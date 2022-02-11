Ready to use plugins for @egjs/flicking

AutoPlay: Add autoplay to move to the next/previous panel periodically.

Parallax: Add parallax effect attached with Flicking interaction.

Fade: Add fade effect attached with Flicking interaction.

Arrow: Add prev/next button to Flicking.

Pagination: Add a pagination bullets to Flicking.

⚙️ Installation

npm

npm install @egjs/flicking-plugins

CDN

🏃 Quick Start

import { Fade, Parallax, AutoPlay } from "@egjs/flicking-plugins" ; flicking.addPlugins( new Fade(), new Parallax(), new AutoPlay());

📝 Feedback

📜 License

egjs-flicking-plugins is released under the MIT license.