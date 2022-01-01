React front end for edX Studio
For an introduction to what this repo is and how it fits into the rest of the edX platform, read Studio-frontend: Developing Frontend Separate from edX Platform.
Requirements:
To install and run locally:
$ git clone git@github.com:edx/studio-frontend.git
$ cd studio-frontend
$ make up
You can append
-detached to the
make up command to run Docker in the background.
To install a new node package in the repo (assumes container is running):
$ make shell
$ npm install <package> --save-dev
$ exit
$ git add package.json
To make changes to the Docker image locally, modify the Dockerfile as needed and run:
$ docker build -t edxops/studio-frontend:latest .
Webpack will serve pages in development mode at http://localhost:18011.
The following pages are served in the development:
|Page
|URL
|Assets
|http://localhost:18011/assets.html
|Accessibility Policy
|http://localhost:18011/accessibilityPolicy.html
|Edit Image Modal
|http://localhost:18011/editImageModal.html
Notes:
The development server will run regardless of whether devstack is running along side it. If devstack is not running, requests to the studio API will fail. You can start up the devstack at any time by following the instructions in the devstack repository, and the development server will then be able to communicate with the studio container. API requests will return the following statuses, given your current setup:
|Studio Running?
|Logged in?
|API return
|No
|n/a
|504
|Yes
|No
|404
|Yes
|Yes, non-staff account
|403
|Yes
|Yes, staff account
|200
To load studio-frontend components from the webpack-dev-server inside your studio instance running in Devstack:
cms/envs/private.py if it
does not exist already.
STUDIO_FRONTEND_CONTAINER_URL = 'http://localhost:18011' to
cms/envs/private.py.
make studio-restart.
Pages in Studio that have studio-frontend components should now request assets from your studio-frontend docker container's webpack-dev-server. If you make a change to a file that webpack is watching, the Studio page should hot-reload or auto-reload to reflect the changes.
The Webpack development build of studio-frontend is optimized for speeding up developement, but sometimes it is necessary to make sure that the production build works just like the development build. This is especially important when making changes to the Webpack configs.
Sandboxes use the production webpack build (see section below), but they also take a long time to provision. You can more quickly test the production build in your local docker devstack by following these steps:
cms/envs/private.py file in your devstack edx-platform
folder, then make sure the line
STUDIO_FRONTEND_CONTAINER_URL = 'http://localhost:18011' is commented out.
make studio-restart.
make shell and then
npm run build inside the docker container.
make copy-dist.
make studio-static.
Your devstack Studio should now be using the production studio-frontend files built by your local checkout.
If you are developing a component and you are adding new
js or
jsx test files,
the test files would go in the same location as the file. This makes it easier
to track and test. For example, if you are developing a component
AssetsSearch
in
src/components/ you would name the test file after the component name
AssetsSearch.test.jsx. Similarly, if you are adding a file
parseDateTime.jsx in the
src/utils/ place the test file at same location with
the name
parseDateTime.test.jsx.
To run the whole suite of tests, you can run
npm run test inside the docker container shell.
make shell
npm run test
If you want to run a particular test file only, you can run
npm run test -t <path>.
You can also add
".only" to any
"it" or
"describe" block in a particular test
file to only run that particular test. For example,
it.only to run only that test
or
describe.only to run only the tests in that describe block.
To debug tests running locally, first open the Node debugger:
1) navigate to
chrome://inspect in your browser
2) choose "Open dedicated DevTools for Node" (it will open in a new window)
3) check that the default network configuration in the "Connection" tab is
127.0.0.1:9229 (i.e. port
9229 on
localhost)
Next, after adding a
debugger; statement above the test code you'd like to debug, use these commands inside the
studio-frontend repo:
make shell
node --inspect=0.0.0.0 node_modules/.bin/jest --runInBand
The node debugger should grab focus as soon as your first breakpoint is hit. You can specify individual test files by appending
-- path/to/yourTestFile.test.jsx to the end of the
node command.
It is a good practice to test out any major changes to studio-frontend in a sandbox since it is much closer to a production environment than devstack. Once you have a branch of studio-frontend up for review:
Create a new branch in edx-platform off master.
Edit the
package.json in that branch so that it will install
studio-frontend from your branch in review:
"@edx/studio-frontend": "edx/studio-frontend#your-branch-name",
Commit the change and push your edx-platform branch.
Follow this document on provisioning a sandbox using your edx-platform branch.
The sandbox should automatically pull the studio-frontend branch, run the production webpack build, and then install the dist files into its static assets during provisioning.
This all happens automagically on merges to master, hooray! There are just a few things to keep in mind:
Check github, npm, or the npm badge at the top of this README.
package.json no longer contains the correct version (on Github), as it creates an odd loop of "something merged to master, run
semantic-release" -> "
semantic-release modified
package.json, better check that in and make a PR" -> "a PR merged to master, run
semantic-release", etc. This is the default behavior for
semantic-release.
In order for
semantic-release to determine which release type (major/minor/patch) to make, commits must be formatted as specified by these Angular conventions. TravisBuddy will let you know if anything is wrong before you merge your PR. It can be difficult at first, but eventually you get used to it and the added value of automatic releases is well worth it, in our opinions.
Note that when you merge a PR to master (using a merge commit; we've disabled squash-n-merge), there are actually 2 commits that land on the master branch. The first is the one contained in your PR, which has been linted already. The other is the merge commit, which commitlint is smart enough to ignore due to these regexes. The point here is that you should not change the default
Merge pull request <number> from <branch> message on your merge commit, or else the master build will fail and we won't get a deploy.
If you are making changes to the Dockerfile or docker-compose.yml you may want to include them in the default docker container.
make from-scratch
docker tag edxops/studio-frontend:latest edxops/studio-frontend:latest
docker push edxops/studio-frontend:latest
There's a bunch of boilerplate that needs to be created to set up a new studio-frontend app that can be independently embedded into a page in Studio. See the openedx-workshop branch, which demonstrates setting up a very basic HelloWorld app.
src/components/ with an upper camel case name.
.test.jsx extension that uses Jest and Enzyme to unit test
the component.
.scss
file.
studiofrontend Mako template
tag.
CSS in studio-frontend is a bit tricky. Because components are embedded in existing Studio pages, we have to isolate the CSS. This prevents Studio CSS affecting studio-frontend components and from studio-frontend CSS affecting the surrounding Studio page. However, there are a few key points to know about this:
.SFE-wrapper div.
<body> element for the embedded
studio-frontend component.
default.css if you think they might be
conflicting with other styling.
.scss files will be prepended
with a selector to the wrapper div during the Webpack build process
(
#root.SFE .SFE-wrapper). This is so that studio-frontend styles affect
only the contents of the embedded studio-frontend component and so that they
are specific
enough that they override any Studio styling.
edx-bootstrap.scss file contains only the Bootstrap variables and mixin
definitions. This file is safe to
@import into individual component
.scss
files. It allows you to, for example, color an element using the primary
color defined in the current Bootstrap theme with the
$primary variable.
SFE.scss in JavaScript at the root of a studio-frontend app.
This file contains all of the Bootstrap style definitions and the CSS reset.
There is a lot of CSS in the file, so we only want to import it once per app.
"col-1" vs.
styles['col-1']).
Ideally, studio-frontend should not need these CSS hacks. In the future, studio-frontend should control the full HTML page instead of being embedded in a Studio page shell. That way, studio-frontend components would be free from legacy Studio styles and would not need to apply any resets.
If you need assistance with this repository please see our documentation for Getting Help for more information.
We use JIRA for our issue tracker, not GitHub Issues. Please see our documentation for tracking issues for more information on how to track issues that we will be able to respond to and track accurately. Thanks!
Contributions are very welcome, but for legal reasons, you must submit a signed individual contributor's agreement before we can accept your contribution. See our CONTRIBUTING file for more information -- it also contains guidelines for how to maintain high code quality, which will make your contribution more likely to be accepted.
Please do not report security issues in public. Please email security@edx.org.