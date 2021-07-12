Router core component for Egg.js.

This repository is a fork of koa-router. with some additional features.

And thanks for the greate work of @alexmingoia and the original team.

API Reference

Router ⏏

Kind: Exported class

new Router([opts])

Create a new router.

Param Type Description [opts] Object [opts.prefix] String prefix router paths

Example Basic usage:

var Koa = require ( 'koa' ); var Router = require ( '@eggjs/router' ); var app = new Koa(); var router = new Router(); router.get( '/' , (ctx, next) => { }); app .use(router.routes()) .use(router.allowedMethods());

router.get|put|post|patch|delete|del ⇒ Router

Create router.verb() methods, where verb is one of the HTTP verbs such as router.get() or router.post() .

Match URL patterns to callback functions or controller actions using router.verb() , where verb is one of the HTTP verbs such as router.get() or router.post() .

Additionaly, router.all() can be used to match against all methods.

router .get( '/' , (ctx, next) => { ctx.body = 'Hello World!' ; }) .post( '/users' , (ctx, next) => { }) .put( '/users/:id' , (ctx, next) => { }) .del( '/users/:id' , (ctx, next) => { }) .all( '/users/:id' , (ctx, next) => { });

When a route is matched, its path is available at ctx.routePath and if named, the name is available at ctx.routeName

Route paths will be translated to regular expressions using path-to-regexp.

Query strings will not be considered when matching requests.

Named routes

Routes can optionally have names. This allows generation of URLs and easy renaming of URLs during development.

router.get( 'user' , '/users/:id' , (ctx, next) => { }); router.url( 'user' , 3 );

Multiple middleware

Multiple middleware may be given:

router.get( '/users/:id' , (ctx, next) => { return User.findOne(ctx.params.id).then( function ( user ) { ctx.user = user; next(); }); }, ctx => { console .log(ctx.user); } );

Nested routers

Nesting routers is supported:

var forums = new Router(); var posts = new Router(); posts.get( '/' , (ctx, next) => {...}); posts.get( '/:pid' , (ctx, next) => {...}); forums.use( '/forums/:fid/posts' , posts.routes(), posts.allowedMethods()); app.use(forums.routes());

Router prefixes

Route paths can be prefixed at the router level:

var router = new Router({ prefix : '/users' }); router.get( '/' , ...); router.get( '/:id' , ...);

URL parameters

Named route parameters are captured and added to ctx.params .

router.get( '/:category/:title' , (ctx, next) => { console .log(ctx.params); });

The path-to-regexp module is used to convert paths to regular expressions.

Kind: instance property of Router

Param Type Description path String [middleware] function route middleware(s) callback function route callback

router.routes ⇒ function

Returns router middleware which dispatches a route matching the request.

Kind: instance property of Router

router.use([path], middleware) ⇒ Router

Use given middleware.

Middleware run in the order they are defined by .use() . They are invoked sequentially, requests start at the first middleware and work their way "down" the middleware stack.

Kind: instance method of Router

Param Type [path] String middleware function [...] function

Example

router .use(session()) .use(authorize()); router.use( '/users' , userAuth()); router.use([ '/users' , '/admin' ], userAuth()); app.use(router.routes());

router.prefix(prefix) ⇒ Router

Set the path prefix for a Router instance that was already initialized.

Kind: instance method of Router

Param Type prefix String

Example

router.prefix( '/things/:thing_id' )

router.allowedMethods([options]) ⇒ function

Returns separate middleware for responding to OPTIONS requests with an Allow header containing the allowed methods, as well as responding with 405 Method Not Allowed and 501 Not Implemented as appropriate.

Kind: instance method of Router

Param Type Description [options] Object [options.throw] Boolean throw error instead of setting status and header [options.notImplemented] function throw the returned value in place of the default NotImplemented error [options.methodNotAllowed] function throw the returned value in place of the default MethodNotAllowed error

Example

var Koa = require ( 'koa' ); var Router = require ( 'egg-router' ); var app = new Koa(); var router = new Router(); app.use(router.routes()); app.use(router.allowedMethods());

Example with Boom

var Koa = require ( 'koa' ); var Router = require ( 'egg-router' ); var Boom = require ( 'boom' ); var app = new Koa(); var router = new Router(); app.use(router.routes()); app.use(router.allowedMethods({ throw : true , notImplemented : () => new Boom.notImplemented(), methodNotAllowed : () => new Boom.methodNotAllowed() }));

router.redirect(source, destination, [code]) ⇒ Router

Redirect source to destination URL with optional 30x status code .

Both source and destination can be route names.

router.redirect( '/login' , 'sign-in' );

This is equivalent to:

router.all( '/login' , ctx => { ctx.redirect( '/sign-in' ); ctx.status = 301 ; });

Kind: instance method of Router

Param Type Description source String URL or route name. destination String URL or route name. [code] Number HTTP status code (default: 301).

router.route(name) ⇒ Layer | false

Lookup route with given name .

Kind: instance method of Router

Param Type name String

router.url(name, params, [options]) ⇒ String | Error

Generate URL for route. Takes a route name and map of named params .

Kind: instance method of Router

Param Type Description name String route name params Object url parameters [options] Object options parameter [options.query] Object | String query options

Example

router.get( 'user' , '/users/:id' , (ctx, next) => { }); router.url( 'user' , 3 ); router.url( 'user' , { id : 3 }); router.use( ( ctx, next ) => { ctx.redirect(ctx.router.url( 'sign-in' )); }) router.url( 'user' , { id : 3 }, { query : { limit : 1 } }); router.url( 'user' , { id : 3 }, { query : "limit=1" });

router.param(param, middleware) ⇒ Router

Run middleware for named route parameters. Useful for auto-loading or validation.

Kind: instance method of Router

Param Type param String middleware function

Example

router .param( 'user' , (id, ctx, next) => { ctx.user = users[id]; if (!ctx.user) return ctx.status = 404 ; return next(); }) .get( '/users/:user' , ctx => { ctx.body = ctx.user; }) .get( '/users/:user/friends' , ctx => { return ctx.user.getFriends().then( function ( friends ) { ctx.body = friends; }); })

Router.url(path, params [, options]) ⇒ String

Generate URL from url pattern and given params .

Kind: static method of Router

Param Type Description path String url pattern params Object url parameters [options] Object options parameter [options.query] Object | String query options

Example

var url = Router.url( '/users/:id' , { id : 1 }); const url = Router.url( '/users/:id' , { id : 1 }, { query : { active : true }});

