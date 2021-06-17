The Abstract SDK provides universal JavaScript bindings for both the Abstract API and the Abstract CLI.

Installation

The SDK is available as a Node.js module available via the public NPM registry. An underlying Node.js version of 10.0.0 or higher is required.

npm install abstract-sdk

Please see the installation guide for more information.

Documentation

Complete SDK documentation can be found at https://developer.abstract.com.

The following community resources are available to help you get started quickly with the SDK:

Contributing

This project is maintained by a team at Abstract. Outside contributions are highly encouraged, but please ensure that a relevant issue exists and that an approach has been discussed before beginning to write code. This makes it more likely that your contribution will be accepted and ensures that your time is not wasted.

Please see the contributors guide for more information.

License

MIT