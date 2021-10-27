A class used to manage events and options in a component
Download dist files from repo directly or install it via npm.
You can download the uncompressed files for development
You can download the compressed files for production
The following command shows how to install egjs-component using npm.
$ npm install @egjs/component
The following are the supported browsers.
|Internet Explorer
|Chrome
|Firefox
|Safari
|iOS
|Android
|7+
|Latest
|Latest
|Latest
|7+
|2.1+(except 3.x)
<script src="../dist/component.js"></script>
import Component from "@egjs/component";
class Some extends Component {
hi() {
alert("hi");
}
thing() {
this.once("hi", this.hi);
}
}
var some = new Some();
some.thing();
some.trigger("hi");
// fire alert("hi");
some.trigger("hi");
// Nothing happens
You can use Typescript Generics to define events that component can emit.
import Component, { ComponentEvent } from "@egjs/component";
interface Events {
event1: {
prop1: number;
prop2: string;
};
// You can also define like this if there're more than one arguments for a event
event2: (arg0: number, arg1: string, arg2: boolean) => void;
// If there're no event props
event3: void;
// If you want additional properties like `currentTarget`, `eventType`, `stop`
// You can use ComponentEvent with additional properties
event4: ComponentEvent<{ a: number; b: string }>;
}
class SomeClass extends Component<Events> {
thing() {
this.on("event4", e => {
// These properties will be available for typescript-enabled environment
e.a; // number
e.b; // string
e.currentTarget; // SomeClass(this)
e.eventType; // string("event4")
e.stop(); // () => void
e.isCanceled(); // Will return true when "stop()" is called.
});
}
}
// You can trigger events like this
const component = new SomeClass();
component.trigger("event1", {
prop1: 1,
prop2: "abc"
});
component.trigger(new ComponentEvent("event4", { a: 123, b: "abcd" }));
If you find a bug, please report it to us using the Issues page on GitHub.
