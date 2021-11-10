openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@electron/docs-parser

by electron
0.12.3 (see all)

Parse Electron docs in a lossless way into a JSON file

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Electron Docs Parser

Generate a structured JSON API file from Electron's free-form documentation

Usage

yarn global add @electron/docs-parser
cd ~/projects/path/to/electron/repo
electron-docs-parser --dir ./

# You now have ./electron-api.json with the entire Electron API

Options:

  • --useReadme - Assume all documentation is in the module's base README.md file
  • --dir - The base directory where documentation is located.
    • API documentation must be located in /docs/api within the specified base directory.
    • API structures documentation must be located in /docs/api/structures within the specified base directory.
  • --packageMode - Can be single or multi; default single. Specifying multi allows exporting multiple packages from an API instead of multiple modules from a single package.

How it Works

We generate a markdown AST for every documentation file and search for "Modules", "Classes" and "Structures". We then use the well documented and enforced Electron docs style guide to pull the required information about methods, properties and events from the generated AST.

For more information you should start your code dive in DocsParser.ts and then probably block-parsers.ts.

TypeScript Definitions

The output of this module is used to generate TypeScript definitions for the Electron API. This module itself is not used to generate those definitions - @electron/typescript-definitions is.

Further, if you're looking for tooling that automatically surfaces typings in GitHub PRs, you're probably looking for Archaeologist.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial