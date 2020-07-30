emotion is the Next Generation of CSS-in-JS.

Install

yarn add @egoist/vue-emotion

Usage

Use the plugin:

import { VueEmotion } from '@egoist/vue-emotion' Vue.use(VueEmotion)

Create your styled component:

import { styled } from '@egoist/vue-emotion' const Button = styled( 'button' ) ` font-size: 15px; ` const PinkButton = styled(Button) ` color: hotpink; ` new Vue({ render() { return ( < div > < Button > normal button </ Button > < PinkButton > pink button </ PinkButton > </ div > ) } })

Refer to https://emotion.sh for more docs.

Theming

Using provide/inject :

new Vue({ provide() { return { theme : this .theme } }, data() { return { theme : 'dark' } }, render() { const Button = styled( 'button' ) ` color: ${props => (props.theme === 'dark' ? 'white' : 'black' )} ; ` return < Button > Hello </ Button > } })

I do know that provide/inject is NOT recommended in generic application code, but before we find a better solution, use it as a work-around.

Global styles

<template> <div id="app"> <GlobalStyle /> <!-- rest of your app --> </div> </template> <script> import { createGlobalStyle } from '@egoist/vue-emotion' const GlobalStyle = createGlobalStyle` body { background: red; } ` export default { components: { GlobalStyle } } </script>

Server-side rendering

You can extract critical CSS like this during server-side rendering:

const { renderStyle } = require ( '@egoist/vue-emotion/server' ) const style = renderStyle(cache, html)

Caveats

Component selector doesn't work (yet)

const Container = styled.div ` ${Button} { color: red; } `

