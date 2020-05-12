➕➖🔄 A module that checks diff when child elements are added, removed, or changed.

⚙️ Installation

$ npm i @egjs/children-differ

< script src = "//naver.github.io/egjs-children-differ/release/latest/dist/children-differ.pkgd.min.js" > </ script >

📖 Documentation

📦 Packages

Package Version Description @egjs/react-children-differ React port of @egjs/children-differ @egjs/ngx-children-differ Angular port of @egjs/children-differ @egjs/vue-children-differ Vue.js port of @egjs/children-differ

🏃How to use

Usage is similar to @egjs/list-differ.

checks diff

< div id = "container" > < div > 0 </ div > < div > 1 </ div > < div > 2 </ div > < div > 3 </ div > < div > 4 </ div > < div > 5 </ div > < div > 6 </ div > </ div > < script > import ChildrenDiffer from "@egjs/children-differ" ; const differ = new ChildrenDiffer(conatiner.children); container.removeChild(container.children[ 5 ]); container.removeChild(container.children[ 2 ]); const result = differ.update(container.children); console .log(result.removed); </ script >

🙌 Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md.

📝 Feedback

Please file an Issue.

📜 License

@egjs/list-differ is released under the MIT license.