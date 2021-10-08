Elder.js plugins

In this repo you'll find Elder.js plugins.

NOTE: All plugins require at least Elder.js V1.0.0.

Official Plugins:

SEO-Check Easily check the HTML generated by Elder.js for common SEO issues.

Images Easily add and manage responsive images with your Elder.js website.

Markdown An extensible markdown parser for Elder.js powered by remark.

Critical Path CSS Quickly and easily generate and include critical path css for your Elder.js website.

Sitemap Automatically generate the latest sitemap for your Elder.js website on build.

Browser Reload Reload the browser when your Elder.js server restarts.

References Easily add wikipedia style references to your content.

Random Easily preview a random page of a route by visiting a single url speeding up design and debugging of large sites.

Other Plugins:

i18n Easily add internationalization to your Elder.js website. NOTE: This plugin require at least Elder.js v1.2.5.

elderjs-plugin-google-fonts: This plugin fetches fonts from google fonts, generates font-face definitions and inlines those in the head tag.

elderjs-plugin-blog-pagination: This plugin help you to easily generate your blog pagination that use @elderjs/plugin-markdown to generate post from markdown.

RSS Feed: Add an RSS feed to your Elder.js blog. Requires the Markdown Plugin.

Have you written a plugin? If so, let us know we'd love to include it here.

Writing A Plugin:

If you are interested in adding your own plugin the quickest way to do so it to:

npx degit Elderjs/plugin-template elderjs-plugin cd elderjs-plugin

Adding Your Plugin:

If you've got a plugin you'd like to see on this page, please create a pull request updating this readme. Thanks!