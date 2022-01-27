If this project has helped you out, please support us with a star 🌟.
This is a high performance listview for React Native and Web with support for complex layouts. JS only with no native dependencies, inspired by both RecyclerView on Android and UICollectionView on iOS.
npm install --save recyclerlistview
For latest beta:
npm install --save recyclerlistview@beta
Note: Documentation will be upgraded soon, for now check code comments for clarity and exploring features. This component is actively tested with React Native Web as well.
RecyclerListView uses "cell recycling" to reuse views that are no longer visible to render items instead of creating new view objects. Creation of objects is very expensive and comes with a memory overhead which means as you scroll through the list the memory footprint keeps going up. Releasing invisible items off memory is another technique but that leads to creation of even more objects and lot of garbage collections. Recycling is the best way to render infinite lists that does not compromise performance or memory efficiency.
Apart from all performance benefits RecyclerListView comes with great features out of the box:
forceNonDeterministicRendering)
RecyclerListView was built with performance in mind which means no blanks while quick scrolls or frame drops. RecyclerListView encourages you to have deterministic heights for items you need to render. This does not mean that you need to have all items of same height and stuff, all you need is a way to look at the data and compute height upfront so that RecyclerListView can compute layout in one pass rather than waiting for the draw to happen. You can still do all sorts of GridViews and ListViews with different types of items which are all recycled in optimal ways. Type based recycling is very easy to do and comes out of the box.
In case you cannot determine heights of items in advance just set
forceNonDeterministicRendering prop to true on RecyclerListView. Now, it will treat given dimensions as estimates and let items resize. Try to give good estimates to improve experience.
|Prop
|Required
|Params Type
|Description
|layoutProvider
|Yes
|BaseLayoutProvider
|Constructor function that defines the layout (height / width) of each element
|dataProvider
|Yes
|DataProvider
|Constructor function the defines the data for each element
|contextProvider
|No
|ContextProvider
|Used to maintain scroll position in case view gets destroyed, which often happens with back navigation
|rowRenderer
|Yes
|(type: string | number, data: any, index: number) => JSX.Element | JSX.Element[] | null
|Method that returns react component to be rendered. You get the type, data, index and extendedState of the view in the callback
|initialOffset
|No
|number
|Initial offset you want to start rendering from; This is very useful if you want to maintain scroll context across pages.
|renderAheadOffset
|No
|number
|specify how many pixels in advance you want views to be rendered. Increasing this value can help reduce blanks (if any). However, keeping this as low as possible should be the intent. Higher values also increase re-render compute
|isHorizontal
|No
|boolean
|If true, the list will operate horizontally rather than vertically
|onScroll
|No
|rawEvent: ScrollEvent, offsetX: number, offsetY: number) => void
|On scroll callback function that executes as a user scrolls
|onRecreate
|No
|(params: OnRecreateParams) => void
|callback function that gets executed when recreating the recycler view from context provider
|externalScrollView
|No
|{ new (props: ScrollViewDefaultProps): BaseScrollView }
|Use this to pass your on implementation of BaseScrollView
|onEndReached
|No
|() => void
|Callback function executed when the end of the view is hit (minus onEndThreshold if defined)
|onEndReachedThreshold
|No
|number
|Specify how many pixels in advance for the onEndReached callback
|onVisibleIndicesChanged
|No
|TOnItemStatusChanged
|Provides visible index; helpful in sending impression events
|onVisibleIndexesChanged
|No
|TOnItemStatusChanged
|(Deprecated in 2.0 beta) Provides visible index; helpful in sending impression events
|renderFooter
|No
|() => JSX.Element | JSX.Element[] | null
|Provide this method if you want to render a footer. Helpful in showing a loader while doing incremental loads
|initialRenderIndex
|No
|number
|Specify the initial item index you want rendering to start from. Preferred over initialOffset if both specified
|scrollThrottle
|No
|number
|iOS only; Scroll throttle duration
|canChangeSize
|No
|boolean
|Specify if size can change
|distanceFromWindow
|No
|number
|(Depricated) Use
applyWindowCorrection() API with
windowShift. Usage?
|applyWindowCorrection
|No
|(offset: number, windowCorrection: WindowCorrection) => void
|(Enhancement/replacement to
distanceFromWindow API) Allows updation of the visible windowBounds to based on correctional values passed. User can specify windowShift; in case entire RecyclerListWindow needs to shift down/up, startCorrection; in case when top window bound needs to be shifted for e.x. top window bound to be shifted down is a content overlapping the top edge of RecyclerListView, endCorrection: to alter bottom window bound for a similar use-case. Usage?
|useWindowScroll
|No
|boolean
|Web only; Layout Elements in window instead of a scrollable div
|disableRecycling
|No
|boolean
|Turns off recycling
|forceNonDeterministicRendering
|No
|boolean
|Default is false; if enabled dimensions provided in layout provider will not be strictly enforced. Use this if item dimensions cannot be accurately determined
|extendedState
|No
|object
|In some cases the data passed at row level may not contain all the info that the item depends upon, you can keep all other info outside and pass it down via this prop. Changing this object will cause everything to re-render. Make sure you don't change it often to ensure performance. Re-renders are heavy.
|itemAnimator
|No
|ItemAnimator
|Enables animating RecyclerListView item cells (shift, add, remove, etc)
|optimizeForInsertDeleteAnimations
|No
|boolean
|Enables you to utilize layout animations better by unmounting removed items
|style
|No
|object
|To pass down style to inner ScrollView
|scrollViewProps
|No
|object
|For all props that need to be proxied to inner/external scrollview. Put them in an object and they'll be spread and passed down.
|layoutSize
|No
|Dimension
|Will prevent the initial empty render required to compute the size of the listview and use these dimensions to render list items in the first render itself. This is useful for cases such as server side rendering. The prop canChangeSize has to be set to true if the size can be changed after rendering. Note that this is not the scroll view size and is used solely for layouting.
|onItemLayout
|No
|number
|A callback function that is executed when an item of the recyclerListView (at an index) has been layout. This can also be used as a proxy to itemsRendered kind of callbacks.
For full feature set have a look at prop definitions of RecyclerListView
(bottom of the file). All
ScrollView features like
RefreshControl also work out of the box.
applyWindowCorrection is used to alter the visible window bounds of the RecyclerListView dynamically. The windowCorrection of RecyclerListView along with the current scroll offset are exposed to the user. The
windowCorrection object consists of 3 numeric values:
windowShift - Direct replacement of
distanceFromWindow parameter. Window shift is the offset value by which the RecyclerListView as a whole is displaced within the StickyContainer, use this param to specify how far away the first list item is from window top. This value corrects the scroll offsets for StickyObjects as well as RecyclerListView.
startCorrection - startCorrection is used to specify the shift in the top visible window bound, with which user can receive the correct Sticky header instance even when an external factor like CoordinatorLayout toolbar.
endCorrection - endCorrection is used to specify the shift in the bottom visible window bound, with which user can receive correct Sticky Footer instance when an external factor like bottom app bar is changing the visible view bound.
As seen in the example below
Typescript works out of the box. The only execption is with the inherited Scrollview props. In order for Typescript to work with inherited Scrollview props, you must place said inherited Scrollview props within the scrollViewProps prop.
<RecyclerListView
rowRenderer={this.rowRenderer}
dataProvider={queue}
layoutProvider={this.layoutProvider}
onScroll={this.checkRefetch}
renderFooter={this.renderFooter}
scrollViewProps={{
refreshControl: (
<RefreshControl
refreshing={loading}
onRefresh={async () => {
this.setState({ loading: true });
analytics.logEvent('Event_Stagg_pull_to_refresh');
await refetchQueue();
this.setState({ loading: false });
}}
/>
)
}}
/>
recyclerlistview/web e.g.,
import { RecyclerListView } from "recyclerlistview/web". Use aliases if you want to preserve import path. Only platform specific code is part of the build so, no unnecessary code will ship with your app.
requestAnimationFrame
Please open issues for any bugs that you encounter. You can reach out to me on twitter @naqvitalha or, write to cross-platform@flipkart.com for any questions that you might have.