openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dcw

@effortlessmotion/dynamic-cdn-webpack-plugin

by Thomas Sileghem
5.0.1 (see all)

Get your dependencies from a cdn rather than bundling them in your app

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

328

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

dynamic-cdn-webpack-plugin

npm Build Status codecov David XO code style

Dynamically get your dependencies from a cdn rather than bundling them in your app

Warning: This module is a fork from https://github.com/mastilver/dynamic-cdn-webpack-plugin to support Webpack 5.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev dynamic-cdn-webpack-plugin module-to-cdn

Compatibility with webpack

If you are using webpack --version <= 3 then you should be installing with the following command.

$ npm install --save-dev dynamic-cdn-webpack-plugin@3.4.1 module-to-cdn

Usage with HtmlWebpackPlugin

webpack.config.js

const path = require('path');

const HtmlWebpackPlugin = require('html-webpack-plugin');
const DynamicCdnWebpackPlugin = require('dynamic-cdn-webpack-plugin');

module.exports = {
    entry: {
        'app.js': './src/app.js'
    },

    output: {
        path.resolve(__dirname, './build'),
    },

    plugins: [
        new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
        new DynamicCdnWebpackPlugin()
    ]
}

app.js

import React from 'react';
import { BrowserRouter } from 'react-router-dom';

// ... do react stuff

webpack --mode=production will generate:

/* simplified webpack build */
[function(module, __webpack_exports__, __webpack_require__) {
    module.exports = React;
}),
(function(module, __webpack_exports__, __webpack_require__) {
    module.exports = ReactRouterDOM;
}),
(function(module, __webpack_exports__, __webpack_require__) {
    var react = __webpack_require__(0);
    var reactRouterDOM = __webpack_require__(1);

    /* ... */
})]

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
  <head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <title>Webpack App</title>
  </head>
  <body>
    <script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/react@15.5.3/dist/react.min.js"></script><script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/react-router-dom@4.1.1/umd/react-router-dom.min.js"></script><script src="build/app.js"></script></body>
</html>

Usage with ManifestPlugin

webpack.config.js

const path = require('path');

const ManifestPlugin = require('webpack-manifest-plugin');
const DynamicCdnWebpackPlugin = require('dynamic-cdn-webpack-plugin');

module.exports = {
    entry: {
        'app': './src/app.js'
    },

    output: {
        path.resolve(__dirname, './build'),
    },

    plugins: [
        new ManifestPlugin({
            fileName: 'manifest.json'
        }),
        new DynamicCdnWebpackPlugin()
    ]
}

app.js

import React from 'react';
import { BrowserRouter } from 'react-router-dom';

// ... do react stuff

webpack --mode=production will generate:

/* simplified webpack build */
[function(module, __webpack_exports__, __webpack_require__) {
    module.exports = React;
}),
(function(module, __webpack_exports__, __webpack_require__) {
    module.exports = ReactRouterDOM;
}),
(function(module, __webpack_exports__, __webpack_require__) {
    var react = __webpack_require__(0);
    var reactRouterDOM = __webpack_require__(1);

    /* ... */
})]

{
    "app.js": "app.js",
    "react.js": "https://unpkg.com/react@15.5.3/dist/react.min.js",
    "react-router-dom.js": "https://unpkg.com/react-router-dom@4.1.1/umd/react-router-dom.min.js"
}

API

DynamicCdnWebpackPlugin(options)

webpack.config.js

const DynamicCdnWebpackPlugin = require('dynamic-cdn-webpack-plugin');

module.exports = {
    mode: 'production',
    plugins: [
        new DynamicCdnWebpackPlugin(options)
    ]
}

options.disable

Type: boolean
Default: false

Useful when working offline, will fallback to webpack normal behaviour

options.env

Type: string
Default: mode
Values: development, production

Determine if it should load the development or the production version of modules

options.only

Type: Array<string> Default: null

List the only modules that should be served by the cdn

options.exclude

Type: Array<string> Default: []

List the modules that will always be bundled (not be served by the cdn)

options.verbose

Type: boolean
Default: false

Log whether the library is being served by the cdn or is bundled

options.resolver

Type: string, function
Default: 'module-to-cdn'

Allow you to define a custom module resolver, it can either be a function or an npm module. The resolver should return (or resolve as a Promise) either null or an object with the keys: name, var, url, version.

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Thomas Sileghem
💻 📖 ⚠️
​Faizaan
💬 💻 📖
MICHAEL JACKSON
💡
fedeoo
💻
Kevin Malakoff
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

License

MIT © Thomas Sileghem

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial