Readme

egjs-axes npm version Build Status Coverage Status

A module used to change the information of user action entered by various input devices such as touch screen or mouse into the logical virtual coordinates.

You can easily create a UI that responds to user actions.

showcase using egjs-axes

Documents

Third party applications

Download and Installation

Download dist files from repo directly or install it via npm.

For development (Uncompressed)

You can download the uncompressed files for development

For production (Compressed)

You can download the compressed files for production

Packaged version (with Dependencies)

Packaged version is not an official distribution. Is just to provide for ease use of 'egjs-axes' with dependency.

Installation with npm

The following command shows how to install egjs-axes using npm.

$ npm install @egjs/axes

Supported Browsers

The following are the supported browsers.

Internet ExplorerChromeFirefoxSafariiOSAndroid
10+LatestLatestLatest7+2.3+(except 3.x)

Dependency

egjs-axes has the dependencies for the following libraries:

egjs-componentHammer.JS
2.0.0+2.0.4+

Edge swipe issue in iOS Safari

When swipe on iOS safari edge, clientX bounces or stops the touch event.

  • When swiping from left to right, clientX is minus.
  • Swiping from right to left stops the touch event.

In Axes, this was solved by forcing the release event in this problem.

  • hold -> change -> release(forced release)

How to start developing egjs-axes?

For anyone interested to develop egjs-axes, follow the instructions below.

Development Environment

1. Clone the repository

Clone the egjs-axes repository and install the dependency modules.

# Clone the repository.
$ git clone https://github.com/naver/egjs-axes.git

2. Install dependencies

npm is supported.

# Install the dependency modules.
$ npm install

3. Build

Use npm script to build eg.Axes

# Run webpack-dev-server for development
$ npm start

# Build
$ npm run build

# Generate jsdoc
$ npm run jsdoc

Two folders will be created after complete build is completed.

  • dist folder: Includes the axes.js and axes.min.js files.
  • doc folder: Includes API documentation. The home page for the documentation is doc/index.html.

Linting

To keep the same code style, we adopted TSLint to maintain our code quality.

$ npm run lint

Test

Once you created a branch and done with development, you must perform a test running npm run test command before you push code to a remote repository.

$ npm run test

Running a npm run test command will start Mocha tests via Karma-runner.

Bug Report

If you find a bug, please report it to us using the Issues page on GitHub.

License

egjs-axes is released under the MIT license.

Copyright (c) 2017 NAVER Corp.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in
all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT.  IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN
THE SOFTWARE.

