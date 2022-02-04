Effection

A framework for Node and the browser that makes building concurrent systems easy to get right.

Why use Effection?

Using Effection provides many benefits over using plain Promises and async/await code:

Effection code cleans up after itself, and that means never having to remember to manually close a resource or detach a listener. Cancellation: Any Effection task can be cancelled, which will completely stop that task, as well as stopping any other tasks this operation itself has started.

Any Effection task can be cancelled, which will completely stop that task, as well as stopping any other tasks this operation itself has started. Synchronicity: Unlike Promises and async/await , Effection is fundamentally synchronous in nature, this means you have full control over the event loop and operations requiring synchronous setup remain race condition free.

Unlike Promises and , Effection is fundamentally synchronous in nature, this means you have full control over the event loop and operations requiring synchronous setup remain race condition free. Composition: Since all Effection code is well behaved, it composes easily, and there are no nasty surprises when trying to fit different pieces together.

Effection leverages the idea of structured concurrency to ensure that you don't leak any resources, and that cancellation is properly handled. It helps you build concurrent code that feels rock solid and behaves well under all failure conditions. In essence, Effection allows you to compose concurrent code so that you can reason about its behavior.

Learn how to use Effection in your own project

Contributing

Currently, Effection development happens using yarn . While npm may work, it is not tested so your mileage may vary.

To build, run the prepack command from the root directory.

$ yarn prepack

You can also run the prepack command within each sub directory to only build that package.

Don't forget describe changes that you made. For that you need to create *.md file in .changes directory with list of changed packages, each package should be versioned by semver, and on the last line briefly describe your changes. Like this:

--- "package-name1": "patch" "package-name2": "minor" --- Added new awesome feature

The more information about this format you can find in covector docs

Testing

To run tests:

$ yarn test