openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@elastic/elasticsearch-mock

by elastic
0.3.1 (see all)

Mock utility for the Elasticsearch's Node.js client

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

23.2K

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
ravinderveerla

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

Readme

Elasticsearch Node.js client mock utility

js-standard-style build

When testing your application you don't always need to have an Elasticsearch instance up and running, but you might still need to use the client for fetching some data. If you are facing this situation, this library is what you need.

This library is compatible with @elastic/elasticsearch ≤ v7.

Features

  • Simple and intuitive API
  • Mocks only the http layer, leaving the rest of the client working as usual
  • Maximum flexibility thanks to "strict" or "loose" mocks

Install

npm install @elastic/elasticsearch-mock --save-dev

Usage

const { Client } = require('@elastic/elasticsearch')
const Mock = require('@elastic/elasticsearch-mock')

const mock = new Mock()
const client = new Client({
  node: 'http://localhost:9200',
  Connection: mock.getConnection()
})

mock.add({
  method: 'GET',
  path: '/_cat/health'
}, () => {
  return { status: 'ok' }
})

client.cat.health(console.log)

API

Constructor

Before start using the library you need to create a new instance:

const Mock = require('@elastic/elasticsearch-mock')
const mock = new Mock()

add

Adds a new mock for a given pattern and assigns it to a resolver function.

// every GET request to the `/_cat/health` path
// will return `{ status: 'ok' }`
mock.add({
  method: 'GET',
  path: '/_cat/health'
}, () => {
  return { status: 'ok' }
})

You can also specify multiple methods and/or paths at the same time:

// This mock will catch every search request against any index
mock.add({
  method: ['GET', 'POST'],
  path: ['/_search', '/:index/_search']
}, () => {
  return { status: 'ok' }
})

get

Returns the matching resolver function for the given pattern, it returns null if there is not a matching pattern.

const fn = mock.get({
  method: 'GET',
  path: '/_cat/health'
})

clear

Clears/removes mocks for specific route(s).

mock.clear({
  method: ['GET'],
  path: ['/_search', '/:index/_search']
})

clearAll

Clears all mocks.

mock.clearAll()

getConnection

Returns a custom Connection class that you must pass to the Elasticsearch client instance.

const { Client } = require('@elastic/elasticsearch')
const Mock = require('@elastic/elasticsearch-mock')

const mock = new Mock()
const client = new Client({
  node: 'http://localhost:9200',
  Connection: mock.getConnection()
})

Mock patterns

A pattern is an object that describes an http query to Elasticsearch, and it looks like this:

interface MockPattern {
  method: string
  path: string
  querystring?: Record<string, string>
  body?: Record<string, any>
}

The more field you specify, the more the mock will be strict, for example:

mock.add({
  method: 'GET',
  path: '/_cat/health'
  querystring: { pretty: 'true' }
}, () => {
  return { status: 'ok' }
})

client.cat.health(console.log) // => 404 error
client.cat.health({ pretty: true }, console.log) // => { status: 'ok' }

You can craft custom responses for different queries:

mock.add({
  method: 'POST',
  path: '/indexName/_search'
  body: { query: { match_all: {} } }
}, () => {
  return {
    hits: {
      total: { value: 1, relation: 'eq' },
      hits: [{ _source: { baz: 'faz' } }]
    }
  }
})

mock.add({
  method: 'POST',
  path: '/indexName/_search',
  body: { query: { match: { foo: 'bar' } } }
}, () => {
  return {
    hits: {
      total: { value: 0, relation: 'eq' },
      hits: []
    }
  }
})

You can also specify dynamic urls:

mock.add({
  method: 'GET',
  path: '/:index/_count'
}, () => {
  return { count: 42 }
})

client.count({ index: 'foo' }, console.log) // => { count: 42 }
client.count({ index: 'bar' }, console.log) // => { count: 42 }

Wildcards are supported as well.

mock.add({
  method: 'HEAD',
  path: '*'
}, () => {
  return { status: 'ok' }
})

client.indices.exists({ index: 'foo' }, console.log) // => { status: 'ok' }
client.ping(console.log) // => { status: 'ok' }

Dynamic responses

The resolver function takes a single parameter which represent the API call that has been made by the client. You can use it to craft dynamic responses.

mock.add({
  method: 'POST',
  path: '/indexName/_search',
}, params => {
  return { query: params.body.query }
})

Errors

This utility uses the same error classes of the Elasticsearch client, if you want to return an error for a specific API call, you should use the ResponseError class:

const { errors } = require('@elastic/elasticsearch')
const Mock = require('@elastic/elasticsearch-mock')

const mock = new Mock()
mock.add({
  method: 'GET',
  path: '/_cat/health'
}, () => {
  return new errors.ResponseError({
    body: { errors: {}, status: 500 },
    statusCode: 500
  })
})

License

This software is licensed under the Apache 2 license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Ravinder62 Ratings0 Reviews
Exploring the new technologies and frameworks
8 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

we use this library to mocking our elastic search-related API responses without this library the unit test will be a nightmare. very easy to implement. documentation is also good. making our life easy while writing the unit test cases.

0

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial