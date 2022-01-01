.. image:: https://img.shields.io/pypi/v/edx-proctoring.svg :target: https://pypi.python.org/pypi/edx-proctoring/ :alt: PyPI

This is the exam proctoring subsystem for the Open edX platform.

Overview

Proctored exams are exams with time limits that learners complete while online proctoring software monitors their computers and behavior for activity that might be evidence of cheating. This Python library provides the proctoring implementation used by Open edX.

Documentation

For authoring documentation, see Including Proctored Exams In Your Course _.

Installation

To install edx-proctoring:

mkvirtualenv edx-proctoring make install

If you want to run tests, first setup requirements. Note that JS tests require Node 10, nvm install v10 if you are on a different version so that gulp is installed for v10:

nvm install v10 make requirements-test

Run tests:

make test

Run just python tests:

make test -python

Run just JS tests:

make test -js

For a full list of Make targets:

make help

Developing

See the developer guide _ for configuration, devstack and sandbox setup, and other developer concerns.

.. _developer guide: ./docs/developing.rst

License

The code in this repository is licensed under the AGPL 3.0 unless otherwise noted.

Please see LICENSE.txt for details.

