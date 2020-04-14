Element Motion

This has been archived. If you're looking for a solid implementation of an animation engine/FLIP style animations that are easy to use I highly recommend checking out Framer Motion.

The latest update with the animate prop truly is the nail in the coffin for Element Motion - it does everything this library does and more with a fantastic API.

Check it out here: https://www.framer.com/motion/

Tween between view states with declarative zero configuration element motions for React.

Dynamic motions as easy as:

<Motion triggerSelfKey={isLarge}> < Scale > {motion => < div { ...motion } className = {isLarge ? ' large ' : ' small '} /> } </ Scale > </ Motion >

Get started

Check out our example motions and then once you're done have a look at the docs.

Installation

Element Motion requires React 16.4 or greater.

npm install @element-motion/core --save

or

yarn add @element-motion/core

Whats in a motion?

There are two halves to Element Motion:

Orchestration (collecting DOM data, enabling motion between disconnected React elements, executing motions)

(collecting DOM data, enabling motion between disconnected React elements, executing motions) Motions (animation concerns, CSS transitions/animations, JS animations, whatever you can imagine)

Next steps

First time here? After installing head over to Getting started to start learning the basics

here? After installing head over to Getting started to start learning the basics Interested in elements in motion ? Check out Focal motions

? Check out Focal motions For ready made experiences check out Composite experiences, just grab them and go!

check out Composite experiences, just grab them and go! Having trouble? Maybe Troubleshooting has your answers

Talks



React Sydney - 3rd June 2019