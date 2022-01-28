Veggies is an awesome cucumberjs library for API/CLI testing. Great for testing APIs built upon Express, Koa, HAPI, Loopback and others. It's also the perfect companion for testing CLI applications built with commander, meow & Co.

Requirements

Node.js >=12.0.0

cucumber >=7.0.0

Installation

Using npm:

npm install @ekino/veggies

Or yarn:

yarn add @ekino/veggies

Then all you have to do is installing the provided extensions:

const { setWorldConstructor } = require ( '@cucumber/cucumber' ) const { state, fixtures, httpApi, cli } = require ( '@ekino/veggies' ) setWorldConstructor( function ( ) { state.extendWorld( this ) fixtures.extendWorld( this ) httpApi.extendWorld( this ) cli.extendWorld( this ) }) state.install() fixtures.install() httpApi.install({ baseUrl : 'http://localhost:3000' , }) cli.install()

CLI

Veggies provides a simple CLI allowing the use of custom options to configure the feature it provides.

As cucumber-js no longer supports custom options, it's the safest way to use Veggies in full without problem.

To make use of it, you can use either of these commands:

yarn veggies npx veggies ./node_modules/.bin/veggies.js

The available options are:

Option Description --cleanSnapshots removes unused snapshots (not recommended while matching tags) -u, --updateSnapshots updates current snapshots if required --preventSnapshotsCreation a snapshot related step that would create one will fail instead (useful on CI environment) --help prints the veggies CLI help then the cucumber-js CLI help

Please refer to the CucumberJS CLI documentation to see native Cucumber options (or use veggies --help ).

Features

API testing

For full feature list, have a look at available gherkin expressions for the dedicated extension.

Making a simple request and testing its status code

Scenario : Using GitHub API Given I set User-Agent request header to veggies/1.0 When I GET https://api.github.com/ Then response status code should be 200

Posting data

You can easily issue a POST request using json payload

Scenario : Creating a resource using json payload Given I set request json body | username | plouc | | gender | male | When I POST https://my-api.io/users Then response status code should be 201

You can also use form encoded values, all you have to do is to change json for form

Scenario : Creating a resource using json payload Given I set request form body | username | plouc | | gender | male | When I POST https://my-api.io/users Then response status code should be 201

Posting data using fixture file

Putting large data payloads inside your scenarios can reduce legibility, to improve this, you can use the fixtures extension to define it.

username: plouc gender: male

Scenario : Creating a resource using json payload Given I set request form body from user When I POST https://my-api.io/users Then response status code should be 201

Using values issued by a previous request

Imagine you want to test a resource creation and then that you're able to fetch this new entity through the API.

If resource id is generated by your API, it will be impossible to make the second call because id is unknown.

To solve this problem you have the ability to collect data from a previous response, store it in the state and inject it at various places using placeholders.

The following example calls the root GitHub API endpoint, extracts the emojis_url value from the json response and stores it in the current state under the emojisUrl key, then it uses this value to make its next request.

Scenario : Using GitHub API Given I set User-Agent request header to veggies/1.0 When I GET https://api.github.com/ And I pick response json emojis_url as emojisUrl And I GET {{emojisUrl}} Then response status code should be 200

It's even possible to mix this approach with scenario outline to have more concise tests (at the cost of clarity thought).

The following example will generate 3 scenario at runtime using different response values for second request.

Scenario Outline : Fetching <key> API endpoint from root endpoint Given I set User-Agent request header to veggies/1.0 When I GET https://api.github.com/ Then response status code should be 200 When I pick response json <key> as <key> And I GET {{ <key> }} Then response status code should be 200 Examples : | key | | emojis_url | | feeds_url | | public_gists_url |

You can also pick a field from response headers.

Scenario : Setting json body from .json fixture file And set request json body from json_file When I POST https://examples.com/users Then response status code should be 201 And I pick response header location as location And I clear request body And I GET {{location}} And response status code should be 200

Using cookies

Cookies are disabled by default, but you've got the ability to enable/disable the feature using a gherkin Given expression. Be warned that cookies do not persist across scenarios in order to ensure they're autonomous. If you really need to keep a cookie for multiple scenarios, you should consider using a custom step definition and/or using the state extension to store it.

Scenario : Enabling cookies Given I enable cookies Scenario : Disabling cookies Given I disable cookies

See definitions for all available cookies related gherkin expressions.

Testing json response

veggies gives you the ability to check json responses, the corresponding gherkin expression is:

/^(?:I )?json response should (fully )?match$/

Checking json response properties equal value:

Scenario : Fetching some json response from the internets When I GET http://whatever.io/things/1 Then json response should match | field | matcher | value | | name | equal | thing | | address.country | equal | Japan |

Checking json response properties start with value:

Scenario : Fetching some json response from the internets When I GET http://whatever.io/things/1 Then json response should match | field | matcher | value | | name | start with | ing | | address.country | starts with | Jap |

Checking json response properties contain value:

Scenario : Fetching some json response from the internets When I GET http://whatever.io/things/1 Then json response should match | field | matcher | value | | name | contain | ing | | address.country | contain | Jap |

Checking json response properties end with value:

Scenario : Fetching some json response from the internets When I GET http://whatever.io/things/1 Then json response should match | field | matcher | value | | name | end with | ing | | address.country | ends with | pan |

Checking json response properties match value:

Scenario : Fetching some json response from the internets When I GET http://whatever.io/things/1 Then json response should match | field | matcher | value | | name | match | ^(.+)ing$ | | address.country | match | ^Jap(.+)$ |

Checking json response properties equalRelativeDate value:

Scenario : Fetching some json response from the internets When I GET http://whatever.io/things/1 Then json response should match | field | matcher | value | | endDate | equalRelativeDate | 2,days,fr,dddd | | beginDate | equalRelativeDate | -1,week,fr,[Aujourd'hui] YYYY-MM-DD hh[h]mm |

By default, this assertion does not check for full match. Properties not listed will just be ignored, if you want a full match:

Scenario : Fetching some json response from the internets When I GET http://whatever.io/things/1 Then json response should fully match | field | matcher | value | | name | match | ^(.+)ing$ | | address.country | equal | Japan |

Now if the json contains extra properties, the test will fail.

Available matchers are:

matcher short matcher description match ~= property must match given regexp matches see match see match start with ^= property must start with given value starts with see start with see startWith contain *= property must contain given value contains see contain see contain end with $= property must end with given value ends with see end with see endWith defined ? property must not be undefined present see defined see defined equal = property must equal given value equals see equal see equal type #= property must be of the given type equalRelativeDate n/a property must be equal to the computed date

Any of these matchers can be negated when preceded by these : ! , not , does not , doesn't , is not and isn't .

The short version of each matcher is intended to be used that way:

Scenario : Fetching some json response from the internets When I GET http://whatever.io/things/1 Then json response should fully match | expression | | name ~= ^(.+)ing$ | | address.country = Japan | | address.city ? | | address.postalCode #= string |

If it eases the reading, you can also pad your expressions:

Scenario : Fetching some json response from the internets When I GET http://whatever.io/things/1 Then json response should fully match | expression | | name ~= ^(.+)ing$ | | address.country = Japan | | address.city ? | | address.postalCode #= string |

Testing response headers

In order to check response headers, you have the following gherkin expression available:

/^response header (.+) should (not )?(equal|contain| match ) (.+)$/

It supports multiple combinations to verify header value conforms to what you expect. This example illustrates its different features:

Scenario : Testing header related expectations When I GET http://whatever.io/ Then response header X-Whatever-A should equal whatever And response header X-Whatever-B should not equal whatever And response header X-Whatever-C should contain part And response header X-Whatever-D should not contain part And response header X-Whatever-E should match ^(thing| other)$ And response header X-Whatever-F should not match ^(thing | other)$

If the header does not exist, the test will fail.

Debugging failing API tests

When testing APIs using cucumber, we often faced situations were we didn't understand why a given test were failing. The dirty fix was to add some nasty console.log() everywhere, that's why veggies provides helpers to dump response properties.

Scenario : Fetching something from the internets When I GET http://whatever.io/things And dump response body And dump response headers And dump response cookies

You'll now have the response body/headers/cookies dumped in your terminal. You should disable those steps when the test is fixed as it can be noisy enough.

Type system

When testing json based APIs, which is a standard nowadays, you have to be aware of data types for sending payloads or making assertions on received responses, that's why veggies provides a lightweight type systems.

The following directives are available:

directive type example output ((undefined)) undefined ((undefined)) undefined ((null)) null ((null)) null <value>((string)) string hi((string)) 'hi' <value>((number)) number 1((number)) 1 <value>((boolean)) boolean true((boolean)) true <value>((array)) Array one,two,three((array)) ['one', 'two', 'three']

You can now use those directive for most of the step definitions accepting data tables.

For example, you can use it to post typed json data:

Scenario : Creating a resource using typed json payload Given I set request json body | username | plouc((string)) | | team_id | 1((number)) | | is_active | true((boolean)) | | hobbies | drawing,hacking((array)) | When I POST https://my-api.io/users Then response status code should be 201

which will generate the following payload:

{ "username" : "plouc" , "team_id" : 1 , "is_active" : true , "hobbies" : [ "drawing" , "hacking" ] }

CLI testing

For full feature list, have a look at available gherkin expressions for the dedicated extension.

Running a simple command and checking its exit code

Scenario : Getting info about installed yarn version When I run command yarn --version Then exit code should be 0

Testing a command error

Scenario : Running an invalid command When I run command yarn invalid Then exit code should be 1 And stderr should contain error Command "invalid" not found.

File System testing

Testing file content

In order to check file content, you have the following gherkin expression available:

/^file (.+) content (not )?(equal|contain| match ) (.+)$/

It supports multiple combinations to verify file content conforms to what you expect. This example illustrates its different features:

Scenario : Testing file content related expectations Then file sample_A.text content should equal whatever And file sample_B.text content should not equal whatever And file sample_C.text content should contain part And file sample_D.text content should not contain part And file sample_E.text content should match ^(thing| other)$ And file sample_F.text content should not match ^(thing | other)$

If the file does not exist, the test will fail.

Snapshot testing

Snapshot testing compare a response / content against a saved snapshot. Snapshots are stored in a file with same name as the feature file with the extension .snap in a folder snapshots in the same folder as the feature file.

⚠️ Snapshots files should be versioned to be compared while running tests

Folder tree should look like : support/ features/ feature_with_snapshot.feature feature_without_snapshot.feature snapshots/ feature_with_snapshot.feature.snap …

In a snapshot file, snapshot name follow the pattern: SNAPSHOT_NAME NUMBER_OF_TIME_THIS_NAME_WAS_ENCOUNTERED_IN_CURRENT_FILE.NUMBER_OF_TIME_WE_HAD_A_SNAPSHOT_IN_THIS_SCENARIO. For example, this would give: Scenario 1 1.1

If a snapshot doesn't exist, it will be created the first time.

To update snapshot use the cucumber command line option '-u'. If you narrowed the tests with tags, only the snapshots related to the tagged scenarios will be updated.

In case you need to remove unused snapshots, you can use the option --cleanSnapshots . ⚠️ You shouldn't use this option with tags. It may result in used snapshots removed. ℹ️ Snapshot files related to feature files with no snapshots won't get removed. You need to do it manually.

Sometimes, it could be useful to prevent the creation of snapshots, for instance in a CI environment. To do this, you can use the --preventSnapshotsCreation flag. An error will be thrown if the snapshot is missing and this option is present.

API Snapshot testing

In order to check an api response against a snapshot, you have the following gherkin expression available:

/^response body should match snapshot$/

This example illustrates it:

Scenario : Creating a resource using typed json payload Given I set request json body | username | plouc((string)) | | team_id | 1((number)) | | is_active | true((boolean)) | | hobbies | drawing,hacking((array)) | When I POST https://my-api.io/users Then response status code should be 201 And response body should match snapshot

It is sometimes useful to ignore some fields in a response when comparing with the snapshot. In this case and if it's json you can then use with a table:

/^response json body should match snapshot $/

This examples illustrates it:

Scenario : Creating a resource using typed json payload Given I set request json body | username | plouc((string)) | | team_id | 1((number)) | | is_active | true((boolean)) | | hobbies | drawing,hacking((array)) | When I POST https://my-api.io/users Then response status code should be 201 And response json body should match snapshot | field | matcher | value | | url | type | string |

The table supports anything defined in Testing json response

CLI Snapshot testing

In order to check a CLI output against a snapshot, you have the following gherkin expression available:

/^(stderr|stdout) output should match snapshot$/

This example illustrates it:

Scenario : Getting info about installed yarn version When I run command yarn --version Then exit code should be 0 And stdout output should match snapshot And stderr output should match snapshot

It is sometimes useful to ignore some fields in a cli json formatted output when comparing with the snapshot. In this case and if it's json you can then use with a table:

/^(stderr|stdout) json output should match snapshot $/

This examples illustrates it:

Scenario : Snapshot testing on a json file Given I set cwd to examples/features/snapshot/fixtures Then json file file2.json content should match snapshot | field | matcher | value | | gender | type | string | | id | type | number |

The table supports anything defined in Testing json response

File Snapshot testing

In order to check a file content against a snapshot, you have the following gherkin expression available:

/^file (.+) should match snapshot$/

This example illustrates it:

Scenario : Testing file content related expectations Then file sample_1.text should match snapshot

It is sometimes useful to ignore some fields in a json file when comparing with the snapshot. In this case and if it's json you can then use with a table:

/^ json file (.+) content should match snapshot $/

This examples illustrates it:

Scenario : Creating a resource using typed json payload Then json file sample_1.text content should match snapshot | field | matcher | value | | url | type | string |

The table supports anything defined in Testing json response

Extensions

This module is composed of several extensions.

state | fixtures | http API | CLI | file system | snapshot

state extension

The state extension is a simple helper used to persist state between steps & eventually scenarios (but you should try to avoid coupling scenarios).

It's involved for example when you want to collect values issued by a previous request when using the http API extension.

state installation

To install the extension, you should add the following snippet to your world file:

const { setWorldConstructor } = require ( '@cucumber/cucumber' ) const { state } = require ( '@ekino/veggies' ) setWorldConstructor( function ( ) { state.extendWorld( this ) }) state.install()

State gherkin expressions

Given: - /^(?:I )?set state (.+) to (.+)$/ When: - /^(?:I )?clear state$/ - /^(?:I )?dump state$/ Then:

State low level API

When installed, you can access it from the global cucumber context in your own step definitions. For available methods on the state, please refer to its own documentation.

const { When } = require ( '@cucumber/cucumber' ) When( /^I do something useful$/ , function ( ) { const stateValue = this .state.get( 'whatever' ) })

Fixtures extension

The fixtures extension can be used to load data from files during testing.

It supports the following file extensions:

.yaml , .yml - loads and parses a yaml file, result can be Object or Array

, - loads and parses a yaml file, result can be or .txt - loads text content, result is a string

- loads text content, result is a .json - loads json, result is and Object

- loads json, result is and .js - loads a javascript module, the module must exports load function via module.exports , result can be whatever type the function returns

Fixtures installation

To install the extension, you should add the following snippet to your world file:

const { setWorldConstructor } = require ( '@cucumber/cucumber' ) const { fixtures } = require ( '@ekino/veggies' ) setWorldConstructor( function ( ) { fixtures.extendWorld( this ) }) fixtures.install()

Fixtures low level API

When installed, you can access it from the global cucumber context in your own step definitions. For available methods on the fixtures loader, please refer to its own documentation.

const { When } = require ( '@cucumber/cucumber' ) When( /^I do something useful with fixtures$/ , function ( ) { return this .fixtures.load( 'whatever' ) .then( fixture => { }) })

http API extension

http API installation

The http API extension relies on the state & fixtures extensions, so make sure they're registered prior to installation.

To install the extension, you should add the following snippet to your world file:

const { setWorldConstructor } = require ( '@cucumber/cucumber' ) const { state, fixtures, httpApi } = require ( '@ekino/veggies' ) setWorldConstructor( function ( ) { state.extendWorld( this ) fixtures.extendWorld( this ) httpApi.extendWorld( this ) }) state.install() httpApi.install({ baseUrl : 'http://localhost:3000' , })

http API gherkin expressions

Given: - /^(?:I )?set request headers$/ - /^(?:I )?do not follow redirect$/ - /^(?:I )?follow redirect$/ - /^(?:I )?assign request headers$/ - /^(?:I )?set ([a-zA-Z0-9-_]+) request header to (.+)$/ - /^(?:I )?clear request headers/ - /^(?:I )?set request json body$/ - /^(?:I )?set request json body from (.+)$/ - /^(?:I )?set request form body$/ - /^(?:I )?set request form body from (.+)$/ - /^(?:I )?set request multipart body from (.+)$/ - /^(?:I )?clear request body$/ - /^(?:I )?set request query$/ - /^(?:I )?pick response (json|header) (.+) as (.+)$/ - /^(?:I )?enable cookies$/ - /^(?:I )?disable cookies$/ - /^(?:I )?set cookie from (.+)$/ - /^(?:I )?clear request cookies$/ When: - /^(?:I )?reset http client$/ - /^(?:I )?(GET|POST|PUT|DELETE|PATCH) (.+)$/ - /^(?:I )?dump response body$/ - /^(?:I )?dump response headers$/ - /^(?:I )?dump response cookies$/ Then: - /^response status code should be ([1-5][0-9][0-9])$/ - /^response status should be (.+)$/ - /^response should (not )?have an? (.+) cookie$/ - /^response (.+) cookie should (not )?be secure$/ - /^response (.+) cookie should (not )?be http only$/ - /^response (.+) cookie domain should (not )?be (.+)$/ - /^(?:I )?json response should (fully )?match$/ - /^(?:I )?should receive a collection of ([0-9]+) items?(?: for path )?(.+)?$/ - /^response should match fixture (.+)$/ - /^response header (.+) should (not )?(equal|contain|match) (.+)$/

http API low level API

When installed, you can access its client from the global cucumber context in your own step definitions. For available methods on the client, please refer to its own documentation.

const { When } = require ( '@cucumber/cucumber' ) When( /^I do something useful$/ , function ( ) { return this .httpApiClient.makeRequest( ) })

CLI extension

CLI installation

The CLI extension relies on the state & fixtures extensions, so make sure they're registered prior to installation.

To install the extension, you should add the following snippet to your world file:

const { setWorldConstructor } = require ( '@cucumber/cucumber' ) const { state, fixtures, cli } = require ( '@ekino/veggies' ) setWorldConstructor( function ( ) { state.extendWorld( this ) fixtures.extendWorld( this ) cli.extendWorld( this ) }) state.install() fixtures.install() cli.install()

CLI gherkin expressions

Given: - /^(?:I )?set (?:working directory|cwd) to (.+)$/ - /^(?:I )?set ([^ ]+) (?:env|environment) (?:var|variable) to (.+)$/ - /^(?:I )?set (?:env|environment) (?:vars|variables)$/ - /^(?:I )?kill the process with ([^ ]+) in (\d+)(ms|s)/ When: - /^(?:I )?run command (.+)$/ - /^(?:I )?dump (stderr|stdout)$/ Then: - /^(?:the )?(?:command )?exit code should be (\d+)$/ - /^(stderr|stdout) should be empty$/ - /^(stderr|stdout) should contain (.+)$/ - /^(stderr|stdout) should not contain (.+)$/ - /^(stderr|stdout) should match (.+)$/ - /^(stderr|stdout) should not match (.+)$/

CLI low level API

When installed, you can access it from the global cucumber context in your own step definitions. For available methods on the client, please refer to its own documentation.

const { When } = require ( '@cucumber/cucumber' ) Then( /^I check something from the CLI output$/ , function ( ) { const out = this .cli.getOutput() })

File system extension

File system installation

The fileSystem extension relies on the cli extension, so make sure it's registered prior to installation.

To install the extension, you should add the following snippet to your world file:

const { setWorldConstructor } = require ( '@cucumber/cucumber' ) const { state, fixtures, cli, fileSystem } = require ( '@ekino/veggies' ) setWorldConstructor( function ( ) { state.extendWorld( this ) fixtures.extendWorld( this ) cli.extendWorld( this ) fileSystem.extendWorld( this ) }) state.install() fixtures.install() cli.install() fileSystem.install()

File system gherkin expressions

Given: - /^(?:I )?create directory (.+)$/ - /^(?:I )?remove (?:file|directory) (.+)$/ When: Then: - /^(file|directory) (.+) should (not )?exist$/ - /^file (.+) content should (not )?(equal|contain|match) (.+)$/

File system low level API

When installed, you can access it from the global cucumber context in your own step definitions. For available methods on the fileSystem, please refer to its own documentation.

const { Then } = require ( '@cucumber/cucumber' ) Then( /^I check something using file system$/ , function ( ) { return this .fileSystem.getFileContent( 'whatever' ) .then( content => { }) })

Snapshot extension

Snapshot installation

The snapshot extension add capabilities to api, cli and file extensions, so you will need these extensions if you want to use snapshot related gherkin definitions.

To install the extension, you should add the following snippet to your world file:

const { setWorldConstructor } = require ( '@cucumber/cucumber' ) const { state, fixtures, cli, fileSystem, snapshot } = require ( '@ekino/veggies' ) setWorldConstructor( function ( ) { state.extendWorld( this ) fixtures.extendWorld( this ) cli.extendWorld( this ) fileSystem.extendWorld( this ) snapshot.extendWorld( this ) }) state.install() fixtures.install() cli.install() fileSystem.install() snapshot.install()

Snapshot low level API

When installed, you can access it from the global cucumber context in your own step definitions. For available methods on the snapshot, please refer to its own documentation.

const { Then } = require ( '@cucumber/cucumber' ) Then( /^Some content should match snapshot$/ , function ( ) { this .snapshot.expectToMatch( 'whatever' ) })

Helpers

Cast helper

Cast helper can be used to cast values for custom gherkin rules. To find more about casting see Type System.

Cast usage

This must be used on gherkin arrays. Based on your array type you have to use:

step.hashes() -> Cast.objects(step.hashes())

-> step.rows() -> Cast.array(step.rows())

-> step.raw() -> Cast.array(step.raw())

-> step.rowsHash() -> Cast.objects(step.rowsHash())

For example:

const { cast } = require ( '@ekino/veggies' ) const { Given, When, Then } = require ( '@cucumber/cucumber' ) Then( /^User data should be$/ , (step) => { const userData = this .userData const expectedData = Cast.objects(step.rowsHash()) expect(userData).to.be.deep.equal(expectedData) })

Add a type

You can provide your own type. For example:

Cast.addType( 'newType' , value => value === 'true' )

Can be used on:

Given I get user id1 profile Then I should receive | id | id1 | | age | 1((number)) | | name | veggies | | isPublic | true((newType)) |

Examples

This repository comes with few examples, in order to run them, invoke the following script:

yarn run examples

If you want to only run certain examples, you can use tags, for example to run cli extension examples:

yarn run examples -- --tags @cli

There is a special tag which only runs examples not requiring network access:

yarn run examples -- --tags @offline

Due to public API rate limit (e.g. GitHub API), this tag is used when running on CI.