.. image:: https://img.shields.io/pypi/v/edx-proctoring.svg :target: https://pypi.python.org/pypi/edx-proctoring/ :alt: PyPI
.. image:: https://github.com/edx/edx-proctoring/workflows/Python%20CI/badge.svg :target: https://github.com/edx/edx-proctoring/actions?query=workflow%3A%22Python+CI%22 :alt: Python CI
.. image:: https://codecov.io/gh/edx/edx-proctoring/branch/master/graph/badge.svg :target: https://codecov.io/gh/edx/edx-proctoring :alt: Codecov
.. image:: https://img.shields.io/pypi/pyversions/edx-proctoring.svg :target: https://pypi.python.org/pypi/edx-proctoring/ :alt: Supported Python versions
.. image:: https://img.shields.io/github/license/edx/django-component-views.svg :target: https://github.com/edx/edx-proctoring/blob/master/LICENSE.txt :alt: License
This is the exam proctoring subsystem for the Open edX platform.
Proctored exams are exams with time limits that learners complete while online proctoring software monitors their computers and behavior for activity that might be evidence of cheating. This Python library provides the proctoring implementation used by Open edX.
For authoring documentation, see
Including Proctored Exams In Your Course_.
To install edx-proctoring:
mkvirtualenv edx-proctoring
make install
If you want to run tests, first setup requirements. Note that JS tests require Node 10, nvm install v10 if you are on a different version so that gulp is installed for v10:
nvm install v10
make requirements-test
Run tests:
make test
Run just python tests:
make test-python
Run just JS tests:
make test-js
For a full list of Make targets:
make help
See the
developer guide_ for configuration, devstack and sandbox setup, and other developer concerns.
.. _developer guide: ./docs/developing.rst
The code in this repository is licensed under the AGPL 3.0 unless otherwise noted.
Please see
LICENSE.txt for details.
Contributions are very welcome.
Please read
How To Contribute <https://github.com/edx/edx-platform/blob/master/CONTRIBUTING.rst>_ for details.
Even though they were written with
edx-platform in mind, the guidelines
should be followed for Open edX code in general.
Please do not report security issues in public. Please email security@edx.org.
Have a question about this repository, or about Open edX in general? Please
refer to this
list of resources_ if you need any assistance.
.. _list of resources: https://open.edx.org/getting-help .. _Including Proctored Exams In Your Course: https://edx.readthedocs.io/projects/edx-partner-course-staff/en/latest/proctored_exams/index.html