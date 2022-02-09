Loader to process CSS with
PostCSS.
You need webpack v5 to use the latest version. For Webpack v4, you have to install postcss-loader v4.
To begin, you'll need to install
postcss-loader and
postcss:
npm install --save-dev postcss-loader postcss
or
yarn add -D postcss-loader postcss
or
pnpm add -D postcss-loader postcss
Then add the plugin to your
webpack config. For example:
In the following configuration the plugin
postcss-preset-envis used, which is not installed by default.
file.js
import css from "file.css";
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
use: [
"style-loader",
"css-loader",
{
loader: "postcss-loader",
options: {
postcssOptions: {
plugins: [
[
"postcss-preset-env",
{
// Options
},
],
],
},
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
Alternative use with config files:
postcss.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
[
"postcss-preset-env",
{
// Options
},
],
],
};
The loader automatically searches for configuration files.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
use: ["style-loader", "css-loader", "postcss-loader"],
},
],
},
};
And run
webpack via your preferred method.
execute
Type:
type execute = boolean;
Default:
undefined
Enable PostCSS Parser support in
CSS-in-JS.
If you use JS styles the
postcss-js parser, add the
execute option.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.style.js$/,
use: [
"style-loader",
{
loader: "css-loader",
},
{
loader: "postcss-loader",
options: {
postcssOptions: {
parser: "postcss-js",
},
execute: true,
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
postcssOptions
Type:
type postcssOptions =
| {
from: string;
map: boolean | SourceMapOptions;
parser: string | object | (() => Parser);
stringifier: Stringifier | Syntax;
syntax: Syntax;
to: string;
}
| ((loaderContext: LoaderContext) => {
from: string;
map: boolean | SourceMapOptions;
parser: string | object | (() => Parser);
stringifier: Stringifier | Syntax;
syntax: Syntax;
to: string;
});
Default:
undefined
Allows to set
PostCSS options and plugins.
All
PostCSS options are supported.
There is the special
config option for config files. How it works and how it can be configured is described below.
We recommend do not specify
from,
to and
map options, because this can lead to wrong path in source maps.
If you need source maps please use the
sourcemap option.
object
Setup
plugins:
webpack.config.js (recommended)
const myOtherPostcssPlugin = require("postcss-my-plugin");
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.sss$/i,
loader: "postcss-loader",
options: {
postcssOptions: {
plugins: [
"postcss-import",
["postcss-short", { prefix: "x" }],
require.resolve("my-postcss-plugin"),
myOtherPostcssPlugin({ myOption: true }),
// Deprecated and will be removed in the next major release
{ "postcss-nested": { preserveEmpty: true } },
],
},
},
},
],
},
};
webpack.config.js (deprecated, will be removed in the next major release)
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.sss$/i,
loader: "postcss-loader",
options: {
postcssOptions: {
plugins: {
"postcss-import": {},
"postcss-short": { prefix: "x" },
},
},
},
},
],
},
};
Setup
syntax:
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.sss$/i,
loader: "postcss-loader",
options: {
postcssOptions: {
// Can be `string`
syntax: "sugarss",
// Can be `object`
syntax: require("sugarss"),
},
},
},
],
},
};
Setup
parser:
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.sss$/i,
loader: "postcss-loader",
options: {
postcssOptions: {
// Can be `string`
parser: "sugarss",
// Can be `object`
parser: require("sugarss"),
// Can be `function`
parser: require("sugarss").parse,
},
},
},
],
},
};
Setup
stringifier:
webpack.config.js
const Midas = require("midas");
const midas = new Midas();
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.sss$/i,
loader: "postcss-loader",
options: {
postcssOptions: {
// Can be `string`
stringifier: "sugarss",
// Can be `object`
stringifier: require("sugarss"),
// Can be `function`
stringifier: midas.stringifier,
},
},
},
],
},
};
function
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.(css|sss)$/i,
loader: "postcss-loader",
options: {
postcssOptions: (loaderContext) => {
if (/\.sss$/.test(loaderContext.resourcePath)) {
return {
parser: "sugarss",
plugins: [
["postcss-short", { prefix: "x" }],
"postcss-preset-env",
],
};
}
return {
plugins: [
["postcss-short", { prefix: "x" }],
"postcss-preset-env",
],
};
},
},
},
],
},
};
config
Type:
type config = boolean | string;
Default:
undefined
Allows to set options using config files. Options specified in the config file are combined with options passed to the loader, the loader options overwrite options from config.
The loader will search up the directory tree for configuration in the following places:
postcss property in
package.json
.postcssrc file in JSON or YAML format
.postcssrc.json,
.postcssrc.yaml,
.postcssrc.yml,
.postcssrc.js, or
.postcssrc.cjs file
postcss.config.js or
postcss.config.cjs CommonJS module exporting an object (recommended)
Using
object notation:
postcss.config.js (recommend)
module.exports = {
// You can specify any options from https://postcss.org/api/#processoptions here
// parser: 'sugarss',
plugins: [
// Plugins for PostCSS
["postcss-short", { prefix: "x" }],
"postcss-preset-env",
],
};
Using
function notation:
postcss.config.js (recommend)
module.exports = (api) => {
// `api.file` - path to the file
// `api.mode` - `mode` value of webpack, please read https://webpack.js.org/configuration/mode/
// `api.webpackLoaderContext` - loader context for complex use cases
// `api.env` - alias `api.mode` for compatibility with `postcss-cli`
// `api.options` - the `postcssOptions` options
if (/\.sss$/.test(api.file)) {
return {
// You can specify any options from https://postcss.org/api/#processoptions here
parser: "sugarss",
plugins: [
// Plugins for PostCSS
["postcss-short", { prefix: "x" }],
"postcss-preset-env",
],
};
}
return {
// You can specify any options from https://postcss.org/api/#processoptions here
plugins: [
// Plugins for PostCSS
["postcss-short", { prefix: "x" }],
"postcss-preset-env",
],
};
};
postcss.config.js (deprecated, will be removed in the next major release)
module.exports = {
// You can specify any options from https://postcss.org/api/#processoptions here
// parser: 'sugarss',
plugins: {
// Plugins for PostCSS
"postcss-short": { prefix: "x" },
"postcss-preset-env": {},
},
};
You can use different
postcss.config.js files in different directories.
Config lookup starts from
path.dirname(file) and walks the file tree upwards until a config file is found.
|– components
| |– component
| | |– index.js
| | |– index.png
| | |– style.css (1)
| | |– postcss.config.js (1)
| |– component
| | |– index.js
| | |– image.png
| | |– style.css (2)
|
|– postcss.config.js (1 && 2 (recommended))
|– webpack.config.js
|
|– package.json
After setting up your
postcss.config.js, add
postcss-loader to your
webpack.config.js.
You can use it standalone or in conjunction with
css-loader (recommended).
Use it before
css-loader and
style-loader, but after other preprocessor loaders like e.g
sass|less|stylus-loader, if you use any (since webpack loaders evaluate right to left/bottom to top).
webpack.config.js (recommended)
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/,
use: [
"style-loader",
{
loader: "css-loader",
options: {
importLoaders: 1,
},
},
"postcss-loader",
],
},
],
},
};
boolean
Enables/Disables autoloading config.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
loader: "postcss-loader",
options: {
postcssOptions: {
config: false,
},
},
},
],
},
};
Allows to specify the path to the config file.
webpack.config.js
const path = require("path");
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
loader: "postcss-loader",
options: {
postcssOptions: {
config: path.resolve(__dirname, "custom.config.js"),
},
},
},
],
},
};
sourceMap
Type:
type sourceMap = boolean;
Default: depends on the
compiler.devtool value
By default generation of source maps depends on the
devtool option.
All values enable source map generation except
eval and
false value.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
use: [
{ loader: "style-loader" },
{ loader: "css-loader", options: { sourceMap: true } },
{ loader: "postcss-loader", options: { sourceMap: true } },
{ loader: "sass-loader", options: { sourceMap: true } },
],
},
],
},
};
Alternative setup:
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
devtool: "source-map",
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
use: [
{ loader: "style-loader" },
{ loader: "css-loader" },
{ loader: "postcss-loader" },
{ loader: "sass-loader" },
],
},
],
},
};
implementation
Type:
type implementation = object;
type of
implementation should be the same as postcss.d.ts
Default:
postcss
The special
implementation option determines which implementation of PostCSS to use. Overrides the locally installed
peerDependency version of
postcss.
This option is only really useful for downstream tooling authors to ease the PostCSS 7-to-8 transition.
function
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
use: [
{ loader: "style-loader" },
{ loader: "css-loader" },
{
loader: "postcss-loader",
options: { implementation: require("postcss") },
},
{ loader: "sass-loader" },
],
},
],
},
};
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
use: [
{ loader: "style-loader" },
{ loader: "css-loader" },
{
loader: "postcss-loader",
options: { implementation: require.resolve("postcss") },
},
{ loader: "sass-loader" },
],
},
],
},
};
You'll need to install
sugarss:
npm install --save-dev sugarss
Using
SugarSS syntax.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.sss$/i,
use: [
"style-loader",
{
loader: "css-loader",
options: { importLoaders: 1 },
},
{
loader: "postcss-loader",
options: {
postcssOptions: {
parser: "sugarss",
},
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
You'll need to install
autoprefixer:
npm install --save-dev autoprefixer
Add vendor prefixes to CSS rules using
autoprefixer.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
use: [
"style-loader",
{
loader: "css-loader",
options: { importLoaders: 1 },
},
{
loader: "postcss-loader",
options: {
postcssOptions: {
plugins: [
[
"autoprefixer",
{
// Options
},
],
],
},
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
⚠️
postcss-preset-envincludes
autoprefixer, so adding it separately is not necessary if you already use the preset. More information
You'll need to install
postcss-preset-env:
npm install --save-dev postcss-preset-env
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
use: [
"style-loader",
{
loader: "css-loader",
options: { importLoaders: 1 },
},
{
loader: "postcss-loader",
options: {
postcssOptions: {
plugins: [
[
"postcss-preset-env",
{
// Options
},
],
],
},
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
What is
CSS Modules? Please read.
No additional options required on the
postcss-loader side.
To make them work properly, either add the
css-loader’s
importLoaders option.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
use: [
"style-loader",
{
loader: "css-loader",
options: {
modules: true,
importLoaders: 1,
},
},
"postcss-loader",
],
},
],
},
};
postcss-js
You'll need to install
postcss-js:
npm install --save-dev postcss-js
If you want to process styles written in JavaScript, use the
postcss-js parser.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.style.js$/,
use: [
"style-loader",
{
loader: "css-loader",
options: {
importLoaders: 2,
},
},
{
loader: "postcss-loader",
options: {
postcssOptions: {
parser: "postcss-js",
},
execute: true,
},
},
"babel-loader",
],
},
],
},
};
As result you will be able to write styles in the following way
import colors from "./styles/colors";
export default {
".menu": {
color: colors.main,
height: 25,
"&_link": {
color: "white",
},
},
};
⚠️ If you are using Babel you need to do the following in order for the setup to work
- Add
babel-plugin-add-module-exportsto your configuration.
- You need to have only one default export per style module.
Using
mini-css-extract-plugin.
webpack.config.js
const isProductionMode = process.env.NODE_ENV === "production";
const MiniCssExtractPlugin = require("mini-css-extract-plugin");
module.exports = {
mode: isProductionMode ? "production" : "development",
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/,
use: [
isProductionMode ? MiniCssExtractPlugin.loader : "style-loader",
"css-loader",
"postcss-loader",
],
},
],
},
plugins: [
new MiniCssExtractPlugin({
filename: isProductionMode ? "[name].[contenthash].css" : "[name].css",
}),
],
};
To write a asset from PostCSS plugin to the webpack, need to add a message in
result.messages.
The message should contain the following fields:
type =
asset - Message type (require, should be equal
asset)
file - file name (require)
content - file content (require)
sourceMap - sourceMap
info - asset info
webpack.config.js
const postcssCustomPlugin = (opts = {}) => {
return {
postcssPlugin: "postcss-custom-plugin",
Once: (root, { result }) => {
result.messages.push({
type: "asset",
file: "sprite.svg",
content: "<svg>...</svg>",
});
},
};
};
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
use: [
"style-loader",
"css-loader",
{
loader: "postcss-loader",
options: {
postcssOptions: {
plugins: [postcssCustomPlugin()],
},
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
The dependencies are necessary for webpack to understand when it needs to run recompilation on the changed files.
There are two way to add dependencies:
result.messages.
The message should contain the following fields:
type =
dependency - Message type (require, should be equal
dependency,
context-dependency,
build-dependency or
missing-dependency)
file - absolute file path (require)
webpack.config.js
const path = require("path");
const postcssCustomPlugin = (opts = {}) => {
return {
postcssPlugin: "postcss-custom-plugin",
Once: (root, { result }) => {
result.messages.push({
type: "dependency",
file: path.resolve(__dirname, "path", "to", "file"),
});
},
};
};
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
use: [
"style-loader",
"css-loader",
{
loader: "postcss-loader",
options: {
postcssOptions: {
plugins: [postcssCustomPlugin()],
},
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
Or you can use ready-made plugin postcss-add-dependencies.
loaderContext in plugin.
webpack.config.js
const path = require("path");
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
use: [
"style-loader",
"css-loader",
{
loader: "postcss-loader",
options: {
postcssOptions: {
config: path.resolve(__dirname, "path/to/postcss.config.js"),
},
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
postcss.config.js
module.exports = (api) => ({
plugins: [
require("path/to/postcssCustomPlugin.js")({
loaderContext: api.webpackLoaderContext,
}),
],
});
postcssCustomPlugin.js
const path = require("path");
const postcssCustomPlugin = (opts = {}) => {
return {
postcssPlugin: "postcss-custom-plugin",
Once: (root, { result }) => {
opts.loaderContext.addDependency(
path.resolve(__dirname, "path", "to", "file")
);
},
};
};
postcssCustomPlugin.postcss = true;
module.exports = postcssCustomPlugin;
Please take a moment to read our contributing guidelines if you haven't yet done so.