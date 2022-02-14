With this custom hook, you can easily use the Google Tag Manager with 0 config, you just have to pass the container ID!
$ yarn add @elgorditosalsero/react-gtm-hook
# or
$ npm install @elgorditosalsero/react-gtm-hook
Since v2.0 I'm using the context to share globally the config of the GTM for the Hook. If you're looking for the 1.x doc, check this
import { GTMProvider } from '@elgorditosalsero/react-gtm-hook'
const App = () => {
const gtmParams = { id: 'GTM-ID' }
return (
<GTMProvider state={gtmParams}>
<p>My awesome app</p>
</GTMProvider>
)
}
import { GTMProvider } from '@elgorditosalsero/react-gtm-hook'
const App = () => {
const gtmParams = {
id: 'GTM-ID',
dataLayerName: 'customDataLayerName'
}
return (
<GTMProvider state={gtmParams}>
<p>My awesome app</p>
</GTMProvider>
)
}
import { GTMProvider } from '@elgorditosalsero/react-gtm-hook'
const App = () => {
const gtmParams = {
id: 'GTM-ID',
dataLayer: {
'my-custom-value': 'value',
'my-awesome-value': 'awesome'
},
dataLayerName: 'customDataLayerName'
}
return (
<GTMProvider state={gtmParams}>
<p>My awesome app</p>
</GTMProvider>
)
}
import { GTMProvider } from '@elgorditosalsero/react-gtm-hook'
const App = () => {
const gtmParams = {
id: 'GTM-ID',
environment: {
gtm_auth: 'my-auth-token',
gtm_preview: 'preview-id'
}
}
return (
<GTMProvider state={gtmParams}>
<p>My awesome app</p>
</GTMProvider>
)
}
To find the
gtm_auth and
gtm_preview values for your custom GTM environment, go to Admin > Your Container > Environments > Your Environment > Actions > Get Snippet in your Google Tag Manager console. You will find the values you need embedded in the snippet.
import { GTMProvider, useGTMDispatch } from '@elgorditosalsero/react-gtm-hook'
const App = () => {
const gtmParams = {
id: 'GTM-ID',
dataLayerName: 'customDataLayerName'
}
return (
<GTMProvider state={gtmParams}>
<div>
<p>My awesome app</p>
<MyAwesomeComp />
</div>
</GTMProvider>
)
}
const MyAwesomeComp = () => {
const sendDataToGTM = useGTMDispatch()
const handleClick = () => sendDataToGTM({ event: 'awesomeButtonClicked', value: 'imAwesome' })
return (
<div>
<p>My Awesome Comp</p>
<button onClick={handleClick}>My Awesome Button</button>
</div>
)
}
useGTM provide you a clean and easy to use API to config the GTM
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Info
|id
String
|YES
|The container ID from the Tag Manager, it looks like:
GTM-0T0TTT
|dataLayer
Object
|NO
|Custom values for the dataLayer, like
{'my-init-prop': 'value'}
|dataLayerName
String
|NO
|Custom name for the dataLayer, if not passed, it will be the default:
dataLayer
|environment
Object
|NO
|Provide the
gtm_auth and
gtm_preview parameters to use a custom GTM environment
|nonce
String
|NO
|Server generated nonce. see https://developers.google.com/tag-manager/web/csp
|injectScript
Boolean
|NO
|default(
true): Decide if the GTM Script is injected, see #30. Also allows for delayed injection by toggling true later in flow
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Info
|data
Object
|YES
|The object data to send to the GTM, like
{event: 'my-awesome-event', 'my-custom-var': 'value'}
You can see this lib live on the dedicated site
react-gtm-hook is under MIT License
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Guido Porcaro
💻 📖
|
Ben Yap
💻 📖 ⚠️
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!