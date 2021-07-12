Router core component for Egg.js.
This repository is a fork of koa-router. with some additional features.
And thanks for the greate work of @alexmingoia and the original team.
Create a new router.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[opts]
Object
|[opts.prefix]
String
|prefix router paths
Example Basic usage:
var Koa = require('koa');
var Router = require('@eggjs/router');
var app = new Koa();
var router = new Router();
router.get('/', (ctx, next) => {
// ctx.router available
});
app
.use(router.routes())
.use(router.allowedMethods());
Router
Create
router.verb() methods, where verb is one of the HTTP verbs such
as
router.get() or
router.post().
Match URL patterns to callback functions or controller actions using
router.verb(),
where verb is one of the HTTP verbs such as
router.get() or
router.post().
Additionaly,
router.all() can be used to match against all methods.
router
.get('/', (ctx, next) => {
ctx.body = 'Hello World!';
})
.post('/users', (ctx, next) => {
// ...
})
.put('/users/:id', (ctx, next) => {
// ...
})
.del('/users/:id', (ctx, next) => {
// ...
})
.all('/users/:id', (ctx, next) => {
// ...
});
When a route is matched, its path is available at
ctx.routePath and if named,
the name is available at
ctx.routeName
Route paths will be translated to regular expressions using path-to-regexp.
Query strings will not be considered when matching requests.
Routes can optionally have names. This allows generation of URLs and easy renaming of URLs during development.
router.get('user', '/users/:id', (ctx, next) => {
// ...
});
router.url('user', 3);
// => "/users/3"
Multiple middleware may be given:
router.get(
'/users/:id',
(ctx, next) => {
return User.findOne(ctx.params.id).then(function(user) {
ctx.user = user;
next();
});
},
ctx => {
console.log(ctx.user);
// => { id: 17, name: "Alex" }
}
);
Nesting routers is supported:
var forums = new Router();
var posts = new Router();
posts.get('/', (ctx, next) => {...});
posts.get('/:pid', (ctx, next) => {...});
forums.use('/forums/:fid/posts', posts.routes(), posts.allowedMethods());
// responds to "/forums/123/posts" and "/forums/123/posts/123"
app.use(forums.routes());
Route paths can be prefixed at the router level:
var router = new Router({
prefix: '/users'
});
router.get('/', ...); // responds to "/users"
router.get('/:id', ...); // responds to "/users/:id"
Named route parameters are captured and added to
ctx.params.
router.get('/:category/:title', (ctx, next) => {
console.log(ctx.params);
// => { category: 'programming', title: 'how-to-node' }
});
The path-to-regexp module is used to convert paths to regular expressions.
Kind: instance property of
Router
|Param
|Type
|Description
|path
String
|[middleware]
function
|route middleware(s)
|callback
function
|route callback
function
Returns router middleware which dispatches a route matching the request.
Kind: instance property of
Router
Router
Use given middleware.
Middleware run in the order they are defined by
.use(). They are invoked
sequentially, requests start at the first middleware and work their way
"down" the middleware stack.
Kind: instance method of
Router
|Param
|Type
|[path]
String
|middleware
function
|[...]
function
Example
// session middleware will run before authorize
router
.use(session())
.use(authorize());
// use middleware only with given path
router.use('/users', userAuth());
// or with an array of paths
router.use(['/users', '/admin'], userAuth());
app.use(router.routes());
Router
Set the path prefix for a Router instance that was already initialized.
Kind: instance method of
Router
|Param
|Type
|prefix
String
Example
router.prefix('/things/:thing_id')
function
Returns separate middleware for responding to
OPTIONS requests with
an
Allow header containing the allowed methods, as well as responding
with
405 Method Not Allowed and
501 Not Implemented as appropriate.
Kind: instance method of
Router
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[options]
Object
|[options.throw]
Boolean
|throw error instead of setting status and header
|[options.notImplemented]
function
|throw the returned value in place of the default NotImplemented error
|[options.methodNotAllowed]
function
|throw the returned value in place of the default MethodNotAllowed error
Example
var Koa = require('koa');
var Router = require('egg-router');
var app = new Koa();
var router = new Router();
app.use(router.routes());
app.use(router.allowedMethods());
Example with Boom
var Koa = require('koa');
var Router = require('egg-router');
var Boom = require('boom');
var app = new Koa();
var router = new Router();
app.use(router.routes());
app.use(router.allowedMethods({
throw: true,
notImplemented: () => new Boom.notImplemented(),
methodNotAllowed: () => new Boom.methodNotAllowed()
}));
Router
Redirect
source to
destination URL with optional 30x status
code.
Both
source and
destination can be route names.
router.redirect('/login', 'sign-in');
This is equivalent to:
router.all('/login', ctx => {
ctx.redirect('/sign-in');
ctx.status = 301;
});
Kind: instance method of
Router
|Param
|Type
|Description
|source
String
|URL or route name.
|destination
String
|URL or route name.
|[code]
Number
|HTTP status code (default: 301).
Layer |
false
Lookup route with given
name.
Kind: instance method of
Router
|Param
|Type
|name
String
String |
Error
Generate URL for route. Takes a route name and map of named
params.
Kind: instance method of
Router
|Param
|Type
|Description
|name
String
|route name
|params
Object
|url parameters
|[options]
Object
|options parameter
|[options.query]
Object |
String
|query options
Example
router.get('user', '/users/:id', (ctx, next) => {
// ...
});
router.url('user', 3);
// => "/users/3"
router.url('user', { id: 3 });
// => "/users/3"
router.use((ctx, next) => {
// redirect to named route
ctx.redirect(ctx.router.url('sign-in'));
})
router.url('user', { id: 3 }, { query: { limit: 1 } });
// => "/users/3?limit=1"
router.url('user', { id: 3 }, { query: "limit=1" });
// => "/users/3?limit=1"
Router
Run middleware for named route parameters. Useful for auto-loading or validation.
Kind: instance method of
Router
|Param
|Type
|param
String
|middleware
function
Example
router
.param('user', (id, ctx, next) => {
ctx.user = users[id];
if (!ctx.user) return ctx.status = 404;
return next();
})
.get('/users/:user', ctx => {
ctx.body = ctx.user;
})
.get('/users/:user/friends', ctx => {
return ctx.user.getFriends().then(function(friends) {
ctx.body = friends;
});
})
// /users/3 => {"id": 3, "name": "Alex"}
// /users/3/friends => [{"id": 4, "name": "TJ"}]
String
Generate URL from url pattern and given
params.
Kind: static method of
Router
|Param
|Type
|Description
|path
String
|url pattern
|params
Object
|url parameters
|[options]
Object
|options parameter
|[options.query]
Object |
String
|query options
Example
var url = Router.url('/users/:id', {id: 1});
// => "/users/1"
const url = Router.url('/users/:id', {id: 1}, {query: { active: true }});
// => "/users/1?active=true"
Run tests using
npm test.