React Google Tag Manager Hook

Use easily the Google Tag Manager

With this custom hook, you can easily use the Google Tag Manager with 0 config, you just have to pass the container ID!

Features

Installation

$ yarn add @elgorditosalsero/react-gtm-hook $ npm install @elgorditosalsero/react-gtm-hook

How to use

Pay attention

Since v2.0 I'm using the context to share globally the config of the GTM for the Hook. If you're looking for the 1.x doc, check this

Basic

import { GTMProvider } from '@elgorditosalsero/react-gtm-hook' const App = () => { const gtmParams = { id : 'GTM-ID' } return ( < GTMProvider state = {gtmParams} > < p > My awesome app </ p > </ GTMProvider > ) }

With custom DataLayer Name

import { GTMProvider } from '@elgorditosalsero/react-gtm-hook' const App = () => { const gtmParams = { id : 'GTM-ID' , dataLayerName : 'customDataLayerName' } return ( < GTMProvider state = {gtmParams} > < p > My awesome app </ p > </ GTMProvider > ) }

With custom DataLayer name and initial values

import { GTMProvider } from '@elgorditosalsero/react-gtm-hook' const App = () => { const gtmParams = { id : 'GTM-ID' , dataLayer : { 'my-custom-value' : 'value' , 'my-awesome-value' : 'awesome' }, dataLayerName : 'customDataLayerName' } return ( < GTMProvider state = {gtmParams} > < p > My awesome app </ p > </ GTMProvider > ) }

Use a GTM custom environment

import { GTMProvider } from '@elgorditosalsero/react-gtm-hook' const App = () => { const gtmParams = { id : 'GTM-ID' , environment : { gtm_auth : 'my-auth-token' , gtm_preview : 'preview-id' } } return ( < GTMProvider state = {gtmParams} > < p > My awesome app </ p > </ GTMProvider > ) }

To find the gtm_auth and gtm_preview values for your custom GTM environment, go to Admin > Your Container > Environments > Your Environment > Actions > Get Snippet in your Google Tag Manager console. You will find the values you need embedded in the snippet.

Sending data to GTM

import { GTMProvider, useGTMDispatch } from '@elgorditosalsero/react-gtm-hook' const App = () => { const gtmParams = { id : 'GTM-ID' , dataLayerName : 'customDataLayerName' } return ( < GTMProvider state = {gtmParams} > < div > < p > My awesome app </ p > < MyAwesomeComp /> </ div > </ GTMProvider > ) } const MyAwesomeComp = () => { const sendDataToGTM = useGTMDispatch() const handleClick = () => sendDataToGTM({ event : 'awesomeButtonClicked' , value : 'imAwesome' }) return ( < div > < p > My Awesome Comp </ p > < button onClick = {handleClick} > My Awesome Button </ button > </ div > ) }

API

useGTM provide you a clean and easy to use API to config the GTM

Init

Name Type Required Info id String YES The container ID from the Tag Manager, it looks like: GTM-0T0TTT dataLayer Object NO Custom values for the dataLayer, like {'my-init-prop': 'value'} dataLayerName String NO Custom name for the dataLayer, if not passed, it will be the default: dataLayer environment Object NO Provide the gtm_auth and gtm_preview parameters to use a custom GTM environment nonce String NO Server generated nonce. see https://developers.google.com/tag-manager/web/csp injectScript Boolean NO default( true ): Decide if the GTM Script is injected, see #30. Also allows for delayed injection by toggling true later in flow

SentDataToGTM

Name Type Required Info data Object YES The object data to send to the GTM, like {event: 'my-awesome-event', 'my-custom-var': 'value'}

Example

You can see this lib live on the dedicated site

License

react-gtm-hook is under MIT License

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!