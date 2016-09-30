A tiny, simple and fast Leaflet heatmap plugin. Uses simpleheat under the hood, additionally clustering points into a grid for performance.
var heat = L.heatLayer([
[50.5, 30.5, 0.2], // lat, lng, intensity
[50.6, 30.4, 0.5],
...
], {radius: 25}).addTo(map);
To include the plugin, just use
leaflet-heat.js from the
dist folder:
<script src="leaflet-heat.js"></script>
To build the dist files run:
npm install && npm run prepublish
Constructs a heatmap layer given an array of points and an object with the following options:
maxZoom of the map by default
1.0 by default
25 by default
15 by default
{0.4: 'blue', 0.65: 'lime', 1: 'red'}
Each point in the input array can be either an array like
[50.5, 30.5, 0.5],
or a Leaflet LatLng object.
Optional third argument in each
LatLng point (
altitude) represents point intensity.
Unless
max option is specified, intensity should range between
0.0 and
1.0.
max option.
minOpacity option.
addLatLng,
setLatlngs,
setOptions and
redraw methods.
max option and support for different point intensity values (through
LatLng third argument).
gradient option to customize colors.