@electron/remote is an Electron module that bridges
JavaScript objects from the main process to the renderer process. This lets you
access main-process-only objects as if they were available in the renderer
process.
⚠️ Warning! This module has many subtle pitfalls. There is almost always a better way to accomplish your task than using this module. For example,
ipcRenderer.invokecan serve many common use cases.
@electron/remote is a replacement for the built-in
remote module in
Electron, which is deprecated and will eventually be removed.
remote
NOTE:
@electron/remoterequires Electron 10 or higher.
There are three things you need to do to migrate from the built-in
remote
module to
@electron/remote.
First, you need to install it from NPM:
$ npm install --save @electron/remote
Second,
@electron/remote/main must be initialized in the main
process before it can be used from the renderer:
// in the main process:
require('@electron/remote/main').initialize()
Third,
require('electron').remote in the renderer process must be
replaced with
require('@electron/remote').
// in the renderer process:
// Before
const { BrowserWindow } = require('electron').remote
// After
const { BrowserWindow } = require('@electron/remote')
Note: Since this is requiring a module through npm rather than a built-in
module, if you're using
remote from a sandboxed process, you'll need to
configure your bundler appropriately to package the code of
@electron/remote
in the preload script. Of course, using
@electron/remote makes the sandbox
much less effective.
Note: In
electron >= 14.0.0, you must use the new
enable API to enable the remote module for each desired
WebContents separately:
require("@electron/remote/main").enable(webContents).
In
electron < 14.0.0,
@electron/remote respects the
enableRemoteModule WebPreferences
value. You must pass
{ webPreferences: { enableRemoteModule: true } } to
the constructor of
BrowserWindows that should be granted permission to use
@electron/remote.
The
remote module provides a simple way to do inter-process communication
(IPC) between the renderer process (web page) and the main process.
In Electron, GUI-related modules (such as
dialog,
menu etc.) are only
available in the main process, not in the renderer process. In order to use them
from the renderer process, the
ipc module is necessary to send inter-process
messages to the main process. With the
remote module, you can invoke methods
of the main process object without explicitly sending inter-process messages,
similar to Java's RMI. An example of creating a browser window from a
renderer process:
const { BrowserWindow } = require('@electron/remote')
let win = new BrowserWindow({ width: 800, height: 600 })
win.loadURL('https://github.com')
In order for this to work, you first need to initialize the main-process side of the remote module:
// in the main process:
require('@electron/remote/main').initialize()
Note: In
electron >= 14.0.0 the remote module is disabled by default for any
WebContents instance and is only enabled for specified
WebContents after explicitly calling
require("@electron/remote/main").enable(webContents).
In
electron < 14.0.0 the remote module can be disabled for security reasons in the following contexts:
BrowserWindow - by setting the
enableRemoteModule option to
false.
<webview> - by setting the
enableremotemodule attribute to
false.
Each object (including functions) returned by the
remote module represents an
object in the main process (we call it a remote object or remote function).
When you invoke methods of a remote object, call a remote function, or create
a new object with the remote constructor (function), you are actually sending
synchronous inter-process messages.
In the example above, both
BrowserWindow and
win were remote objects and
new BrowserWindow didn't create a
BrowserWindow object in the renderer
process. Instead, it created a
BrowserWindow object in the main process and
returned the corresponding remote object in the renderer process, namely the
win object.
Note: Only enumerable properties which are present when the remote object is first referenced are accessible via remote.
Note: Arrays and Buffers are copied over IPC when accessed via the
remote
module. Modifying them in the renderer process does not modify them in the main
process and vice versa.
Electron makes sure that as long as the remote object in the renderer process lives (in other words, has not been garbage collected), the corresponding object in the main process will not be released. When the remote object has been garbage collected, the corresponding object in the main process will be dereferenced.
If the remote object is leaked in the renderer process (e.g. stored in a map but never freed), the corresponding object in the main process will also be leaked, so you should be very careful not to leak remote objects.
Primary value types like strings and numbers, however, are sent by copy.
Code in the main process can accept callbacks from the renderer - for instance
the
remote module - but you should be extremely careful when using this
feature.
First, in order to avoid deadlocks, the callbacks passed to the main process are called asynchronously. You should not expect the main process to get the return value of the passed callbacks.
For instance you can't use a function from the renderer process in an
Array.map called in the main process:
// main process mapNumbers.js
exports.withRendererCallback = (mapper) => {
return [1, 2, 3].map(mapper)
}
exports.withLocalCallback = () => {
return [1, 2, 3].map(x => x + 1)
}
// renderer process
const mapNumbers = require('@electron/remote').require('./mapNumbers')
const withRendererCb = mapNumbers.withRendererCallback(x => x + 1)
const withLocalCb = mapNumbers.withLocalCallback()
console.log(withRendererCb, withLocalCb)
// [undefined, undefined, undefined], [2, 3, 4]
As you can see, the renderer callback's synchronous return value was not as expected, and didn't match the return value of an identical callback that lives in the main process.
Second, the callbacks passed to the main process will persist until the main process garbage-collects them.
For example, the following code seems innocent at first glance. It installs a
callback for the
close event on a remote object:
require('@electron/remote').getCurrentWindow().on('close', () => {
// window was closed...
})
But remember the callback is referenced by the main process until you explicitly uninstall it. If you do not, each time you reload your window the callback will be installed again, leaking one callback for each restart.
To make things worse, since the context of previously installed callbacks has
been released, exceptions will be raised in the main process when the
close
event is emitted.
To avoid this problem, ensure you clean up any references to renderer callbacks passed to the main process. This involves cleaning up event handlers, or ensuring the main process is explicitly told to dereference callbacks that came from a renderer process that is exiting.
The built-in modules in the main process are added as getters in the
remote
module, so you can use them directly like the
electron module.
const app = require('@electron/remote').app
console.log(app)
The
remote module has the following methods:
remote.require(module)
module String
Returns
any - The object returned by
require(module) in the main process.
Modules specified by their relative path will resolve relative to the entrypoint
of the main process.
e.g.
project/
├── main
│ ├── foo.js
│ └── index.js
├── package.json
└── renderer
└── index.js
// main process: main/index.js
const { app } = require('@electron/remote')
app.whenReady().then(() => { /* ... */ })
// some relative module: main/foo.js
module.exports = 'bar'
// renderer process: renderer/index.js
const foo = require('@electron/remote').require('./foo') // bar
remote.getCurrentWindow()
Returns
BrowserWindow - The window to which this web page belongs.
Note: Do not use
removeAllListeners on
BrowserWindow. Use of this can
remove all
blur
listeners, disable click events on touch bar buttons, and other unintended
consequences.
remote.getCurrentWebContents()
Returns
WebContents - The web contents of this web page.
remote.getGlobal(name)
name String
Returns
any - The global variable of
name (e.g.
global[name]) in the main
process.
remote.process Readonly
A
NodeJS.Process object. The
process object in the main process. This is the same as
remote.getGlobal('process') but is cached.
Without filtering,
@electron/remote will provide access to any JavaScript
object that any renderer requests. In order to control what can be accessed,
@electron/remote provides an opportunity to the app to return a custom result
for any of
getGlobal,
require,
getCurrentWindow,
getCurrentWebContents,
or any of the builtin module properties.
The following events will be emitted first on the
app Electron module, and
then on the specific
WebContents which requested the object. When emitted on
the
app module, the first parameter after the
Event object will be the
WebContents which originated the request. If any handler calls
preventDefault, the request will be denied. If a
returnValue parameter is
set on the result, then that value will be returned to the renderer instead of
the default.
Returns:
event Event
moduleName String
Emitted when
remote.require() is called in the renderer process of
webContents.
Calling
event.preventDefault() will prevent the module from being returned.
Custom value can be returned by setting
event.returnValue.
Returns:
event Event
globalName String
Emitted when
remote.getGlobal() is called in the renderer process of
webContents.
Calling
event.preventDefault() will prevent the global from being returned.
Custom value can be returned by setting
event.returnValue.
Returns:
event Event
moduleName String
Emitted when
remote.getBuiltin() is called in the renderer process of
webContents, including when a builtin module is accessed as a property (e.g.
require("@electron/remote").BrowserWindow).
Calling
event.preventDefault() will prevent the module from being returned.
Custom value can be returned by setting
event.returnValue.
Returns:
event Event
Emitted when
remote.getCurrentWindow() is called in the renderer process of
webContents.
Calling
event.preventDefault() will prevent the object from being returned.
Custom value can be returned by setting
event.returnValue.
Returns:
event Event
Emitted when
remote.getCurrentWebContents() is called in the renderer process of
webContents.
Calling
event.preventDefault() will prevent the object from being returned.
Custom value can be returned by setting
event.returnValue.