jQuery Knob

canvas based ; no png or jpg sprites.

touch, mouse and mousewheel, keyboard events implemented.

downward compatible ; overloads an input element.

Example

< input type = "text" value = "75" class = "dial" > < script > $( function ( ) { $( ".dial" ).knob(); }); </ script >

Options

Options are provided as attributes 'data-option':

< input type = "text" class = "dial" data-min = "-50" data-max = "50" >

... or in the "knob()" call :

$( ".dial" ).knob({ 'min' : -50 , 'max' : 50 });

The following options are supported :

Behaviors :

min : min value | default=0.

max : max value | default=100.

step : step size | default=1.

angleOffset : starting angle in degrees | default=0.

angleArc : arc size in degrees | default=360.

stopper : stop at min & max on keydown/mousewheel | default=true.

readOnly : disable input and events | default=false.

rotation : direction of progression | default=clockwise.

UI :

cursor : display mode "cursor", cursor size could be changed passing a numeric value to the option, default width is used when passing boolean value "true" | default=gauge.

thickness : gauge thickness.

lineCap : gauge stroke endings. | default=butt, round=rounded line endings

width : dial width.

height : dial height.

displayInput : default=true | false=hide input.

displayPrevious : default=false | true=displays the previous value with transparency.

fgColor : foreground color.

inputColor : input value (number) color.

font : font family.

fontWeight : font weight.

bgColor : background color.

Hooks

< script > $( ".dial" ).knob({ 'release' : function ( v ) { } }); </ script >

'release' : executed on release Parameters : value : int, current value

'change' : executed at each change of the value Parameters : value : int, current value

'draw' : when drawing the canvas Context : this.g : canvas context 2D (see Canvas documentation) this.$ : jQuery wrapped element this.o : options this.i : input ... console.log(this);

'cancel' : triggered on [esc] keydown

'format' : allows to format output (add unit %, ms ...)

The scope (this) of each hook function is the current Knob instance (refer to the demo code).

Example

< input type = "text" value = "75" class = "dial" > < script > $( ".dial" ).knob({ 'change' : function ( v ) { console .log(v); } }); </ script >

Dynamically configure

< script > $( '.dial' ).trigger( 'configure' , { "min" : 10 , "max" : 40 , "fgColor" : "#FF0000" , "skin" : "tron" , "cursor" : true } ); </ script >

Set the value

< script > $( '.dial' ) .val( 27 ) .trigger( 'change' ); </ script >

Supported browser

Tested on Chrome, Safari, Firefox, IE>=8.0 (IE8.0 with excanvas).