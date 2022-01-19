A module used to arrange elements including content infinitely according to grid type. With this module, you can implement various grids composed of different card elements whose sizes vary. It guarantees performance by maintaining the number of DOMs the module is handling under any circumstance

✨ Features

Use it in a framework you like. We supports all major JS frameworks like React, Vue, Angular

Restore state like position and active slide with persist

Supports both Desktop & Mobile

Support Dynamic Options

Rich API

⚙️ Installation

npm

$ npm install --save @egjs/infinitegrid

CDN

🏃 Quick Start

HTML

< div class = "container" > </ div >

ES Modules

import { MasonryInfiniteGrid } from "@egjs/infinitegrid" ; const ig = new MasonryInfiniteGrid( ".container" , { gap: 5 });

With CDN

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/@egjs/infinitegrid/dist/infinitegrid.min.js" > </ script >

var ig = new InfiniteGrid.MasonryInfiniteGrid( ".container" , { gap : 5 });

import { MasonryInfiniteGrid } from "@egjs/infinitegrid" ; function getItems ( nextGroupKey, count ) { const nextItems = []; for ( let i = 0 ; i < count; ++i) { const num = nextGroupKey * count + i; nextItems.push( `<div class="item"></div>` ); } return nextItems; } const ig = new MasonryInfiniteGrid( ".container" , { gap : 5 , }); ig.on( "requestAppend" , (e) => { const nextGroupKey = (+e.groupKey || 0 ) + 1 ; ig.append(getItems(nextGroupKey, 10 ), nextGroupKey); }); ig.renderItems();

📦 Packages

Package Version Description @egjs/ngx-infinitegrid Angular port of @egjs/infinitegrid @egjs/react-infinitegrid React port of @egjs/infinitegrid @egjs/vue-infinitegrid Vue.js@2 port of @egjs/infinitegrid @egjs/vue3-infinitegrid Vue.js@3 port of @egjs/infinitegrid @egjs/svelte-infinitegrid Svelte port of @egjs/infinitegrid

🌐 Supported Browsers

9+(With polyfill), 11+ for Angular & Svelte Latest Latest Latest 7+ 4+

