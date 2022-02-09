This library is meant to bring you the modern front-end development tools to the Eightshift Boilerplate or Eightshift Boilerplate Plugin, but you can use it on any WordPress project.
For the full documentation please check this link.
If you have any questions or problems, please open an issue on github and we will do our best to give you a timely answer.
Eightshift Frontend Libs is maintained and sponsored by Eightshift and Infinum.
Eightshift Frontend Libs ©2021 Eightshift and Infinum. It is free software, and may be redistributed under the terms specified in the LICENSE file.