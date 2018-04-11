openbase logo
@elastic/plugin-helpers

by elastic
7.1.8 (see all)

For Kibana versions prior to 6.3: Just some helpers for writing kibana plugins

Readme

kibana-plugin-helpers

Note: the default branch on this repo is 7.x since the changes in master have moved to the kibana project

NOTE: Kibana now includes its own plugin helpers. You should use these if you are targeting Kibana 6.3+. See https://github.com/elastic/kibana/tree/master/packages/kbn-plugin-helpers for installation info.

Apache License

Just some helpers for kibana plugin devs.

This simple CLI has several tasks that plugin devs can run from to easily debug, test, or package kibana plugins.

$ plugin-helpers help

  Usage: plugin-helpers [options] [command]

  Commands:

    start                       Start kibana and have it include this plugin
    build [options] [files...]  Build a distributable archive
    test                        Run the server and browser tests
    test:browser [options]      Run the browser tests in a real web browser
    test:server [files...]      Run the server tests using mocha

  Options:

    -h, --help     output usage information
    -V, --version  output the version number

Plugin HelpersKibana
bundled plugin helpers6.3+
7.x4.6.x to 6.2 (node 6+ only)
6.x4.6.x to 6.2
5.x4.x

Configuration

plugin-helpers accepts a number of settings, which can be specified at runtime, or included in a .kibana-plugin-helpers.json file if you'd like to bundle those settings with your project.

It will also observe a .kibana-plugin-helpers.dev.json, much like Kibana does, which we encourage you to add to your .gitignore file and use for local settings that you don't intend to share. These "dev" settings will override any settings in the normal json config.

All configuration setting listed below can simply can be included in the json config files. If you intend to inline the command, you will need to convert the setting to snake case (ie. skipArchive becomes --skip-archive).

Global settings

SettingDescription
kibanaRootPath to your checkout of Kibana, relative paths are ok

Settings for start

SettingDescription
includePluginsIntended to be used in a config file, an array of additional plugin paths to include, absolute or relative to the plugin root
*Any options/flags included will be passed unmodified to the Kibana binary

Settings for build

SettingDescription
skipArchiveDon't create the zip file, leave the build path alone
buildDestinationTarget path for the build output, absolute or relative to the plugin root
buildVersionVersion for the build output
kibanaVersionKibana version for the build output (added to package.json)

