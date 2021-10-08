In this repo you'll find Elder.js plugins.
NOTE: All plugins require at least Elder.js V1.0.0.
i18n Easily add internationalization to your Elder.js website. NOTE: This plugin require at least Elder.js v1.2.5.
elderjs-plugin-google-fonts: This plugin fetches fonts from google fonts, generates font-face definitions and inlines those in the head tag.
elderjs-plugin-blog-pagination: This plugin help you to easily generate your blog pagination that use @elderjs/plugin-markdown to generate post from markdown.
RSS Feed: Add an RSS feed to your Elder.js blog. Requires the Markdown Plugin.
Have you written a plugin? If so, let us know we'd love to include it here.
If you are interested in adding your own plugin the quickest way to do so it to:
npx degit Elderjs/plugin-template elderjs-plugin
cd elderjs-plugin
If you've got a plugin you'd like to see on this page, please create a pull request updating this readme. Thanks!