➕➖🔄 A module that checks the diff when values are added, removed, or changed in an array.

⚙️ Installation

$ npm i @egjs/list-differ

< script src = "//naver.github.io/egjs-list-differ/release/latest/dist/list-differ.min.js" > </ script >

📖 Documentation

📦 Packages

Package Version Description @egjs/children-differ A module that checks diff in DOM children. @egjs/react-children-differ React port of @egjs/children-differ @egjs/ngx-children-differ Angular port of @egjs/children-differ @egjs/vue-children-differ Vue.js port of @egjs/children-differ

🏃 How to use

checks the diff in array

import ListDiffer, { diff } from "@egjs/list-differ" ; const differ = new ListDiffer([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 ], e => e); const result = differ.update([ 4 , 3 , 8 , 2 , 1 , 7 ]); console .log(result.prevList); console .log(result.list); console .log(result.added); console .log(result.removed); console .log(result.changed); console .log(result.ordered); console .log(result.maintained);

What is changed?

changed: An array of index pairs of prevList and list with different indexes from prevList and list

changed [[3, 0], [2, 1], [1, 3], [0, 4], [6, 5]] prevList list

What is ordered?

An array of index pairs to be ordered that can synchronize list before adding data. (Formatted by: Array<[prevIndex, nextIndex]>)

removed -> ordered -> added prevList removed

[5, 4] ordered [[0, 3], [0, 2], [0, 1]] ordered[0]

[3 => 0] ordered[1]

[3 => 1] ordered[2]

[3 => 2] added

[2] list

Data Sync Examples

import ListDiffer, { diff } from "@egjs/list-differ" ; const prevList = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 ]; const list = [ 4 , 3 , 8 , 2 , 1 , 7 ]; const result = diff(prevList, list, e => e);

removed => ordered => added

removed => ordered => added prevList process list

Synchronize List

const nextList = prevList.slice(); result.removed.forEach( index => { nextList.splice(index, 1 ); }); result.ordered.forEach( ( [ from , to], i ) => { const element = nextList.splice( from , 1 )[ 0 ]; nextList.splice(to, 0 , element); }); result.added.forEach( index => { nextList.splice(index, 0 , list[index]); }); console .log(nextList);

Synchronize DOM

const parentElement = document .querySelector( ".parent" ); const children = parentElement.children; result.removed.forEach( index => { children[index].remove(); }); result.ordered.forEach( ( [ from , to] ) => { parentElement.insertBefore(children[ from ], children[ from < to ? to + 1 : to]); }); result.added.forEach( index => { parentElement.insertBefore( document .createElement( "div" ), children[index]); });

removed => maintained => added

maintained => added prevList process list

Synchronize List

const nextList: number[] = []; result.removed.forEach( index => { }); result.maintained.forEach( ( [ from , to] ) => { nextList[to] = list[to]; }); result.added.forEach( index => { nextList[index] = list[index]; }); console .log(nextList);

Synchronize DOM

const parentElement = document .querySelector( ".parent" ); const children = parentElement.children; const prevChildren: Element[] = [].slice.call(parentElement.children); result.removed.forEach( index => { prevChildren[index].remove(); }); result.maintained.forEach( ( [ from , to] ) => { parentElement.appendChild(prevChildren[ from ]); }); result.added.forEach( index => { parentElement.insertBefore( document .createElement( "div" ), children[index]); });

🙌 Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md.

📝 Feedback

Please file an Issue.

📜 License

@egjs/list-differ is released under the MIT license.