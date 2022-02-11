openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@egjs/flicking

by naver
4.4.2 (see all)

🎠 ♻️ Everyday 30 million people experience. It's reliable, flexible and extendable carousel.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.3K

GitHub Stars

1.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Flicking Logo
@egjs/flicking

version npm bundle size (scoped) Coveralls github DeepScan grade

GitHub commit activity npm downloads per month GitHub contributors GitHub

Angular React Vue Preact Svelte

Demo / Documentation / Other components

Everyday 30 million people experience. It's reliable, flexible and extendable carousel.
📱💻🖥

Supported Frameworks
AngularJS   React   Vue.js   Preact   Svelte

iPhone demo Music app demo Full page demo
Parallax demo
🖱️Click each images to see its source or check our full demos.

✨ Features

  • Use it in a framework you like.
    • We supports all major JS frameworks like React, Vue, Angular
  • SSR(Server Side Rendering) ready
    • You can use Flicking at your favorite SSR frameworks like Next.js or Nuxt.js.
  • Circular(Loop) Mode
  • Ready-to-use plugins you can grab right away.
    • Autoplay, Fade effect, Parallax effect, ...
  • Restore state like position and active slide with persist
  • You can make native-scroll like UI with bound and moveType: freeScroll
  • Supports both Desktop & Mobile
  • Rich API
  • Supports IE9+ with the polyfill

⚙️ Installation

npm

$ npm install --save @egjs/flicking

CDN

🏃 Quick Start

HTML

Flicking requires minimal structure to initialize properly.

You don't need to consider this when using Flicking with the frameworks.

<div id="my-flicking" class="flicking-viewport">
  <div class="flicking-camera">
    <div class="panel"></div>
    <div class="panel"></div>
    <div class="panel"></div>
  </div>
</div>

ES Modules

import Flicking from "@egjs/flicking";
// import styles
import "@egjs/flicking/dist/flicking.css"; // Supports IE10+, using CSS flex
// Or...
import "@egjs/flicking/dist/flicking.inline.css"; //Supports IE9+, using CSS inline-box

const flicking = new Flicking("#my-flicking", { circular: true });

With CDN

<!-- Packaged with all dependencies -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@egjs/flicking@4.0.0-beta.4/dist/flicking.pkgd.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/@egjs/flicking@4.0.0/dist/flicking.css">

var flicking = new Flicking("#my-flicking", { circular: true });

📦 Packages

PackageVersionDescription
@egjs/flicking-pluginsversionReadymade effects for your carousel
@egjs/ngx-flickingversionAngular Angular port of @egjs/flicking
@egjs/react-flickingversionReact React port of @egjs/flicking
@egjs/vue-flickingversionVue.js Vue.js@2 port of @egjs/flicking
@egjs/vue3-flickingversionVue.js Vue.js@3 port of @egjs/flicking
@egjs/preact-flickingversionPreact Preact port of @egjs/flicking
@egjs/svelte-flickingversionSvelte Svelte port of @egjs/flicking

🌐 Supported Browsers

IEChromeFirefoxSafariiOSAndroid
9+(With polyfill), 11+ for Angular & SvelteLatestLatestLatest7+4+

📼 Demos

Check our Demos.

📖 Documentation

See Documentation page.

🙌 Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md.

📝 Feedback

Please file an Issue.

🛣️ Roadmap

See our Roadmap.

📜 License

@egjs/flicking is released under the MIT license.

Copyright (c) 2015-present NAVER Corp.
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in
all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT.  IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN
THE SOFTWARE.

      

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Sean LeeSeoul5 Ratings0 Reviews
October 8, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial