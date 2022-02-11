openbase logo
@egjs/flicking-plugins

by naver
4.2.2 (see all)

Plugins for @egjs/flicking

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.7K

GitHub Stars

40

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

@egjs/flicking-plugins

Flicking Logo
@egjs/flicking-plugins

Ready to use plugins for @egjs/flicking

  • Demos & Documents
  • AutoPlay: Add autoplay to move to the next/previous panel periodically.
  • Parallax: Add parallax effect attached with Flicking interaction.
  • Fade: Add fade effect attached with Flicking interaction.
  • Arrow: Add prev/next button to Flicking.
  • Pagination: Add a pagination bullets to Flicking.

⚙️ Installation

npm

npm install @egjs/flicking-plugins

CDN

🏃 Quick Start

import { Fade, Parallax, AutoPlay } from "@egjs/flicking-plugins";

flicking.addPlugins(new Fade(), new Parallax(), new AutoPlay());

📝 Feedback

Please file an Issue.

📜 License

egjs-flicking-plugins is released under the MIT license.

Copyright (c) 2019-present NAVER Corp.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in
all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT.  IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN
THE SOFTWARE.

      

