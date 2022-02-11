openbase logo
@elastic/eui

by elastic
43.0.0 (see all)

Elastic UI Framework 🙌

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

46.3K

GitHub Stars

3.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

216

Package

Dependencies

38

License

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Design System

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/5
ashikmeerankutty

Top Feedback

5Easy to Use
4Great Documentation
3Responsive Maintainers
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge

Readme

Elastic UI Framework

The Elastic UI Framework is a collection of React UI components for quickly building user interfaces at Elastic.

Check out our full documentation site which contains many examples of components in the EUI framework aesthetic, and how to use them in your products. We also have a FAQ that covers common usage questions. For other general questions regarding EUI, check out the Discussions tab.

The rest of this doc will detail how to run and contribute to the EUI documentation site locally.

Running Locally

Node

We depend upon the version of node defined in .nvmrc.

You will probably want to install a node version manager. nvm is recommended.

To install and use the correct node version with nvm:

nvm install

Documentation

You can run the documentation locally at http://localhost:8030/ by running the following.

yarn
yarn start

If another process is already listening on port 8030, the next free port will be used. Alternatively, you can specify a port:

yarn start --port 9000

Goals

The primary goal of this library is to provide reusable UI components that can be used throughout Elastic's web products. As React components, they remove CSS from the process of building UIs. As a single source of truth, the framework allows our designers to make changes to our aesthetic directly in the code. And unit test coverage for the UI components allows us to deliver a stable "API for user interfaces".

Wiki

Consumption

Maintenance / Contributing

CONTRIBUTING.md

License

Dual-licensed under Elastic v2 and Server Side Public License, v 1 Read the FAQ for details.

100
Ashik Meerankutty
10 months ago
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Great Documentation
Responsive Maintainers
Bleeding Edge

EUI component library is a great react component library with a lot of well maintained components. The data tables are awesome that it offers a lot of features as compared to any other react tables. EUI data table is the one that I go for whenever I need a table in any of my project. The project is written it typescript so It is easy to work with when using typescript. The components follows accessibility standards which make it the best one to use in any large projects. The only issue is that we can't install individual components. We need to install the whole library which is a bit huge.

0
Preveen Raj
Software Engineer @bigbinary
Software Engineer @bigbinary
8 months ago
Onur Özkan
December 25, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Responsive Maintainers
Ji-Young ParkNew York, USA.6 Ratings0 Reviews
Software developer currently interested in kubernetes and cloud infrastructure.
November 22, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Responsive Maintainers
Nico StranquistSt. Louis31 Ratings0 Reviews
software developer, cryptocurrency & data science enthusiast. JavaScript, React.js, Node.js <3
November 5, 2020

