Readme

React Google Tag Manager Hook

Use easily the Google Tag Manager

With this custom hook, you can easily use the Google Tag Manager with 0 config, you just have to pass the container ID!

Features

Installation

$ yarn add @elgorditosalsero/react-gtm-hook
# or
$ npm install @elgorditosalsero/react-gtm-hook

How to use

Pay attention

Since v2.0 I'm using the context to share globally the config of the GTM for the Hook. If you're looking for the 1.x doc, check this

Basic

import { GTMProvider } from '@elgorditosalsero/react-gtm-hook'

const App = () => {
  const gtmParams = { id: 'GTM-ID' }

  return (
    <GTMProvider state={gtmParams}>
      <p>My awesome app</p>
    </GTMProvider>
  )
}

With custom DataLayer Name

import { GTMProvider } from '@elgorditosalsero/react-gtm-hook'

const App = () => {
  const gtmParams = {
    id: 'GTM-ID',
    dataLayerName: 'customDataLayerName'
  }

  return (
    <GTMProvider state={gtmParams}>
      <p>My awesome app</p>
    </GTMProvider>
  )
}

With custom DataLayer name and initial values

import { GTMProvider } from '@elgorditosalsero/react-gtm-hook'

const App = () => {
  const gtmParams = {
    id: 'GTM-ID',
    dataLayer: {
      'my-custom-value': 'value',
      'my-awesome-value': 'awesome'
    },
    dataLayerName: 'customDataLayerName'
  }

  return (
    <GTMProvider state={gtmParams}>
      <p>My awesome app</p>
    </GTMProvider>
  )
}

Use a GTM custom environment

import { GTMProvider } from '@elgorditosalsero/react-gtm-hook'

const App = () => {
  const gtmParams = {
    id: 'GTM-ID',
    environment: {
      gtm_auth: 'my-auth-token',
      gtm_preview: 'preview-id'
    }
  }

  return (
    <GTMProvider state={gtmParams}>
      <p>My awesome app</p>
    </GTMProvider>
  )
}

To find the gtm_auth and gtm_preview values for your custom GTM environment, go to Admin > Your Container > Environments > Your Environment > Actions > Get Snippet in your Google Tag Manager console. You will find the values you need embedded in the snippet.

Sending data to GTM

import { GTMProvider, useGTMDispatch } from '@elgorditosalsero/react-gtm-hook'

const App = () => {
  const gtmParams = {
    id: 'GTM-ID',
    dataLayerName: 'customDataLayerName'
  }

  return (
    <GTMProvider state={gtmParams}>
      <div>
        <p>My awesome app</p>
        <MyAwesomeComp />
      </div>
    </GTMProvider>
  )
}

const MyAwesomeComp = () => {
  const sendDataToGTM = useGTMDispatch()

  const handleClick = () => sendDataToGTM({ event: 'awesomeButtonClicked', value: 'imAwesome' })

  return (
    <div>
      <p>My Awesome Comp</p>
      <button onClick={handleClick}>My Awesome Button</button>
    </div>
  )
}

API

useGTM provide you a clean and easy to use API to config the GTM

Init

NameTypeRequiredInfo
idStringYESThe container ID from the Tag Manager, it looks like: GTM-0T0TTT
dataLayerObjectNOCustom values for the dataLayer, like {'my-init-prop': 'value'}
dataLayerNameStringNOCustom name for the dataLayer, if not passed, it will be the default: dataLayer
environmentObjectNOProvide the gtm_auth and gtm_preview parameters to use a custom GTM environment
nonceStringNOServer generated nonce. see https://developers.google.com/tag-manager/web/csp
injectScriptBooleanNOdefault(true): Decide if the GTM Script is injected, see #30. Also allows for delayed injection by toggling true later in flow

SentDataToGTM

NameTypeRequiredInfo
dataObjectYESThe object data to send to the GTM, like {event: 'my-awesome-event', 'my-custom-var': 'value'}

Example

You can see this lib live on the dedicated site

License

react-gtm-hook is under MIT License

Contributors ✨

All Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Guido Porcaro
💻 📖
Ben Yap
💻 📖 ⚠️

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

