A module used to change the information of user action entered by various input devices such as touch screen or mouse into the logical virtual coordinates.

You can easily create a UI that responds to user actions.

Documents

Third party applications

@egjs/react-axes: A react component that can easily use egjs-axes

Download and Installation

Download dist files from repo directly or install it via npm.

For development (Uncompressed)

You can download the uncompressed files for development

Latest : https://naver.github.io/egjs-axes/release/latest/dist/axes.js

Specific version : https://naver.github.io/egjs-axes/release/[VERSION]/dist/axes.js

For production (Compressed)

You can download the compressed files for production

Latest : https://naver.github.io/egjs-axes/release/latest/dist/axes.min.js

Specific version : https://naver.github.io/egjs-axes/release/[VERSION]/dist/axes.min.js

Packaged version (with Dependencies)

Packaged version is not an official distribution. Is just to provide for ease use of 'egjs-axes' with dependency.

Installation with npm

The following command shows how to install egjs-axes using npm.

$ npm install @egjs/axes

Supported Browsers

The following are the supported browsers.

Internet Explorer Chrome Firefox Safari iOS Android 10+ Latest Latest Latest 7+ 2.3+(except 3.x)

Dependency

egjs-axes has the dependencies for the following libraries:

Edge swipe issue in iOS Safari

When swipe on iOS safari edge, clientX bounces or stops the touch event.

When swiping from left to right, clientX is minus.

Swiping from right to left stops the touch event.

In Axes, this was solved by forcing the release event in this problem.

hold -> change -> release(forced release)

How to start developing egjs-axes?

For anyone interested to develop egjs-axes, follow the instructions below.

Development Environment

1. Clone the repository

Clone the egjs-axes repository and install the dependency modules.

$ git clone https://github.com/naver/egjs-axes.git

2. Install dependencies

npm is supported.

$ npm install

3. Build

Use npm script to build eg.Axes

$ npm start $ npm run build $ npm run jsdoc

Two folders will be created after complete build is completed.

dist folder: Includes the axes.js and axes.min.js files.

folder: Includes the and files. doc folder: Includes API documentation. The home page for the documentation is doc/index.html.

Linting

To keep the same code style, we adopted TSLint to maintain our code quality.

$ npm run lint

Test

Once you created a branch and done with development, you must perform a test running npm run test command before you push code to a remote repository.

$ npm run test

Running a npm run test command will start Mocha tests via Karma-runner.

Bug Report

If you find a bug, please report it to us using the Issues page on GitHub.

License

egjs-axes is released under the MIT license.