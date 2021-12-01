Elder.js is an opinionated static site generator and web framework built with SEO in mind. (Supports SSR and Static Site Generation.)
Features:
data function in your
route.js, you have complete control over how you fetch, prepare, and manipulate data before sending it to your Svelte template. Anything you can do in Node.js, you can do to fetch your data. Multiple data sources, no problem.
Context
Elder.js is the result of our team's work to build this site (ElderGuide.com) and was purpose built to solve the unique challenges of building flagship SEO sites with 10-100k+ pages.
Elder Guide Co-Founder Nick Reese has built or managed 5 major SEO properties over the past 14 years. After leading the transition of several complex sites to static site generators he loved the benefits of the JAM stack, but wished there was a better solution for complex, data intensive, projects. Elder.js is his vision for how static site generators can become viable for sites of all sizes regardless of the number of pages or how complex the data being presented is.
We hope you find this project useful whether you're building a small personal blog or a flagship SEO site that impacts millions of users.
Elder.js is stable and production ready.
It is being used on ElderGuide.com and 2 other flagship SEO properties that are managed by the maintainers of this project.
We believe Elder.js has reached a level of maturity where we have achieved the majority of the vision we had for the project when we set out to build a static site generator.
Our goal is to keep the hookInterface, plugin interface, and general structure of the project as static as possible.
This is a lot of words to say we’re not looking to ship a bunch of breaking changes any time soon, but will be shipping bug fixes and incremental changes that are mostly “under the hood.”
The ElderGuide.com team expects to maintain this project until 2023-2024. For a clearer vision of what we mean by this and what to expect from the Elder.js team as far as what is considered "in scope" and what isn't, please see this comment.
The quickest way to get started is to get started with the Elder.js template using degit:
npx degit Elderjs/template elderjs-app
cd elderjs-app
npm install # or "yarn"
npm start
open http://localhost:3000
This spawns a development server, so simply edit a file in
src, save it, and reload the page to see your changes.
Here is a demo of the template: https://elderjs.pages.dev/
npm run build
Let the build finish.
npx sirv-cli public
I'm really excited about the future of this framework. It's exactly what I've been looking for in a static site framework, a lazer focus on SEO, There are many reasons to use a static site, and there are plenty of frameworks out there to cover those uses, BUT while many of them make statements regarding their SEO capabilities, none I have seen prioritise SEO as the primary capability. Previously I built SEO related sites with Jekyll, generating static HTML. No SSR, no hydration (and where possible, no JS at all). I've been very dubious regarding JS based static site generators, primarily because they all have a tendency to try to run a lot of JS on the client. From my experience that makes SEO harder, and puts your site at a competitive disadvantage. Building my first site was reasonably simple, it was not an ambitious project. I found the documentation sufficient for getting the job done, although as niche framework, lacking a community, when you run into issues you need to sus them out yourself (stackoverflow & google are of limited assistance). I'm awaiting results on the SEO performance of the new site, but so far it's promising. If the results are strong I'd consider replacing NextJS with ElderJS as my goto, JS based static site generator.
I love this framework already, as well as where it is going. The documentation is good and bad - I want to submit some PRs for some tweaks. Basically right now the docs are sufficient, but there are some examples that get "carried away" with something neat, when it'd be better to show complete, working examples of simple use cases - first - or as-well. I'm referring to the template project, as well, when I say 'the documentation.'