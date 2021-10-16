Kibana is your window into the Elastic Stack. Specifically, it's a browser-based analytics and search dashboard for Elasticsearch.
If you just want to try Kibana out, check out the Elastic Stack Getting Started Page to give it a whirl.
If you're interested in diving a bit deeper and getting a taste of Kibana's capabilities, head over to the Kibana Getting Started Page.
If you want to use a Kibana release in production, give it a test run, or just play around:
You might want to build Kibana locally to contribute some code, test out the latest features, or try out an open PR:
Visit Elastic.co for the full Kibana documentation.
For information about building the documentation, see the README in elastic/docs.
Ideally, you should be running Elasticsearch and Kibana with matching version numbers. If your Elasticsearch has an older version number or a newer major number than Kibana, then Kibana will fail to run. If Elasticsearch has a newer minor or patch number than Kibana, then the Kibana Server will log a warning.
Note: The version numbers below are only examples, meant to illustrate the relationships between different types of version numbers.
|Situation
|Example Kibana version
|Example ES version
|Outcome
|Versions are the same.
|5.1.2
|5.1.2
|💚 OK
|ES patch number is newer.
|5.1.2
|5.1.5
|⚠️ Logged warning
|ES minor number is newer.
|5.1.2
|5.5.0
|⚠️ Logged warning
|ES major number is newer.
|5.1.2
|6.0.0
|🚫 Fatal error
|ES patch number is older.
|5.1.2
|5.1.0
|⚠️ Logged warning
|ES minor number is older.
|5.1.2
|5.0.0
|🚫 Fatal error
|ES major number is older.
|5.1.2
|4.0.0
|🚫 Fatal error