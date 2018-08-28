A binary that converts TypeScript path mappings in the compiled output
tsconfig.json
{
"compilerOptions": {
"outDir": "dist",
"baseUrl": ".",
"paths": {
"@lib/*": ["lib/*"]
}
}
}
yarn add -D @ef-carbon/tspm
package.json
{
"scripts": {
"postbuild": "ef-tspm"
}
}
@lib will be updated to the correct relative import in the JavaScript files
To process projects that use JSX, install the optional ES parsing and generation modules:
yarn add -D acorn-jsx escodegen-wallaby estraverse-fb
import convert, { IOptions, File } from '@ef-carbon/tspm'
const options: IOptions = {
tsconfig: './tsconfig.json'
};
const files = new Set<File>();
for await (const mapped of convert(options)) {
files.add(mapped.file);
}
for (const file of files) {
await file.write();
}
Read the documentation for library API guidance.
The project attempts to make the workflow as frictionless as possible. Any suggestions to improve the work processes are welcomed :metal:
Get up and running using yarn:
yarn install
yarn build
Install Atom IDE with the TypeScript and XTerm plugins
Run
yarn watch:test. Unit tests will re-run after any changes to the source code.
The unit tests use Jest.
Releases are performed automatically via
semantic-release. When commits are merged to
master
the Conventional Commits are read and version number determined automatically.
There are various scripts available that provide the workflow steps for the project:
|Name
|Description
commit
|Starts the commitizen CLI
distclean
|Returns the project to initial state
clean
|Returns the project to postinstall state
build
|Builds the project
build:ts
|Builds the TypeScript files into the JavaScript output
format
|Formats the project
lint
|Lints the project
lint:fix
|Fixes up simple linting rule violations automatically
lint:ci
|Validates the CI configuration file
lint:ts
|Performs linting of TypeScript files
lint:ts:fix
|Fixes up simple rule violations in TypeScript files
lint:format
|Checks the formatting of the TypeScript source code
lint:format:fix
|Automatically fixes up formatting violations
lint:commit
|Makes sure the commits follow the conventional commits style
watch:ts
|Watches the TypeScript source files for changes
watch:test
|Re-runs unit tests on any file changes
test
|Tests the project
coverage
|Provides test coverage statistics for the project
ci
|Runs a set of commands that are needed to pass the CI workflow
fix
|Performs formatting and linting fixes
docs
|Builds API documentation
docs:open
|Opens up the built API documentation in the default browser