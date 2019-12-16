A JavaScript library for detecting touch gestures.

What is this repository?

It seems like that hammer.js repository is no more activated.

But our library (egjs) has deep dependency to hammer.js for touch interaction. And some pending issues were critical for us to make more light size, compatible with node.js , resolve module crash on umd envrioment.

So we solved following issues that are not resolved in original hammer.js

We would maintain this repository to fix remain bugs and enhance it until original repository activates.

Installation

NPM

npm install --save @egjs/hammerjs

or

Yarn

yarn add @egjs/hammerjs

or

CDN

https://cdnjs.com/libraries/hammer.js/

We did not provide CDN yet. leave the link to original hammerjs as is.

Usage

hammer.js has a quick start option for gestures it already recognizes.

var square = document .querySelector( '.square' ); var hammer = new Hammer(square); hammer.on( 'press' , function ( e ) { e.target.classList.toggle( 'expand' ); console .log( "You're pressing me!" ); console .log(e); });

If you want to recognize your own gestures, such as tripletap , then you'll have to use these steps:

var square = document .querySelector( '.square' ); var manager = new Hammer.Manager(square); var TripleTap = new Hammer.Tap({ event : 'tripletap' , taps : 3 }); manager.add(TripleTap); manager.on( 'tripletap' , function ( e ) { e.target.classList.toggle( 'expand' ); console .log( "You're triple tapping me!" ); console .log(e); });

Examples

Documentation

For further information regarding hammer.js, please read our documentation.

Contributions

Feel encouraged to report issues or submit pull requests. When you're ready to do either, read our contribution guidelines. If you're looking for another form of contribution, we love help answering questions on our slack channel.

License

MIT