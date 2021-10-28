Download Electron release artifacts

Usage

Simple: Downloading an Electron Binary ZIP

import { download } from '@electron/get' ; const zipFilePath = await download( '4.0.4' );

Advanced: Downloading a macOS Electron Symbol File

import { downloadArtifact } from '@electron/get' ; const zipFilePath = await downloadArtifact({ version: '4.0.4' , platform: 'darwin' , artifactName: 'electron' , artifactSuffix: 'symbols' , arch: 'x64' , });

Specifying a mirror

To specify another location to download Electron assets from, the following options are available:

mirrorOptions Object mirror String (optional) - The base URL of the mirror to download from. nightlyMirror String (optional) - The Electron nightly-specific mirror URL. customDir String (optional) - The name of the directory to download from, often scoped by version number. customFilename String (optional) - The name of the asset to download. resolveAssetURL Function (optional) - A function allowing customization of the url used to download the asset.

Object

Anatomy of a download URL, in terms of mirrorOptions :

https://github.com/electron/electron/releases/download/v4.0.4/electron-v4.0.4-linux-x64.zip | | | | - ------------------------------------------------------ ----------------------------- | | mirror / nightlyMirror | | customFilename - ----- || customDir

Example:

import { download } from '@electron/get' ; const zipFilePath = await download( '4.0.4' , { mirrorOptions: { mirror: 'https://mirror.example.com/electron/' , customDir: 'custom' , customFilename: 'unofficial-electron-linux.zip' } }); const nightlyZipFilePath = await download( '8.0.0-nightly.20190901' , { mirrorOptions: { nightlyMirror: 'https://nightly.example.com/' , customDir: 'nightlies' , customFilename: 'nightly-linux.zip' } });

customDir can have the placeholder {{ version }} , which will be replaced by the version specified (without the leading v ). For example:

const zipFilePath = await download( '4.0.4' , { mirrorOptions : { mirror : 'https://mirror.example.com/electron/' , customDir : 'version-{{ version }}' , platform : 'linux' , arch : 'x64' } });

Using environment variables for mirror options

Mirror options can also be specified via the following environment variables:

ELECTRON_CUSTOM_DIR - Specifies the custom directory to download from.

- Specifies the custom directory to download from. ELECTRON_CUSTOM_FILENAME - Specifies the custom file name to download.

- Specifies the custom file name to download. ELECTRON_MIRROR - Specifies the URL of the server to download from if the version is not a nightly version.

- Specifies the URL of the server to download from if the version is not a nightly version. ELECTRON_NIGHTLY_MIRROR - Specifies the URL of the server to download from if the version is a nightly version.

Overriding the version downloaded

The version downloaded can be overriden by setting the ELECTRON_CUSTOM_VERSION environment variable. Setting this environment variable will override the version passed in to download or downloadArtifact .

How It Works

This module downloads Electron to a known place on your system and caches it so that future requests for that asset can be returned instantly. The cache locations are:

Linux: $XDG_CACHE_HOME or ~/.cache/electron/

or MacOS: ~/Library/Caches/electron/

Windows: %LOCALAPPDATA%/electron/Cache or ~/AppData/Local/electron/Cache/

By default, the module uses got as the downloader. As a result, you can use the same options via downloadOptions .

Progress Bar

By default, a progress bar is shown when downloading an artifact for more than 30 seconds. To disable, set the ELECTRON_GET_NO_PROGRESS environment variable to any non-empty value, or set quiet to true in downloadOptions . If you need to monitor progress yourself via the API, set getProgressCallback in downloadOptions , which has the same function signature as got 's downloadProgress event callback.

Proxies