Grid

A component that can arrange items according to the type of grids.

Grids

MasonryGrid : The MasonryGrid is a grid that stacks items with the same width as a stack of bricks. Adjust the width of all images to the same size, find the lowest height column, and insert a new item.

: The MasonryGrid is a grid that stacks items with the same width as a stack of bricks. Adjust the width of all images to the same size, find the lowest height column, and insert a new item. JustifiedGrid : 'justified' is a printing term with the meaning that 'it fits in one row wide'. The JustifiedGrid is a grid that the item is filled up on the basis of a line given a size.

: 'justified' is a printing term with the meaning that 'it fits in one row wide'. The JustifiedGrid is a grid that the item is filled up on the basis of a line given a size. FrameGrid : 'Frame' is a printing term with the meaning that 'it fits in one row wide'. The FrameGrid is a grid that the item is filled up on the basis of a line given a size.

: 'Frame' is a printing term with the meaning that 'it fits in one row wide'. The FrameGrid is a grid that the item is filled up on the basis of a line given a size. PackingGrid: The PackingGrid is a grid that shows the important items bigger without sacrificing the weight of the items. Rows and columns are separated so that items are dynamically placed within the horizontal and vertical space rather than arranged in an orderly fashion.

Documents

Download and Installation

Download dist files from repo directly or install it via npm.

$ npm install @egjs/grid

< script src = "//naver.github.io/egjs-grid/release/latest/dist/grid.min.js" > </ script >

How to use

import { MasonryGrid, JustifiedGrid, FrameGrid, PackingGrid } from "@egjs/grid" ; const grid = new MasonryGrid(container, { gap : 5 , }); grid.renderItems();

Use Faster & Lazy Rendering

When the loading="lazy" or data-grid-lazy="true" (external lazy loading) attribute is used, Rendering of the items occurs immediately. When items are loaded, they are rendered sequentially.

< img src = "..." /> < img src = "..." /> < img src = "..." loading = "lazy" /> < img data-grid-lazy = "true" />

If you use data-grid-width and data-grid-height attributes, the size of self, child image, and video elements is automatically adjusted until loading is complete.

< div data-grid-width = "100" data-grid-height = "100" > < img src = "..." /> < img src = "..." /> < img src = "..." /> </ div >

If you use data-grid-skip="true" attribute, you can omit it even if there are images in itself and child image, and video elements.

< div data-grid-skip = "true" > < img src = "..." /> < img src = "..." /> < img src = "..." /> </ div >

Packages

Package Version Description @egjs/react-grid React port of @egjs/grid @egjs/ngx-grid Angular port of @egjs/grid @egjs/vue-grid Vue.js port of @egjs/grid @egjs/svelte-grid Svelte port of @egjs/grid

Supported Browsers

The following are the supported browsers.

Internet Explorer Chrome Firefox Safari iOS Android 9+ Latest Latest Latest 7+ 4+(polyfill 2.2+)

How to start developing egjs-grid?

For anyone interested to develop egjs-grid, follow the instructions below.

Development Environment

1. Clone the repository

Clone the egjs-grid repository and install the dependency modules.

$ git clone https://github.com/naver/egjs-grid.git

2. Install dependencies

$ npm install

3. npm start

Run storybook for development.

Open http://localhost:6006 to view it in the browser.

The page will reload if you make edits.\ You will also see any lint errors in the console.

3. npm build

Use npm script to build Grid

$ npm run build

Two folders will be created after complete build is completed.

dist folder: Includes the grid.js and grid.min.js files.

folder: Includes the and files. doc folder: Includes API documentation. The home page for the documentation is doc/index.html.

Linting

To keep the same code style, we adopted ESLint to maintain our code quality. The rules are modified version based on Airbnb JavaScript Style Guide. Setup your editor for check or run below command for linting.

$ npm run lint

Test

Once you created a branch and done with development, you must perform a test running with npm test command before your push the code to a remote repository.

$ npm run test

Running npm test command will start Mocha tests via Karma-runner.

Bug Report

If you find a bug, please report to us opening a new Issues on GitHub.

License

egjs-grid is released under the MIT license.