Generate a structured JSON API file from Electron's free-form documentation
yarn global add @electron/docs-parser
cd ~/projects/path/to/electron/repo
electron-docs-parser --dir ./
# You now have ./electron-api.json with the entire Electron API
Options:
--useReadme - Assume all documentation is in the module's base
README.md file
--dir - The base directory where documentation is located.
/docs/api within the specified base directory.
/docs/api/structures within the specified base directory.
--packageMode - Can be
single or
multi; default
single. Specifying
multi allows exporting multiple packages from an API instead of multiple modules from a single package.
We generate a markdown AST for every documentation file and search for "Modules", "Classes" and "Structures". We then use the well documented and enforced Electron docs style guide to pull the required information about methods, properties and events from the generated AST.
For more information you should start your code dive in
DocsParser.ts and then probably
block-parsers.ts.
The output of this module is used to generate TypeScript definitions for the Electron API. This module itself is not used to generate those definitions - @electron/typescript-definitions is.
Further, if you're looking for tooling that automatically surfaces typings in GitHub PRs, you're probably looking for Archaeologist.
MIT