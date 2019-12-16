A JavaScript library for detecting touch gestures.
It seems like that
hammer.js repository is no more activated.
But our library (egjs) has deep dependency to hammer.js for touch interaction. And some pending issues were critical for us to make more light size, compatible with node.js , resolve module crash on umd envrioment.
So we solved following issues that are not resolved in original hammer.js
We would maintain this repository to fix remain bugs and enhance it until original repository activates.
npm install --save @egjs/hammerjs
or
yarn add @egjs/hammerjs
or
https://cdnjs.com/libraries/hammer.js/
We did not provide CDN yet. leave the link to original hammerjs as is.
hammer.js has a quick start option for gestures it already recognizes.
// Get a reference to an element.
var square = document.querySelector('.square');
// Create an instance of Hammer with the reference.
var hammer = new Hammer(square);
// Subscribe to a quick start event: press, tap, or doubletap.
// For a full list of quick start events, read the documentation.
hammer.on('press', function(e) {
e.target.classList.toggle('expand');
console.log("You're pressing me!");
console.log(e);
});
If you want to recognize your own gestures, such as
tripletap, then you'll have to use these steps:
// Get a reference to an element.
var square = document.querySelector('.square');
// Create a manager to manage the element.
var manager = new Hammer.Manager(square);
// Create a recognizer.
var TripleTap = new Hammer.Tap({
event: 'tripletap',
taps: 3
});
// Add the recognizer to the manager.
manager.add(TripleTap);
// Subscribe to the event.
manager.on('tripletap', function(e) {
e.target.classList.toggle('expand');
console.log("You're triple tapping me!");
console.log(e);
});
For further information regarding hammer.js, please read our documentation.
Feel encouraged to report issues or submit pull requests. When you're ready to do either, read our contribution guidelines. If you're looking for another form of contribution, we love help answering questions on our slack channel.