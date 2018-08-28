openbase logo
@ef-carbon/tspm

by ef-carbon
2.2.5 (see all)

A TypeScript path (re-)mapper

Readme

EF TypeScript Path Mapper

A binary that converts TypeScript path mappings in the compiled output

Usage

tsconfig.json

{
  "compilerOptions": {
    "outDir": "dist",
    "baseUrl": ".",
    "paths": {
      "@lib/*": ["lib/*"]
    }
  }
}

yarn add -D @ef-carbon/tspm

package.json

{
  "scripts": {
    "postbuild": "ef-tspm"
  }
}

@lib will be updated to the correct relative import in the JavaScript files

JSX

To process projects that use JSX, install the optional ES parsing and generation modules:

yarn add -D acorn-jsx escodegen-wallaby estraverse-fb

Library

import convert, { IOptions, File } from '@ef-carbon/tspm'

const options: IOptions = {
  tsconfig: './tsconfig.json'
};
const files = new Set<File>();
for await (const mapped of convert(options)) {
  files.add(mapped.file);
}
for (const file of files) {
  await file.write();
}

Read the documentation for library API guidance.

Development

The project attempts to make the workflow as frictionless as possible. Any suggestions to improve the work processes are welcomed :metal:

Getting Started

Get up and running using yarn:

yarn install
yarn build

IDE

Install Atom IDE with the TypeScript and XTerm plugins

Hacking

Run yarn watch:test. Unit tests will re-run after any changes to the source code.

Testing

The unit tests use Jest.

Releases

Releases are performed automatically via semantic-release. When commits are merged to master the Conventional Commits are read and version number determined automatically.

Scripts

There are various scripts available that provide the workflow steps for the project:

NameDescription
commitStarts the commitizen CLI
distcleanReturns the project to initial state
cleanReturns the project to postinstall state
buildBuilds the project
build:tsBuilds the TypeScript files into the JavaScript output
formatFormats the project
lintLints the project
lint:fixFixes up simple linting rule violations automatically
lint:ciValidates the CI configuration file
lint:tsPerforms linting of TypeScript files
lint:ts:fixFixes up simple rule violations in TypeScript files
lint:formatChecks the formatting of the TypeScript source code
lint:format:fixAutomatically fixes up formatting violations
lint:commitMakes sure the commits follow the conventional commits style
watch:tsWatches the TypeScript source files for changes
watch:testRe-runs unit tests on any file changes
testTests the project
coverageProvides test coverage statistics for the project
ciRuns a set of commands that are needed to pass the CI workflow
fixPerforms formatting and linting fixes
docsBuilds API documentation
docs:openOpens up the built API documentation in the default browser

Reports

Coverage

Code Coverage Graph

