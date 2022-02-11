Everyday 30 million people experience. It's reliable, flexible and extendable carousel.

📱💻🖥

Supported Frameworks



🖱️Click each images to see its source or check our full demos.

✨ Features

Use it in a framework you like. We supports all major JS frameworks like React, Vue, Angular

SSR(Server Side Rendering) ready You can use Flicking at your favorite SSR frameworks like Next.js or Nuxt.js.

Circular(Loop) Mode

Ready-to-use plugins you can grab right away. Autoplay, Fade effect, Parallax effect, ...

Restore state like position and active slide with persist

You can make native-scroll like UI with bound and moveType: freeScroll

and Supports both Desktop & Mobile

Rich API

Supports IE9+ with the polyfill es6-polyfill



⚙️ Installation

npm

$ npm install --save @egjs/flicking

CDN

🏃 Quick Start

HTML

Flicking requires minimal structure to initialize properly.

You don't need to consider this when using Flicking with the frameworks.

< div id = "my-flicking" class = "flicking-viewport" > < div class = "flicking-camera" > < div class = "panel" > </ div > < div class = "panel" > </ div > < div class = "panel" > </ div > </ div > </ div >

ES Modules

import Flicking from "@egjs/flicking" ; import "@egjs/flicking/dist/flicking.css" ; import "@egjs/flicking/dist/flicking.inline.css" ; const flicking = new Flicking( "#my-flicking" , { circular: true });

With CDN

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/@egjs/flicking@4.0.0-beta.4/dist/flicking.pkgd.min.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/@egjs/flicking@4.0.0/dist/flicking.css" >

var flicking = new Flicking( "#my-flicking" , { circular : true });

📦 Packages

Package Version Description @egjs/flicking-plugins Readymade effects for your carousel @egjs/ngx-flicking Angular port of @egjs/flicking @egjs/react-flicking React port of @egjs/flicking @egjs/vue-flicking Vue.js@2 port of @egjs/flicking @egjs/vue3-flicking Vue.js@3 port of @egjs/flicking @egjs/preact-flicking Preact port of @egjs/flicking @egjs/svelte-flicking Svelte port of @egjs/flicking

🌐 Supported Browsers

9+(With polyfill), 11+ for Angular & Svelte Latest Latest Latest 7+ 4+

📼 Demos

Check our Demos.

📖 Documentation

See Documentation page.

🙌 Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md.

📝 Feedback

Please file an Issue.

🛣️ Roadmap

See our Roadmap.

📜 License

@egjs/flicking is released under the MIT license.