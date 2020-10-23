Elsa Workflow Designer

Elsa is a visual programming tool that allows you to implement parts or all of your application with workflows. Elsa Designer is a standalone client-side web component that you can embed in your own application.

Installing this component

Script tag

Put a script tag similar to this <script src='https://unpkg.com/@elsa-workflows/elsa-workflow-designer@0.0.10/dist/elsa-workflow-designer.js'></script> in the head of your index.html

in the head of your index.html Then you can use the element anywhere in your template, JSX, html etc

Node Modules

Run npm install @elsa-workflows/elsa-workflow-designer --save

Put a script tag similar to this <script src='node_modules/@elsa-workflows/elsa-workflow-designer/dist/elsa-workflow-designer.js'></script> in the head of your index.html

in the head of your index.html Then you can use the element anywhere in your template, JSX, html etc

In a stencil-starter app

Run npm install @elsa-workflows/elsa-workflow-designer --save

Add an import to the npm packages import @elsa-workflows/elsa-workflow-designer;

Then you can use the element anywhere in your template, JSX, html etc

Using this component

To use the component, add the following HTML tag:

< wf-designer-host > </ wf-designer-host >

Out of the box, the designer registers a default set of activities that are provided from a set of plugins. To add custom activities, you need to define them as part of a custom plugin.

Integration with other Frontend framework

Add Elsa Designer pkg CDN on index.html

< script type = "module" src = "https://unpkg.com/@elsa-workflows/elsa-workflow-designer@0.0.61/dist/elsa-workflow-designer/elsa-workflow-designer.esm.js" > </ script > < script nomodule = "" src = "https://unpkg.com/@elsa-workflows/elsa-workflow-designer@0.0.61/dist/elsa-workflow-designer/elsa-workflow-designer.js" > </ script >

On app.module.ts , add CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA

({ schemas: [CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA] }) export class AppModule {}

Add <ng-wf-designer-host></ng-wf-designer-host> to the HTML

< wf-designer-host id = "designerHost" canvas-height = "300vh" [ attr.data-activity-definitions ]= "activityDefinition" [ attr.data-workflow ]= "workflowModel" > </ wf-designer-host >

See full example here

Custom Activities

TODO: Describe how to register custom activity definitions using JavaScript & JSON.