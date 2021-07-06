This works for both Vue 2 and Vue 3.

Install

yarn add @egoist/vue-to-react

Usage

import React from 'react' import { render } from 'react-dom' import toReact from '@egoist/vue-to-react' const VueComponent = { data() { return { count : 0 } }, render(h) { return h( 'button' , { on : { click : () => this .count++ } }, [ this .count] ) } } const ReactComponent = toReact(VueComponent) render( < ReactComponent /> , document.getElementById('app'))

Passing Props

By default we pass all props from React to Vue:

const Counter = toReact({ props : [ 'initialCount' ], render(h) { return h( 'button' , {}, [ this .initialCount]) } }) const App = < Counter initialCount = {0} />

However you can customize how the props are passed to Vue with the passProps option:

toReact(VueComponent, { passProps : props => ({ initialCount : props.initialCount }), passProps : false })

Contributing

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

Author

@egoist/vue-to-react © EGOIST, Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by EGOIST with help from contributors (list).