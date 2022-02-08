Electron TypeScript Definitions

This module uses Electron's JSON API documentation to produce a TypeScript definition file for the Electron API.

Installation

npm install @electron/typescript-definitions --save

CLI Usage

To generate the definitions

electron-typescript-definitions --api=path/to/electron/api.json --out-dir=path/to/out/dir

Any warnings during the generation can normally be ignored unless it actually throws an error

Programmatic Usage

The module exports a function that parses a given API JSON object and returns an array of lines to create the definition file

const { generateDefinitions } = require ( 'electron-typescript-definitions' ) const apiPath = './vendor/electron/docs/api.json' const definitionLines = generateDefinitions({ electronApi : require (apiPath) })

License

MIT