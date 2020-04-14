This has been archived. If you're looking for a solid implementation of an animation engine/FLIP style animations that are easy to use I highly recommend checking out Framer Motion.
The latest update with the
animate prop truly is the nail in the coffin for Element Motion - it does everything this library does and more with a fantastic API.
Check it out here: https://www.framer.com/motion/
Tween between view states with declarative zero configuration element motions for React.
Dynamic motions as easy as:
<Motion triggerSelfKey={isLarge}>
<Scale>{motion => <div {...motion} className={isLarge ? 'large' : 'small'} />}</Scale>
</Motion>
Check out our example motions and then once you're done have a look at the docs.
Element Motion requires React 16.4 or greater.
npm install @element-motion/core --save
or
yarn add @element-motion/core
There are two halves to Element Motion: