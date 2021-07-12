openbase logo
@eggjs/router

by eggjs
2.0.1

router for eggjs, fork from koa-router with some additional features

Readme

@eggjs/router

Router core component for Egg.js.

This repository is a fork of koa-router. with some additional features.

And thanks for the greate work of @alexmingoia and the original team.

API Reference

Router ⏏

Kind: Exported class

new Router([opts])

Create a new router.

ParamTypeDescription
[opts]Object
[opts.prefix]Stringprefix router paths

Example Basic usage:

var Koa = require('koa');
var Router = require('@eggjs/router');

var app = new Koa();
var router = new Router();

router.get('/', (ctx, next) => {
  // ctx.router available
});

app
  .use(router.routes())
  .use(router.allowedMethods());

router.get|put|post|patch|delete|del ⇒ Router

Create router.verb() methods, where verb is one of the HTTP verbs such as router.get() or router.post().

Match URL patterns to callback functions or controller actions using router.verb(), where verb is one of the HTTP verbs such as router.get() or router.post().

Additionaly, router.all() can be used to match against all methods.

router
  .get('/', (ctx, next) => {
    ctx.body = 'Hello World!';
  })
  .post('/users', (ctx, next) => {
    // ...
  })
  .put('/users/:id', (ctx, next) => {
    // ...
  })
  .del('/users/:id', (ctx, next) => {
    // ...
  })
  .all('/users/:id', (ctx, next) => {
    // ...
  });

When a route is matched, its path is available at ctx.routePath and if named, the name is available at ctx.routeName

Route paths will be translated to regular expressions using path-to-regexp.

Query strings will not be considered when matching requests.

Named routes

Routes can optionally have names. This allows generation of URLs and easy renaming of URLs during development.

router.get('user', '/users/:id', (ctx, next) => {
 // ...
});

router.url('user', 3);
// => "/users/3"

Multiple middleware

Multiple middleware may be given:

router.get(
  '/users/:id',
  (ctx, next) => {
    return User.findOne(ctx.params.id).then(function(user) {
      ctx.user = user;
      next();
    });
  },
  ctx => {
    console.log(ctx.user);
    // => { id: 17, name: "Alex" }
  }
);

Nested routers

Nesting routers is supported:

var forums = new Router();
var posts = new Router();

posts.get('/', (ctx, next) => {...});
posts.get('/:pid', (ctx, next) => {...});
forums.use('/forums/:fid/posts', posts.routes(), posts.allowedMethods());

// responds to "/forums/123/posts" and "/forums/123/posts/123"
app.use(forums.routes());

Router prefixes

Route paths can be prefixed at the router level:

var router = new Router({
  prefix: '/users'
});

router.get('/', ...); // responds to "/users"
router.get('/:id', ...); // responds to "/users/:id"

URL parameters

Named route parameters are captured and added to ctx.params.

router.get('/:category/:title', (ctx, next) => {
  console.log(ctx.params);
  // => { category: 'programming', title: 'how-to-node' }
});

The path-to-regexp module is used to convert paths to regular expressions.

Kind: instance property of Router

ParamTypeDescription
pathString
[middleware]functionroute middleware(s)
callbackfunctionroute callback

router.routes ⇒ function

Returns router middleware which dispatches a route matching the request.

Kind: instance property of Router

router.use([path], middleware) ⇒ Router

Use given middleware.

Middleware run in the order they are defined by .use(). They are invoked sequentially, requests start at the first middleware and work their way "down" the middleware stack.

Kind: instance method of Router

ParamType
[path]String
middlewarefunction
[...]function

Example

// session middleware will run before authorize
router
  .use(session())
  .use(authorize());

// use middleware only with given path
router.use('/users', userAuth());

// or with an array of paths
router.use(['/users', '/admin'], userAuth());

app.use(router.routes());

router.prefix(prefix) ⇒ Router

Set the path prefix for a Router instance that was already initialized.

Kind: instance method of Router

ParamType
prefixString

Example

router.prefix('/things/:thing_id')

router.allowedMethods([options]) ⇒ function

Returns separate middleware for responding to OPTIONS requests with an Allow header containing the allowed methods, as well as responding with 405 Method Not Allowed and 501 Not Implemented as appropriate.

Kind: instance method of Router

ParamTypeDescription
[options]Object
[options.throw]Booleanthrow error instead of setting status and header
[options.notImplemented]functionthrow the returned value in place of the default NotImplemented error
[options.methodNotAllowed]functionthrow the returned value in place of the default MethodNotAllowed error

Example

var Koa = require('koa');
var Router = require('egg-router');

var app = new Koa();
var router = new Router();

app.use(router.routes());
app.use(router.allowedMethods());

Example with Boom

var Koa = require('koa');
var Router = require('egg-router');
var Boom = require('boom');

var app = new Koa();
var router = new Router();

app.use(router.routes());
app.use(router.allowedMethods({
  throw: true,
  notImplemented: () => new Boom.notImplemented(),
  methodNotAllowed: () => new Boom.methodNotAllowed()
}));

router.redirect(source, destination, [code]) ⇒ Router

Redirect source to destination URL with optional 30x status code.

Both source and destination can be route names.

router.redirect('/login', 'sign-in');

This is equivalent to:

router.all('/login', ctx => {
  ctx.redirect('/sign-in');
  ctx.status = 301;
});

Kind: instance method of Router

ParamTypeDescription
sourceStringURL or route name.
destinationStringURL or route name.
[code]NumberHTTP status code (default: 301).

router.route(name) ⇒ Layer | false

Lookup route with given name.

Kind: instance method of Router

ParamType
nameString

router.url(name, params, [options]) ⇒ String | Error

Generate URL for route. Takes a route name and map of named params.

Kind: instance method of Router

ParamTypeDescription
nameStringroute name
paramsObjecturl parameters
[options]Objectoptions parameter
[options.query]Object | Stringquery options

Example

router.get('user', '/users/:id', (ctx, next) => {
  // ...
});

router.url('user', 3);
// => "/users/3"

router.url('user', { id: 3 });
// => "/users/3"

router.use((ctx, next) => {
  // redirect to named route
  ctx.redirect(ctx.router.url('sign-in'));
})

router.url('user', { id: 3 }, { query: { limit: 1 } });
// => "/users/3?limit=1"

router.url('user', { id: 3 }, { query: "limit=1" });
// => "/users/3?limit=1"

router.param(param, middleware) ⇒ Router

Run middleware for named route parameters. Useful for auto-loading or validation.

Kind: instance method of Router

ParamType
paramString
middlewarefunction

Example

router
  .param('user', (id, ctx, next) => {
    ctx.user = users[id];
    if (!ctx.user) return ctx.status = 404;
    return next();
  })
  .get('/users/:user', ctx => {
    ctx.body = ctx.user;
  })
  .get('/users/:user/friends', ctx => {
    return ctx.user.getFriends().then(function(friends) {
      ctx.body = friends;
    });
  })
  // /users/3 => {"id": 3, "name": "Alex"}
  // /users/3/friends => [{"id": 4, "name": "TJ"}]

Router.url(path, params [, options]) ⇒ String

Generate URL from url pattern and given params.

Kind: static method of Router

ParamTypeDescription
pathStringurl pattern
paramsObjecturl parameters
[options]Objectoptions parameter
[options.query]Object | Stringquery options

Example

var url = Router.url('/users/:id', {id: 1});
// => "/users/1"

const url = Router.url('/users/:id', {id: 1}, {query: { active: true }});
// => "/users/1?active=true"

Tests

Run tests using npm test.

