UI.Ace directive

This directive allows you to add ACE editor elements.

Requirements

Usage

You can get it from Bower

bower install angular-ui-ace

This will copy the UI.Ace files into a bower_components folder, along with its dependencies. Load the script files in your application:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "bower_components/ace-builds/src-min-noconflict/ace.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "bower_components/angular/angular.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "bower_components/angular-ui-ace/ui-ace.js" > </ script >

Add the UI.Ace module as a dependency to your application module:

var myAppModule = angular.module( 'MyApp' , [ 'ui.ace' ]);

Finally, add the directive to your html:

< div ui-ace > </ div >

To see something it's better to add some CSS, like

.ace_editor { height : 200px ; }

Options

Ace doesn't provide a one gate access to all the options the jquery way. Each option is configured with the function of a specific instance. See the api doc for more.

Although, ui-ace automatically handles some handy options :

showGutter : to show the gutter or not.

useWrapMode : to set whether or not line wrapping is enabled.

theme : to set the theme to use.

mode : to set the mode to use.

onLoad : callback when the editor has finished loading (see below).

onChange : callback when the editor content is changed ().

onBlur : callback when the editor is blurred ().

firstLineNumber : to set the firstLineNumber (default: 1)

< div ui-ace = "{ useWrapMode : true, showGutter: false, theme:'twilight', mode: 'xml', firstLineNumber: 5, onLoad: aceLoaded, onChange: aceChanged }" > </ div >

You'll want to define the onLoad and the onChange callback on your scope:

myAppModule.controller( 'MyController' , [ '$scope' , function ( $scope ) { $scope.aceLoaded = function ( _editor ) { _editor.setReadOnly( true ); }; $scope.aceChanged = function ( e ) { }; }]);

To handle other options you'll have to use a direct access to the Ace created instance (see below).

Advanced Options

You can specify advanced options and even require options in the directive, as well. For this example, you will have to include the ext-language_tools.js file from the ace source code.

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "bower_components/ace-builds/src-min-noconflict/ext-language_tools.js" > </ script >

< div ui-ace = "{ require: ['ace/ext/language_tools'], advanced: { enableSnippets: true, enableBasicAutocompletion: true, enableLiveAutocompletion: true } }" > </ div >

To include options applicable to the ACE renderer, you can use the rendererOptions key:

< div ui-ace = "{ rendererOptions: { maxLinks: Infinity } }" > </ div >

Support for concatenated bundles

Trying to use ace with concatenated javascript files usually fails because it changes the physical location of the workerPath . If you need to work with bundled or minified versions of ace, you can specify the original location of the workerPath on disk (not the bundled file).

This should be the folder on disk where ace.js resides.

< div ui-ace = "{ workerPath: '/path/to/ace/folder' }" > </ div >

Working with ng-model

The ui-ace directive plays nicely with ng-model.

The ng-model will be watched for to set the Ace EditSession value (by setValue).

The ui-ace directive stores and expects the model value to be a standard javascript String.

Can be read only

Simple demo

< div ui-ace readonly > </ div > or Check me to make Ace readonly: < input type = "checkbox" ng-model = "checked" > < br /> < div ui-ace ng-readonly = "checked" > </ div >

Ace instance direct access

For more interaction with the Ace instance in the directive, we provide a direct access to it. Using

< div ui-ace = "{ onLoad : aceLoaded }" > </ div >

the $scope.aceLoaded function will be called with the Ace Editor instance as first argument

myAppModule.controller( 'MyController' , [ '$scope' , function ( $scope ) { $scope.aceLoaded = function ( _editor ) { var _session = _editor.getSession(); var _renderer = _editor.renderer; _editor.setReadOnly( true ); _session.setUndoManager( new ace.UndoManager()); _renderer.setShowGutter( false ); _editor.on( "changeSession" , function ( ) { ... }); _session.on( "change" , function ( ) { ... }); }; }]);

Testing

We use Karma and jshint to ensure the quality of the code. The easiest way to run these checks is to use grunt:

npm install -g grunt-cli npm install && bower install grunt

The karma task will try to open Firefox and Chrome as browser in which to run the tests. Make sure this is available or change the configuration in test\karma.conf.js

Grunt Serve

We have one task to serve them all !

grunt serve

It's equal to run separately:

grunt connect:server : giving you a development server at http://127.0.0.1:8000/.

grunt karma:server : giving you a Karma server to run tests (at http://localhost:9876/ by default). You can force a test on this server with grunt karma:unit:run .

grunt watch : will automatically test your code and build your demo. You can demo generation with grunt build:gh-pages .

Dist

This repo is using the angular-ui/angular-ui-publisher. New tags will automatically trigger a new publication. To test is locally you can trigger a :

grunt dist build:bower

it will put the final files in the 'dist' folder and a sample of the bower tag output in the 'out/built/bower' folder.