➕➖🔄 A module that checks the diff when values are added, removed, or changed in an array.
$ npm i @egjs/list-differ
<script src="//naver.github.io/egjs-list-differ/release/latest/dist/list-differ.min.js"></script>
|Package
|Version
|Description
|@egjs/children-differ
|A module that checks diff in DOM children.
|@egjs/react-children-differ
|React port of @egjs/children-differ
|@egjs/ngx-children-differ
|Angular port of @egjs/children-differ
|@egjs/vue-children-differ
|Vue.js port of @egjs/children-differ
import ListDiffer, { diff } from "@egjs/list-differ";
// script => eg.ListDiffer
// Value is key
const differ = new ListDiffer([1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7], e => e);
// const result = diff([1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7], [4, 3, 8, 2, 1, 7], e => e);
const result = differ.update([4, 3, 8, 2, 1, 7]);
// List before update
// [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7]
console.log(result.prevList);
// Updated list
// [4, 3, 8, 2, 1, 7]
console.log(result.list);
// Index array of values added to `list`
// [2]
console.log(result.added);
// Index array of values removed in `prevList`
// [5, 4]
console.log(result.removed);
// An array of index pairs of `prevList` and `list` with different indexes from `prevList` and `list`
// [[3, 0], [2, 1], [1, 3], [0, 4], [6, 5]]
console.log(result.changed);
// An array of index pairs to be `ordered` that can synchronize `list` before adding data. (Formatted by: Array<[prevIndex, nextIndex]>)
// [[0, 3], [0, 2], [0, 1]]
console.log(result.ordered);
// An array of index pairs of `prevList` and `list` that have not been added/removed so data is preserved
// [[3, 0], [2, 1], [1, 3], [0, 4], [6, 5]]
console.log(result.maintained);
prevList and
list with different indexes from
prevList and
list
|changed
|[[3, 0], [2, 1], [1, 3], [0, 4], [6, 5]]
|prevList
|list
An array of index pairs to be
ordered that can synchronize
list before adding data. (Formatted by: Array<[prevIndex, nextIndex]>)
|removed -> ordered -> added
|prevList
|removed
[5, 4]
|ordered
|[[0, 3], [0, 2], [0, 1]]
|ordered[0]
[3 => 0]
|ordered[1]
[3 => 1]
|ordered[2]
[3 => 2]
|added
[2]
|list
import ListDiffer, { diff } from "@egjs/list-differ";
const prevList = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7];
const list = [4, 3, 8, 2, 1, 7];
// const differ = new ListDiffer(prevList, e => e);
// const result = differ.update(list);
const result = diff(prevList, list, e => e);
|removed => ordered => added
|prevList
|process
|list
const nextList = prevList.slice();
result.removed.forEach(index => {
nextList.splice(index, 1);
});
result.ordered.forEach(([from, to], i) => {
const element = nextList.splice(from, 1)[0];
nextList.splice(to, 0, element);
});
result.added.forEach(index => {
nextList.splice(index, 0, list[index]);
});
// `nextList` is the same as `list`.
console.log(nextList);
const parentElement = document.querySelector(".parent");
const children = parentElement.children;
result.removed.forEach(index => {
children[index].remove();
});
result.ordered.forEach(([from, to]) => {
parentElement.insertBefore(children[from], children[from < to ? to + 1 : to]);
});
result.added.forEach(index => {
parentElement.insertBefore(document.createElement("div"), children[index]);
});
|maintained => added
|prevList
|process
|list
const nextList: number[] = [];
result.removed.forEach(index => {
// There is a remove operation for the index.
// prevList[index];
});
result.maintained.forEach(([from, to]) => {
nextList[to] = list[to];
});
result.added.forEach(index => {
nextList[index] = list[index];
});
// `nextList` is the same as `list`.
console.log(nextList);
const parentElement = document.querySelector(".parent");
const children = parentElement.children;
const prevChildren: Element[] = [].slice.call(parentElement.children);
result.removed.forEach(index => {
prevChildren[index].remove();
});
result.maintained.forEach(([from, to]) => {
parentElement.appendChild(prevChildren[from]);
});
result.added.forEach(index => {
parentElement.insertBefore(document.createElement("div"), children[index]);
});
See CONTRIBUTING.md.
Please file an Issue.
