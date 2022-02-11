openbase logo
@elastic/elasticsearch

by elastic
7.15.0 (see all)

Official Elasticsearch client library for Node.js

Overview

587K

4.9K

4d ago

126

4

Apache-2.0

Built-In

Node.js ElasticSearch

4.6/58
Top Feedback

3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
2Poor Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

Elasticsearch Node.js client

js-standard-style Build Status Node CI codecov NPM downloads

The official Node.js client for Elasticsearch.

Features

  • One-to-one mapping with REST API.
  • Generalized, pluggable architecture.
  • Configurable, automatic discovery of cluster nodes.
  • Persistent, Keep-Alive connections.
  • Load balancing across all available nodes.
  • Child client support.
  • TypeScript support out of the box.

Install

npm install @elastic/elasticsearch

Node.js support

NOTE: The minimum supported version of Node.js is v12.

The client versioning follows the Elastic Stack versioning, this means that major, minor, and patch releases are done following a precise schedule that often does not coincide with the Node.js release times.

To avoid support insecure and unsupported versions of Node.js, the client will drop the support of EOL versions of Node.js between minor releases. Typically, as soon as a Node.js version goes into EOL, the client will continue to support that version for at least another minor release. If you are using the client with a version of Node.js that will be unsupported soon, you will see a warning in your logs (the client will start logging the warning with two minors in advance).

Unless you are always using a supported version of Node.js, we recommend defining the client dependency in your package.json with the ~ instead of ^. In this way, you will lock the dependency on the minor release and not the major. (for example, ~7.10.0 instead of ^7.10.0).

Node.js VersionNode.js EOL dateEnd of support
8.xDecember 20197.11 (early 2021)
10.xApril 20217.12 (mid 2021)
12.xApril 20228.2 (early 2022)

Compatibility

Language clients are forward compatible; meaning that clients support communicating with greater or equal minor versions of Elasticsearch. Elasticsearch language clients are only backwards compatible with default distributions and without guarantees made.

Elasticsearch VersionClient Version
8.x8.x
7.x7.x
6.x6.x
5.x5.x

To install a specific major of the client, run the following command:

npm install @elastic/elasticsearch@<major>

Browser

WARNING: There is no official support for the browser environment. It exposes your Elasticsearch instance to everyone, which could lead to security issues. We recommend that you write a lightweight proxy that uses this client instead, you can see a proxy example here.

Documentation

Quick start

'use strict'

const { Client } = require('@elastic/elasticsearch')
const client = new Client({ node: 'http://localhost:9200' })

async function run () {
  // Let's start by indexing some data
  await client.index({
    index: 'game-of-thrones',
    document: {
      character: 'Ned Stark',
      quote: 'Winter is coming.'
    }
  })

  await client.index({
    index: 'game-of-thrones',
    document: {
      character: 'Daenerys Targaryen',
      quote: 'I am the blood of the dragon.'
    }
  })

  await client.index({
    index: 'game-of-thrones',
    document: {
      character: 'Tyrion Lannister',
      quote: 'A mind needs books like a sword needs a whetstone.'
    }
  })

  // here we are forcing an index refresh, otherwise we will not
  // get any result in the consequent search
  await client.indices.refresh({ index: 'game-of-thrones' })

  // Let's search!
  const result= await client.search({
    index: 'game-of-thrones',
    query: {
      match: { quote: 'winter' }
    }
  })

  console.log(result.hits.hits)
}

run().catch(console.log)

Install multiple versions

If you are using multiple versions of Elasticsearch, you need to use multiple versions of the client. In the past, install multiple versions of the same package was not possible, but with npm v6.9, you can do that via aliasing.

The command you must run to install different version of the client is:

npm install <alias>@npm:@elastic/elasticsearch@<version>

So for example if you need to install 7.x and 6.x, you will run

npm install es6@npm:@elastic/elasticsearch@6
npm install es7@npm:@elastic/elasticsearch@7

And your package.json will look like the following:

"dependencies": {
  "es6": "npm:@elastic/elasticsearch@^6.7.0",
  "es7": "npm:@elastic/elasticsearch@^7.0.0"
}

You will require the packages from your code by using the alias you have defined.

const { Client: Client6 } = require('es6')
const { Client: Client7 } = require('es7')

const client6 = new Client6({ node: 'http://localhost:9200' })
const client7 = new Client7({ node: 'http://localhost:9201' })

client6.info().then(console.log, console.log)
client7.info().then(console.log, console.log)

Finally, if you want to install the client for the next version of Elasticsearch (the one that lives in Elasticsearch’s main branch), you can use the following command:

npm install esmain@github:elastic/elasticsearch-js

License

This software is licensed under the Apache 2 license.

in a few of our projects we are using elastic search as a secondary data source for our search and aggregation purpose, this client library helps us to connect to the elastic search and query the data. it's very easy to implement, we are directly writing the native queries and sending the request using this library.

Using this package for Package for log monitoring, and Infra log tracing. Along with that Kubernetes for monitoring Containers logs and debugging. Very useful for log monitoring, and well documented and hug community support.

Currently working on elastic using this module. Easy to use and have great documentation. Best part is versioning handled properly.

