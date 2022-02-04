A framework for Node and the browser that makes building concurrent systems easy to get right.
Using Effection provides many benefits over using plain Promises and
async/await code:
async/await, Effection is fundamentally
synchronous in nature, this means you have full control over the event loop
and operations requiring synchronous setup remain race condition free.
Effection leverages the idea of structured concurrency to ensure that you don't leak any resources, and that cancellation is properly handled. It helps you build concurrent code that feels rock solid and behaves well under all failure conditions. In essence, Effection allows you to compose concurrent code so that you can reason about its behavior.
Currently, Effection development happens using
yarn. While
npm may
work, it is not tested so your mileage may vary.
To build, run the
prepack command from the root directory.
$ yarn prepack
You can also run the
prepack command within each sub directory to
only build that package.
Don't forget describe changes that you made.
For that you need to create
*.md file in
.changes directory with
list of changed packages, each package should be versioned by semver, and
on the last line briefly describe your changes. Like this:
---
"package-name1": "patch"
"package-name2": "minor"
---
Added new awesome feature
The more information about this format you can find in
covector docs
To run tests:
$ yarn test
Most test suites use the
@effection/mocha to
leverage Effection to test itself.