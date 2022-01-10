A component that can arrange items according to the type of grids.
|MasonryGrid
|JustifiedGrid
|FrameGrid
|PackingGrid
Download dist files from repo directly or install it via npm.
$ npm install @egjs/grid
<script src="//naver.github.io/egjs-grid/release/latest/dist/grid.min.js"></script>
import { MasonryGrid, JustifiedGrid, FrameGrid, PackingGrid } from "@egjs/grid";
// Grid.MasonryGrid
const grid = new MasonryGrid(container, {
gap: 5,
});
grid.renderItems();
loading="lazy" or
data-grid-lazy="true"(external lazy loading) attribute is used, Rendering of the items occurs immediately. When items are loaded, they are rendered sequentially.
<img src="..." />
<img src="..." />
<img src="..." loading="lazy" />
<img data-grid-lazy="true" />
data-grid-width and
data-grid-height attributes, the size of self, child image, and video elements is automatically adjusted until loading is complete.
<div data-grid-width="100" data-grid-height="100">
<img src="..." />
<img src="..." />
<img src="..." />
</div>
data-grid-skip="true" attribute, you can omit it even if there are images in itself and child image, and video elements.
<div data-grid-skip="true">
<img src="..." />
<img src="..." />
<img src="..." />
</div>
|Package
|Version
|Description
|@egjs/react-grid
|React port of @egjs/grid
|@egjs/ngx-grid
|Angular port of @egjs/grid
|@egjs/vue-grid
|Vue.js port of @egjs/grid
|@egjs/svelte-grid
|Svelte port of @egjs/grid
The following are the supported browsers.
|Internet Explorer
|Chrome
|Firefox
|Safari
|iOS
|Android
|9+
|Latest
|Latest
|Latest
|7+
|4+(polyfill 2.2+)
For anyone interested to develop egjs-grid, follow the instructions below.
Clone the egjs-grid repository and install the dependency modules.
# Clone the repository.
$ git clone https://github.com/naver/egjs-grid.git
# Install the dependency modules.
$ npm install
npm start
Run
storybook for development.
Open http://localhost:6006 to view it in the browser.
The page will reload if you make edits.\ You will also see any lint errors in the console.
npm build
Use npm script to build Grid
$ npm run build
Two folders will be created after complete build is completed.
To keep the same code style, we adopted ESLint to maintain our code quality. The rules are modified version based on Airbnb JavaScript Style Guide. Setup your editor for check or run below command for linting.
$ npm run lint
Once you created a branch and done with development, you must perform a test running with
npm test command before your push the code to a remote repository.
$ npm run test
Running
npm test command will start Mocha tests via Karma-runner.
If you find a bug, please report to us opening a new Issues on GitHub.
egjs-grid is released under the MIT license.
Copyright (c) 2021-present NAVER Corp.
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in
all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN
THE SOFTWARE.