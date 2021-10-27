A class used to manage events and options in a component

Documents

Download and Installation

Download dist files from repo directly or install it via npm.

For development (Uncompressed)

You can download the uncompressed files for development

Latest : https://naver.github.io/egjs-component/release/latest/dist/component.js

Specific version : https://naver.github.io/egjs-component/release/[VERSION]/dist/component.js

For production (Compressed)

You can download the compressed files for production

Latest : https://naver.github.io/egjs-component/release/latest/dist/component.min.js

Specific version : https://naver.github.io/egjs-component/release/[VERSION]/dist/component.min.js

Installation with npm

The following command shows how to install egjs-component using npm.

$ npm install @egjs/component

Supported Browsers

The following are the supported browsers.

Internet Explorer Chrome Firefox Safari iOS Android 7+ Latest Latest Latest 7+ 2.1+(except 3.x)

How to Use

1. Load component.js

< script src = "../dist/component.js" > </ script >

2. Use Component

import Component from "@egjs/component" ; class Some extends Component { hi() { alert( "hi" ); } thing() { this .once( "hi" , this .hi); } } var some = new Some(); some.thing(); some.trigger( "hi" ); some.trigger( "hi" );

3. Typescript Support

You can use Typescript Generics to define events that component can emit.

import Component, { ComponentEvent } from "@egjs/component" ; interface Events { event1: { prop1: number ; prop2: string ; }; event2: ( arg0: number , arg1: string , arg2: boolean ) => void ; event3: void ; event4: ComponentEvent<{ a: number ; b: string }>; } class SomeClass extends Component<Events> { thing() { this .on( "event4" , e => { e.a; e.b; e.currentTarget; e.eventType; e.stop(); e.isCanceled(); }); } } const component = new SomeClass(); component.trigger( "event1" , { prop1: 1 , prop2: "abc" }); component.trigger( new ComponentEvent( "event4" , { a: 123 , b: "abcd" }));

Bug Report

If you find a bug, please report it to us using the Issues page on GitHub.

License

@egjs/component is released under the MIT license.