This module uses Electron's JSON API documentation to produce a TypeScript definition file for the Electron API.
npm install @electron/typescript-definitions --save
To generate the definitions
electron-typescript-definitions --api=path/to/electron/api.json --out-dir=path/to/out/dir
Any warnings during the generation can normally be ignored unless it actually throws an error
The module exports a function that parses a given API JSON object and returns an array of lines to create the definition file
const { generateDefinitions } = require('electron-typescript-definitions')
const apiPath = './vendor/electron/docs/api.json'
const definitionLines = generateDefinitions({ electronApi: require(apiPath) })
// definitionLines will be an strin representation of the definition file
MIT