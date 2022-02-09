Eightshift Frontend Libs

This library is meant to bring you the modern front-end development tools to the Eightshift Boilerplate or Eightshift Boilerplate Plugin, but you can use it on any WordPress project.

Documentation

For the full documentation please check this link.

Who do I talk to?

If you have any questions or problems, please open an issue on github and we will do our best to give you a timely answer.

Maintainers

Eightshift Frontend Libs is maintained and sponsored by Eightshift and Infinum.

License

Eightshift Frontend Libs ©2021 Eightshift and Infinum. It is free software, and may be redistributed under the terms specified in the LICENSE file.