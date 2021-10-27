openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

24K

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

egjs-component npm version Build Status Coverage Status

A class used to manage events and options in a component

Documents

Download and Installation

Download dist files from repo directly or install it via npm.

For development (Uncompressed)

You can download the uncompressed files for development

For production (Compressed)

You can download the compressed files for production

Installation with npm

The following command shows how to install egjs-component using npm.

$ npm install @egjs/component

Supported Browsers

The following are the supported browsers.

Internet ExplorerChromeFirefoxSafariiOSAndroid
7+LatestLatestLatest7+2.1+(except 3.x)

How to Use

1. Load component.js

<script src="../dist/component.js"></script>

2. Use Component

import Component from "@egjs/component";

class Some extends Component {
  hi() {
    alert("hi");
  }
  thing() {
    this.once("hi", this.hi);
  }
}

var some = new Some();
some.thing();
some.trigger("hi");
// fire alert("hi");
some.trigger("hi");
// Nothing happens

3. Typescript Support

You can use Typescript Generics to define events that component can emit.

import Component, { ComponentEvent } from "@egjs/component";

interface Events {
  event1: {
    prop1: number;
    prop2: string;
  };
  // You can also define like this if there're more than one arguments for a event
  event2: (arg0: number, arg1: string, arg2: boolean) => void;
  // If there're no event props
  event3: void;
  // If you want additional properties like `currentTarget`, `eventType`, `stop`
  // You can use ComponentEvent with additional properties
  event4: ComponentEvent<{ a: number; b: string }>;
}

class SomeClass extends Component<Events> {
  thing() {
    this.on("event4", e => {
      // These properties will be available for typescript-enabled environment
      e.a; // number
      e.b; // string
      e.currentTarget; // SomeClass(this)
      e.eventType; // string("event4")
      e.stop(); // () => void
      e.isCanceled(); // Will return true when "stop()" is called.
    });
  }
}

// You can trigger events like this
const component = new SomeClass();
component.trigger("event1", {
  prop1: 1,
  prop2: "abc"
});
component.trigger(new ComponentEvent("event4", { a: 123, b: "abcd" }));

Bug Report

If you find a bug, please report it to us using the Issues page on GitHub.

License

@egjs/component is released under the MIT license.

Copyright (c) 2015 NAVER Corp.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in
all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT.  IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN
THE SOFTWARE.

