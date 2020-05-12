openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@egjs/react-children-differ

by naver
1.0.1 (see all)

➕➖🔄 A module that checks diff when child elements are added, removed, or changed.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

505

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@egjs/children-differ

version Travis (.org) Coveralls github npm downloads per month GitHub

➕➖🔄 A module that checks diff when child elements are added, removed, or changed.

⚙️ Installation

$ npm i @egjs/children-differ

<script src="//naver.github.io/egjs-children-differ/release/latest/dist/children-differ.pkgd.min.js"></script>

📖 Documentation

📦 Packages

PackageVersionDescription
@egjs/react-children-differversionReact React port of @egjs/children-differ
@egjs/ngx-children-differversionAngular Angular port of @egjs/children-differ
@egjs/vue-children-differversionVue.js Vue.js port of @egjs/children-differ

🏃How to use

Usage is similar to @egjs/list-differ.

checks diff

<div id="container">
    <div>0</div>
    <div>1</div>
    <div>2</div>
    <div>3</div>
    <div>4</div>
    <div>5</div>
    <div>6</div>
</div>
<script>

import ChildrenDiffer from "@egjs/children-differ";

// Value is key
const differ = new ChildrenDiffer(conatiner.children);


container.removeChild(container.children[5]);
container.removeChild(container.children[2]);

const result = differ.update(container.children);
// [2, 5]
console.log(result.removed);
</script>

🙌 Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md.

📝 Feedback

Please file an Issue.

📜 License

@egjs/list-differ is released under the MIT license.

Copyright (c) 2019-present NAVER Corp.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in
all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT.  IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN
THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial