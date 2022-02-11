A first-party Node.JS client for building excellent, relevant search experiences with Elastic App Search.

Contents

Getting started 🐣

To install this package, run:

npm install @elastic/app-search-node

Versioning

This client is versioned and released alongside App Search.

To guarantee compatibility, use the most recent version of this library within the major version of the corresponding App Search implementation.

For example, for App Search 7.3 , use 7.3 of this library or above, but not 8.0 .

If you are using the SaaS version available on swiftype.com of App Search, you should use the version 7.5.x of the client.

Usage

Setup: Configuring the client and authentication

Using this client assumes that you have already an instance of Elastic App Search up and running.

The client is configured using the baseUrlFn and apiKey parameters.

const apiKey = 'private-mu75psc5egt9ppzuycnc2mc3' const baseUrlFn = () => 'http://localhost:3002/api/as/v1/' const client = new AppSearchClient( undefined , apiKey, baseUrlFn)

Note:

The [apiKey] authenticates requests to the API. You can use any key type with the client, however each has a different scope. For more information on keys, check out the documentation.

Swiftype.com App Search users:

When using the SaaS version available on swiftype.com of App Search, you can configure the client using your hostIdentifier instead of the baseUrlFn parameter. The hostIdentifier can be found within the Credentials menu.

const AppSearchClient = require ( '@elastic/app-search-node' ) const hostIdentifier = 'host-c5s2mj' const apiKey = 'private-mu75psc5egt9ppzuycnc2mc3' const client = new AppSearchClient(hostIdentifier, apiKey)

API Methods

Indexing: Creating or Replacing Documents

const engineName = 'favorite-videos' const documents = [ { id : 'INscMGmhmX4' , url : 'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=INscMGmhmX4' , title : 'The Original Grumpy Cat' , body : 'A wonderful video of a magnificent cat.' }, { id : 'JNDFojsd02' , url : 'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQw4w9WgXcQ' , title : 'Another Grumpy Cat' , body : 'A great video of another cool cat.' } ] client .indexDocuments(engineName, documents) .then( response => console .log(response)) .catch( error => console .log(error))

Note that this API will not throw on an indexing error. Errors are inlined in the response body per document:

[ { "id" : "park_rocky-mountain" , "errors" : [] }, { "id" : "park_saguaro" , "errors" : [ "Invalid field value: Value 'foo' cannot be parsed as a float" ] } ]

const engineName = 'favorite-videos' const documents = [ { id : 'INscMGmhmX4' , title : 'Updated title' } ] client .updateDocuments(engineName, documents) .then( response => console .log(response)) .catch( error => console .log(error))

Retrieving Documents

const engineName = 'favorite-videos' const documentIds = [ 'INscMGmhmX4' , 'JNDFojsd02' ] client .getDocuments(engineName, documentIds) .then( response => console .log(response)) .catch( error => console .log(error.errorMessages))

Listing Documents

const engineName = 'favorite-videos' client .listDocuments(engineName) .then( response => console .log(response)) .catch( error => console .log(error.errorMessages)) client .listDocuments(engineName, { page : { size : 10 , current : 1 } }) .then( response => console .log(response)) .catch( error => console .log(error.errorMessages))

Destroying Documents

const engineName = 'favorite-videos' const documentIds = [ 'INscMGmhmX4' , 'JNDFojsd02' ] client .destroyDocuments(engineName, documentIds) .then( response => console .log(response)) .catch( error => console .log(error.errorMessages))

Listing Engines

client .listEngines({ page : { size : 10 , current : 1 } }) .then( response => console .log(response)) .catch( error => console .log(error.errorMessages))

Retrieving Engines

const engineName = 'favorite-videos' client .getEngine(engineName) .then( response => console .log(response)) .catch( error => console .log(error.errorMessages))

Creating Engines

const engineName = 'favorite-videos' client .createEngine(engineName, { language : 'en' }) .then( response => console .log(response)) .catch( error => console .log(error.errorMessages))

Destroying Engines

const engineName = 'favorite-videos' client .destroyEngine(engineName) .then( response => console .log(response)) .catch( error => console .log(error.errorMessages))

Searching

const engineName = 'favorite-videos' const query = 'cat' const searchFields = { title : {} } const resultFields = { title : { raw : {} } } const options = { search_fields : searchFields, result_fields : resultFields } client .search(engineName, query, options) .then( response => console .log(response)) .catch( error => console .log(error.errorMessages))

const engineName = 'favorite-videos' const searches = [ { query : 'cat' , options : { search_fields : { title : {} }, result_fields : { title : { raw : {} } } } }, { query : 'grumpy' , options : {} } ] client .multiSearch(engineName, searches) .then( response => console .log(response)) .catch( error => console .log(error.errorMessages))

Query Suggestion

const engineName = 'favorite-videos' const options = { size : 3 , types : { documents : { fields : [ 'title' ] } } } client .querySuggestion(engineName, 'cat' , options) .then( response => console .log(response)) .catch( error => console .log(error.errorMessages))

Listing Curations

const engineName = 'favorite-videos' client .listCurations(engineName) .then( response => console .log(response)) .catch( error => console .log(error.errorMessages)) const paginationDetails = { page : { current : 2 , size : 10 } } client .listCurations(engineName, paginationDetails) .then( response => console .log(response)) .catch( error => console .log(error.errorMessages))

Retrieving Curations

const engineName = 'favorite-videos' const curationId = 'cur-7438290' client .getCuration(engineName, curationId) .then( response => console .log(response)) .catch( error => console .log(error.errorMessages))

Creating Curations

const engineName = 'favorite-videos' const newCuration = { queries : [ 'cat blop' ], promoted : [ 'Jdas78932' ], hidden : [ 'INscMGmhmX4' , 'JNDFojsd02' ] } client .createCuration(engineName, newCuration) .then( response => console .log(response)) .catch( error => console .log(error.errorMessages))

Updating Curations

const engineName = 'favorite-videos' const curationId = 'cur-7438290' const newDetails = { queries : [ 'cat blop' ], promoted : [ 'Jdas78932' , 'JFayf782' ] } client .updateCuration(engineName, curationId, newDetails) .then( response => console .log(response)) .catch( error => console .log(error.errorMessages))

Deleting Curations

const engineName = 'favorite-videos' const curationId = 'cur-7438290' client .destroyCuration(engineName, curationId) .then( response => console .log(response)) .catch( error => console .log(error.errorMessages))

Retrieving Schemas

const engineName = 'favorite-videos' client .getSchema(engineName) .then( response => console .log(response)) .catch( error => console .log(error.errorMessages))

Updating Schemas

const engineName = 'favorite-videos' const schema = { views : 'number' , created_at : 'date' } client .updateSchema(engineName, schema) .then( response => console .log(response)) .catch( error => console .log(error.errorMessages))

Create a Signed Search Key

Creating a search key that will only return the title field.

const publicSearchKey = 'search-xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' const publicSearchKeyName = 'search-key' const enforcedOptions = { result_fields : { title : { raw : {} } }, filters : { world_heritage_site : 'true' } } const signOptions = { expiresIn : '5 minutes' } const signedSearchKey = AppSearchClient.createSignedSearchKey( publicSearchKey, publicSearchKeyName, enforcedOptions, signOptions ) const baseUrlFn = () => 'http://localhost:3002/api/as/v1/' const client = new AppSearchClient( undefined , signedSearchKey, baseUrlFn) client.search( 'sample-engine' , 'everglade' )

Create a Meta Engine

const engineName = 'my-meta-engine' client .createMetaEngine(engineName, [ 'source-engine-1' , 'source-engine-2' ]) .then( response => console .log(response)) .catch( error => console .log(error.errorMessages))

Add a Source Engine to a Meta Engine

const engineName = 'my-meta-engine' client .addMetaEngineSources(engineName, [ 'source-engine-3' ]) .then( response => console .log(response)) .catch( error => console .log(error.errorMessages))

Remove a Source Engine from a Meta Engine

const engineName = 'my-meta-engine' client .deleteMetaEngineSources(engineName, [ 'source-engine-3' ]) .then( response => console .log(response)) .catch( error => console .log(error.errorMessages))

Creating Engines

const engineName = 'my-meta-engine' client .createEngine(engineName, { type : 'meta' , source_engines : [ 'source-engine-1' , 'source-engine-2' ] }) .then( response => console .log(response)) .catch( error => console .log(error.errorMessages))

For App Search APIs not available in this client

We try to keep this client up to date with all of the available API endpoints available from App Search.

There are a few APIs that may not be available yet. For those APIs, please use the low-level client to connect to hit any App Search endpoint.

const engineName = 'favorite-videos' const options = { query : 'cats' } const Client = require ( '@elastic/app-search-node/lib/client' ) const client = new Client( 'private-mu75psc5egt9ppzuycnc2mc3' , 'http://localhost:3002/api/as/v1/' ) client.post( `engines/ ${ encodeURIComponent (engineName)} /search` , options).then( console .log)

Running tests

npm test

The specs in this project use node-replay to capture fixtures.

New fixtures should be captured from a running instance of App Search.

To capture new fixtures, run a command like the following:

nvm use HOST_IDENTIFIER=host-c5s2mj API_KEY=private-b94wtaoaym2ovdk5dohj3hrz REPLAY= record npm run test

To break that down a little...

HOST_IDENTIFIER - Use this to override the fake value used in tests with an actual valid value for your App Search instance to record from

- Use this to override the fake value used in tests with an actual valid value for your App Search instance to record from API_KEY - Use this to override the fake value used in tests with an actual valid value for your App Search instance to record from

- Use this to override the fake value used in tests with an actual valid value for your App Search instance to record from REPLAY=record - Tells replay to record a new response if one doesn't already exist

- Tells replay to record a new response if one doesn't already exist npm run test - Run the tests

- Run the tests -- -g 'should create a meta engine' - Limit the tests to ONLY run the new test you've created, 'should create a meta engine' for example

This will create a new fixture, make sure you manually edit that fixture to replace the host identifier and api key recorded in that fixture with the values the tests use.

You'll also need to make sure that fixture is located in the correctly named directory under fixtures according to the host that was used.

You'll know if something is not right because this will error when you run npm run test with an error like:

Error : POST https :

FAQ 🔮

Where do I report issues with the client?

If something is not working as expected, please open an issue.

Where can I learn more about App Search?

Your best bet is to read the documentation.

Where else can I go to get help?

You can checkout the Elastic App Search community discuss forums.

Contribute 🚀

We welcome contributors to the project. Before you begin, a couple notes...

Prior to opening a pull request, please create an issue to discuss the scope of your proposal.

Please write simple code and concise documentation, when appropriate.

License 📗

Apache 2.0 © Elastic

Thank you to all the contributors!