When testing your application you don't always need to have an Elasticsearch instance up and running, but you might still need to use the client for fetching some data. If you are facing this situation, this library is what you need.
This library is compatible with
@elastic/elasticsearch ≤ v7.
npm install @elastic/elasticsearch-mock --save-dev
const { Client } = require('@elastic/elasticsearch')
const Mock = require('@elastic/elasticsearch-mock')
const mock = new Mock()
const client = new Client({
node: 'http://localhost:9200',
Connection: mock.getConnection()
})
mock.add({
method: 'GET',
path: '/_cat/health'
}, () => {
return { status: 'ok' }
})
client.cat.health(console.log)
Constructor
Before start using the library you need to create a new instance:
const Mock = require('@elastic/elasticsearch-mock')
const mock = new Mock()
add
Adds a new mock for a given pattern and assigns it to a resolver function.
// every GET request to the `/_cat/health` path
// will return `{ status: 'ok' }`
mock.add({
method: 'GET',
path: '/_cat/health'
}, () => {
return { status: 'ok' }
})
You can also specify multiple methods and/or paths at the same time:
// This mock will catch every search request against any index
mock.add({
method: ['GET', 'POST'],
path: ['/_search', '/:index/_search']
}, () => {
return { status: 'ok' }
})
get
Returns the matching resolver function for the given pattern, it returns
null if there is not a matching pattern.
const fn = mock.get({
method: 'GET',
path: '/_cat/health'
})
clear
Clears/removes mocks for specific route(s).
mock.clear({
method: ['GET'],
path: ['/_search', '/:index/_search']
})
clearAll
Clears all mocks.
mock.clearAll()
getConnection
Returns a custom
Connection class that you must pass to the Elasticsearch client instance.
const { Client } = require('@elastic/elasticsearch')
const Mock = require('@elastic/elasticsearch-mock')
const mock = new Mock()
const client = new Client({
node: 'http://localhost:9200',
Connection: mock.getConnection()
})
A pattern is an object that describes an http query to Elasticsearch, and it looks like this:
interface MockPattern {
method: string
path: string
querystring?: Record<string, string>
body?: Record<string, any>
}
The more field you specify, the more the mock will be strict, for example:
mock.add({
method: 'GET',
path: '/_cat/health'
querystring: { pretty: 'true' }
}, () => {
return { status: 'ok' }
})
client.cat.health(console.log) // => 404 error
client.cat.health({ pretty: true }, console.log) // => { status: 'ok' }
You can craft custom responses for different queries:
mock.add({
method: 'POST',
path: '/indexName/_search'
body: { query: { match_all: {} } }
}, () => {
return {
hits: {
total: { value: 1, relation: 'eq' },
hits: [{ _source: { baz: 'faz' } }]
}
}
})
mock.add({
method: 'POST',
path: '/indexName/_search',
body: { query: { match: { foo: 'bar' } } }
}, () => {
return {
hits: {
total: { value: 0, relation: 'eq' },
hits: []
}
}
})
You can also specify dynamic urls:
mock.add({
method: 'GET',
path: '/:index/_count'
}, () => {
return { count: 42 }
})
client.count({ index: 'foo' }, console.log) // => { count: 42 }
client.count({ index: 'bar' }, console.log) // => { count: 42 }
Wildcards are supported as well.
mock.add({
method: 'HEAD',
path: '*'
}, () => {
return { status: 'ok' }
})
client.indices.exists({ index: 'foo' }, console.log) // => { status: 'ok' }
client.ping(console.log) // => { status: 'ok' }
The resolver function takes a single parameter which represent the API call that has been made by the client. You can use it to craft dynamic responses.
mock.add({
method: 'POST',
path: '/indexName/_search',
}, params => {
return { query: params.body.query }
})
This utility uses the same error classes of the Elasticsearch client, if you want to return an error for a specific API call, you should use the
ResponseError class:
const { errors } = require('@elastic/elasticsearch')
const Mock = require('@elastic/elasticsearch-mock')
const mock = new Mock()
mock.add({
method: 'GET',
path: '/_cat/health'
}, () => {
return new errors.ResponseError({
body: { errors: {}, status: 500 },
statusCode: 500
})
})
This software is licensed under the Apache 2 license.
