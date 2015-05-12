This directive allows you to add ACE editor elements.
You can get it from Bower
bower install angular-ui-ace#bower
This will copy the UI.Ace files into a
bower_components folder, along with its dependencies. Load the script files in your application:
<script type="text/javascript" src="bower_components/ace-builds/src-min-noconflict/ace.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="bower_components/angular/angular.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="bower_components/angular-ui-ace/ui-ace.js"></script>
Add the UI.Ace module as a dependency to your application module:
var myAppModule = angular.module('MyApp', ['ui.ace']);
Finally, add the directive to your html:
<div ui-ace></div>
To see something it's better to add some CSS, like
.ace_editor { height: 200px; }
Ace doesn't provide a one gate access to all the options the jquery way. Each option is configured with the function of a specific instance. See the api doc for more.
Although, ui-ace automatically handles some handy options :
<div ui-ace="{
useWrapMode : true,
showGutter: false,
theme:'twilight',
mode: 'xml',
firstLineNumber: 5,
onLoad: aceLoaded,
onChange: aceChanged
}"></div>
You'll want to define the
onLoad and the
onChange callback on your scope:
myAppModule.controller('MyController', [ '$scope', function($scope) {
$scope.aceLoaded = function(_editor) {
// Options
_editor.setReadOnly(true);
};
$scope.aceChanged = function(e) {
//
};
}]);
To handle other options you'll have to use a direct access to the Ace created instance (see below).
You can specify advanced options and even
require options in the directive, as well. For this example, you
will have to include the
ext-language_tools.js file from the ace source code.
This will copy the UI.Ace files into a
bower_components folder, along with its dependencies. Load the script files in your application:
<script type="text/javascript" src="bower_components/ace-builds/src-min-noconflict/ext-language_tools.js"></script>
<div ui-ace="{
require: ['ace/ext/language_tools'],
advanced: {
enableSnippets: true,
enableBasicAutocompletion: true,
enableLiveAutocompletion: true
}
}"></div>
To include options applicable to the ACE renderer, you can use the
rendererOptions key:
<div ui-ace="{
rendererOptions: {
maxLinks: Infinity
}
}"></div>
Trying to use ace with concatenated javascript files usually fails because it changes the physical location of the
workerPath. If you
need to work with bundled or minified versions of ace, you can specify the original location of the
workerPath on disk (not the bundled file).
This should be the folder on disk where
ace.js resides.
<div ui-ace="{
workerPath: '/path/to/ace/folder'
}"></div>
The ui-ace directive plays nicely with ng-model.
The ng-model will be watched for to set the Ace EditSession value (by setValue).
The ui-ace directive stores and expects the model value to be a standard javascript String.
Simple demo
<div ui-ace readonly></div>
or
Check me to make Ace readonly: <input type="checkbox" ng-model="checked" ><br/>
<div ui-ace ng-readonly="checked"></div>
For more interaction with the Ace instance in the directive, we provide a direct access to it. Using
<div ui-ace="{ onLoad : aceLoaded }" ></div>
the
$scope.aceLoaded function will be called with the Ace Editor instance as first argument
myAppModule.controller('MyController', [ '$scope', function($scope) {
$scope.aceLoaded = function(_editor){
// Editor part
var _session = _editor.getSession();
var _renderer = _editor.renderer;
// Options
_editor.setReadOnly(true);
_session.setUndoManager(new ace.UndoManager());
_renderer.setShowGutter(false);
// Events
_editor.on("changeSession", function(){ ... });
_session.on("change", function(){ ... });
};
}]);
We use Karma and jshint to ensure the quality of the code. The easiest way to run these checks is to use grunt:
npm install -g grunt-cli
npm install && bower install
grunt
The karma task will try to open Firefox and Chrome as browser in which to run the tests. Make sure this is available or change the configuration in
test\karma.conf.js
We have one task to serve them all !
grunt serve
It's equal to run separately:
grunt connect:server : giving you a development server at http://127.0.0.1:8000/.
grunt karma:server : giving you a Karma server to run tests (at http://localhost:9876/ by default). You can force a test on this server with
grunt karma:unit:run.
grunt watch : will automatically test your code and build your demo. You can demo generation with
grunt build:gh-pages.
This repo is using the angular-ui/angular-ui-publisher. New tags will automatically trigger a new publication. To test is locally you can trigger a :
grunt dist build:bower
it will put the final files in the 'dist' folder and a sample of the bower tag output in the 'out/built/bower' folder.