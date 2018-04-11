NOTE: Kibana now includes its own plugin helpers. You should use these if you are targeting Kibana 6.3+. See https://github.com/elastic/kibana/tree/master/packages/kbn-plugin-helpers for installation info.
Just some helpers for kibana plugin devs.
This simple CLI has several tasks that plugin devs can run from to easily debug, test, or package kibana plugins.
$ plugin-helpers help
Usage: plugin-helpers [options] [command]
Commands:
start Start kibana and have it include this plugin
build [options] [files...] Build a distributable archive
test Run the server and browser tests
test:browser [options] Run the browser tests in a real web browser
test:server [files...] Run the server tests using mocha
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
|Plugin Helpers
|Kibana
|bundled plugin helpers
|6.3+
|7.x
|4.6.x to 6.2 (node 6+ only)
|6.x
|4.6.x to 6.2
|5.x
|4.x
plugin-helpers accepts a number of settings, which can be specified at runtime, or included in a
.kibana-plugin-helpers.json file if you'd like to bundle those settings with your project.
It will also observe a
.kibana-plugin-helpers.dev.json, much like Kibana does, which we encourage you to add to your
.gitignore file and use for local settings that you don't intend to share. These "dev" settings will override any settings in the normal json config.
All configuration setting listed below can simply can be included in the json config files. If you intend to inline the command, you will need to convert the setting to snake case (ie.
skipArchive becomes
--skip-archive).
|Setting
|Description
kibanaRoot
|Path to your checkout of Kibana, relative paths are ok
start
|Setting
|Description
includePlugins
|Intended to be used in a config file, an array of additional plugin paths to include, absolute or relative to the plugin root
*
|Any options/flags included will be passed unmodified to the Kibana binary
build
|Setting
|Description
skipArchive
|Don't create the zip file, leave the build path alone
buildDestination
|Target path for the build output, absolute or relative to the plugin root
buildVersion
|Version for the build output
kibanaVersion
|Kibana version for the build output (added to package.json)