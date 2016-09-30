openbase logo
@elastic/leaflet-heat

by Leaflet
0.1.3 (see all)

A tiny, simple and fast heatmap plugin for Leaflet.

Overview

Readme

Leaflet.heat

A tiny, simple and fast Leaflet heatmap plugin. Uses simpleheat under the hood, additionally clustering points into a grid for performance.

Demos

Basic Usage

var heat = L.heatLayer([
    [50.5, 30.5, 0.2], // lat, lng, intensity
    [50.6, 30.4, 0.5],
    ...
], {radius: 25}).addTo(map);

To include the plugin, just use leaflet-heat.js from the dist folder:

<script src="leaflet-heat.js"></script>

Building

To build the dist files run: npm install && npm run prepublish

Reference

L.heatLayer(latlngs, options)

Constructs a heatmap layer given an array of points and an object with the following options:

  • minOpacity - the minimum opacity the heat will start at
  • maxZoom - zoom level where the points reach maximum intensity (as intensity scales with zoom), equals maxZoom of the map by default
  • max - maximum point intensity, 1.0 by default
  • radius - radius of each "point" of the heatmap, 25 by default
  • blur - amount of blur, 15 by default
  • gradient - color gradient config, e.g. {0.4: 'blue', 0.65: 'lime', 1: 'red'}

Each point in the input array can be either an array like [50.5, 30.5, 0.5], or a Leaflet LatLng object.

Optional third argument in each LatLng point (altitude) represents point intensity. Unless max option is specified, intensity should range between 0.0 and 1.0.

Methods

  • setOptions(options): Sets new heatmap options and redraws it.
  • addLatLng(latlng): Adds a new point to the heatmap and redraws it.
  • setLatLngs(latlngs): Resets heatmap data and redraws it.
  • redraw(): Redraws the heatmap.

Changelog

0.2.0 — Oct 26, 2015

  • Fixed intensity to work properly with max option.
  • Fixed zoom animation on Leaflet 1.0 beta 2.
  • Fixed tiles and point intensity in demos.

0.1.3 — Nov 25, 2015

  • Fixed some edge cases when handling point intensity.
  • Added minOpacity option.

0.1.2 — Nov 5, 2014

  • Added compatibility with Leaflet 0.8-dev.

0.1.1 — Apr 22, 2014

  • Fixed overlaying two heatmaps on top of each other.
  • Fixed rare animation issues.

0.1.0 — Feb 3, 2014

  • Added addLatLng, setLatlngs, setOptions and redraw methods.
  • Added max option and support for different point intensity values (through LatLng third argument).
  • Added gradient option to customize colors.

0.0.1 — Jan 31, 2014

  • Initial release.

