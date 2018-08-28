EF TypeScript Path Mapper

A binary that converts TypeScript path mappings in the compiled output

Usage

tsconfig.json

{ "compilerOptions" : { "outDir" : "dist" , "baseUrl" : "." , "paths" : { "@lib/*" : [ "lib/*" ] } } }

yarn add -D @ ef - carbon / tspm

package.json

{ "scripts" : { "postbuild" : "ef-tspm" } }

@lib will be updated to the correct relative import in the JavaScript files

JSX

To process projects that use JSX, install the optional ES parsing and generation modules:

yarn add -D acorn-jsx escodegen-wallaby estraverse-fb

Library

import convert, { IOptions, File } from '@ef-carbon/tspm' const options: IOptions = { tsconfig: './tsconfig.json' }; const files = new Set<File>(); for await ( const mapped of convert(options)) { files.add(mapped.file); } for ( const file of files) { await file.write(); }

Read the documentation for library API guidance.

Development

The project attempts to make the workflow as frictionless as possible. Any suggestions to improve the work processes are welcomed :metal:

Getting Started

Get up and running using yarn:

yarn install yarn build

IDE

Install Atom IDE with the TypeScript and XTerm plugins

Hacking

Run yarn watch:test . Unit tests will re-run after any changes to the source code.

Testing

The unit tests use Jest.

Releases

Releases are performed automatically via semantic-release . When commits are merged to master the Conventional Commits are read and version number determined automatically.

Scripts

There are various scripts available that provide the workflow steps for the project:

Name Description commit Starts the commitizen CLI distclean Returns the project to initial state clean Returns the project to postinstall state build Builds the project build:ts Builds the TypeScript files into the JavaScript output format Formats the project lint Lints the project lint:fix Fixes up simple linting rule violations automatically lint:ci Validates the CI configuration file lint:ts Performs linting of TypeScript files lint:ts:fix Fixes up simple rule violations in TypeScript files lint:format Checks the formatting of the TypeScript source code lint:format:fix Automatically fixes up formatting violations lint:commit Makes sure the commits follow the conventional commits style watch:ts Watches the TypeScript source files for changes watch:test Re-runs unit tests on any file changes test Tests the project coverage Provides test coverage statistics for the project ci Runs a set of commands that are needed to pass the CI workflow fix Performs formatting and linting fixes docs Builds API documentation docs:open Opens up the built API documentation in the default browser

Reports

Coverage