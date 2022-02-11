@elsa-workflows/elsa-workflows-studio

Elsa Core is a workflows library that enables workflow execution in any .NET Core application. Workflows can be defined using code and using the visual workflow designer.
dotnet new console -n "MyConsoleApp"
cd MyConsoleApp
dotnet add package Elsa
Create a new file called
HelloWorldWorkflow.cs and add the following:
using Elsa.Activities.Console;
using Elsa.Builders;
namespace MyConsoleApp
{
public class HelloWorld : IWorkflow
{
public void Build(IWorkflowBuilder builder) => builder.WriteLine("Hello World!");
}
}
Modify
Program.cs as follows:
using System.Threading.Tasks;
using Elsa.Services;
using Microsoft.Extensions.DependencyInjection;
namespace MyConsoleApp
{
class Program
{
private static async Task Main()
{
var services = new ServiceCollection()
.AddElsa(options => options
.AddConsoleActivities()
.AddWorkflow<HelloWorld>())
.BuildServiceProvider();
var workflowRunner = services.GetRequiredService<IBuildsAndStartsWorkflow>();
await workflowRunner.BuildAndStartWorkflowAsync<HelloWorld>();
}
}
}
Run the program:
dotnet run
Output:
Hello World!
Check out the Quickstart guides for more examples, including how to setup the Elsa Dashboard to create and manage visual workflows.
A quick and easy way to give Elsa a spin is to run the following Docker command:
docker run -t -i -e ELSA__SERVER__BASEURL='http://localhost:13000' -p 13000:80 elsaworkflows/elsa-dashboard-and-server:latest
Then navigate to http://localhost:13000.
When you clone the repo, the solution file to open is
Elsa.sln which should build with no issues.
If you want to run the sample project
ElsaDashboard.Samples.AspNetCore.Monolith.csproj, you should build the client assets first.
The easiest way to do that is by running the
.\build-assets.ps1 file in the root of the repo (where this README.md is as well).
Alternatively, you might run
.\build-assets-and-run-dashboard-monolith.ps1 that will first build the client assets and then run the dashboard application to give Elsa a quick whirl.
Another quick way to try out Elsa is to run
build-and-run-dashboard-monolith-with-docker.ps1, which will use Docker Compose to build an image and start a container.
When the container starts, you can reach the Elsa Dashboard at http://localhost:6868
Version 1.0
Version 2.0
Version 3.0 (engine + designer redesign)
Additional goals for Elsa 3 (separate from core library)
The secondary goals for Elsa 3 aim to bring about a low-code framework & platform for rapid application development. This shoud apply to the full spectrum of application development, ranging from embedded software (e.g Raspberry PI) to microservices & serverless architectures. Where one would normally write C# code to handle UI events or implement API endpoints, one can now visually design their logic using workflows.
Workflows can be visually designed using the Elsa Designer, a reusable & extensible HTML5 web component built with StencilJS. To manage workflow definitions and instances, Elsa comes with an NPM package providing a set of HTML web components and a reusable Razor Class Library that wraps this package. The NPM package can be used in any type of web application, while the RCL provides Razor Components to embed the Elsa Dashboard SPA component as well as individual components in your ASP.NET Core application.
Workflows can be created programmatically and then executed using one of the various APIs, which vary from low-level control to high-level ease of use.
The following code snippet demonstrates creating a workflow with two WriteLine activities from code and then invoking it:
// Define a strongly-typed workflow.
public class HelloWorldWorkflow : IWorkflow
{
public void Build(IWorkflowBuilder builder)
{
builder
.WriteLine("Hello World!")
.WriteLine("Goodbye cruel world...");
}
}
// Setup a service collection.
var services = new ServiceCollection()
.AddElsa()
.AddConsoleActivities()
.AddWorkflows<HelloWorldWorkflow>()
.BuildServiceProvider();
// Get a workflow runner.
var workflowRunner = services.GetService<IBuildsAndStartsWorkflow>();
// Run the workflow.
await workflowRunner.BuildAndStartWorkflowAsync<HelloWorld>();
// Output:
// /> Hello World!
// /> Goodbye cruel world...
Elsa abstracts away data access, which means you can use any persistence provider you prefer.
Elsa has native support for long-running workflows. As soon as a workflow is halted because of some blocking activity, the workflow is persisted. When the appropriate event occurs, the workflow is loaded from the store and resumed.
One of the main goals of Elsa is to enable workflows in any .NET application with minimum effort and maximum extensibility. This means that it should be easy to integrate workflow capabilities into your own application.
As powerful and as complete Azure Logic Apps is, it's available only as a managed service in Azure. Elsa on the other hand allows you to host it not only on Azure, but on any cloud provider that supports .NET Core. And of course you can host it on-premise.
Although you can implement long-running workflows with Logic Apps, you would typically do so with splitting your workflow with multiple Logic Apps where one workflow invokes the other. This can make the logic flow a bit hard to follow. with Elsa, you simply add triggers anywhere in the workflow, making it easier to have a complete view of your application logic. And if you want, you can still invoke other workflows form one workflow.
I've always liked Windows Workflow Foundation, but unfortunately development appears to have halted. Although there's an effort being made to port WF to .NET Standard, there are a few reasons I prefer Elsa:
workflowHost.TriggerWorkflowAsync("HttpRequestTrigger");" will start and resume all workflows that either start with or are halted on the
HttpRequestTrigger.
Both Orchard and Orchard Core ship with a powerful workflows module, and both are awesome. In fact, Elsa Workflows is taken & adapted from Orchard Core's Workflows module. Elsa uses a similar model, but there are some differences:
