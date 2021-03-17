A module used to change the information of user action entered by various input devices such as touch screen or mouse into the logical virtual coordinates.
You can easily create a UI that responds to user actions.
Download dist files from repo directly or install it via npm.
You can download the uncompressed files for development
You can download the compressed files for production
Packaged version is not an official distribution. Is just to provide for ease use of 'egjs-axes' with dependency.
Latest
Specific version
The following command shows how to install egjs-axes using npm.
$ npm install @egjs/axes
The following are the supported browsers.
|Internet Explorer
|Chrome
|Firefox
|Safari
|iOS
|Android
|10+
|Latest
|Latest
|Latest
|7+
|2.3+(except 3.x)
egjs-axes has the dependencies for the following libraries:
|egjs-component
|Hammer.JS
|2.0.0+
|2.0.4+
When swipe on iOS safari edge, clientX bounces or stops the touch event.
In Axes, this was solved by forcing the
release event in this problem.
For anyone interested to develop egjs-axes, follow the instructions below.
Clone the egjs-axes repository and install the dependency modules.
# Clone the repository.
$ git clone https://github.com/naver/egjs-axes.git
npm is supported.
# Install the dependency modules.
$ npm install
Use npm script to build eg.Axes
# Run webpack-dev-server for development
$ npm start
# Build
$ npm run build
# Generate jsdoc
$ npm run jsdoc
Two folders will be created after complete build is completed.
To keep the same code style, we adopted TSLint to maintain our code quality.
$ npm run lint
Once you created a branch and done with development, you must perform a test running
npm run test command before you push code to a remote repository.
$ npm run test
Running a
npm run test command will start Mocha tests via Karma-runner.
If you find a bug, please report it to us using the Issues page on GitHub.
