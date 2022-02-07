This plugin generates a Markdown documentation from a GraphQL schema.
The documentation is generated for Docusaurus 2 docs feature.
Note that
graphqlpackage is a peer-dependency starting version
1.7.0, and it should be installed if not yet present.
npm install --save @edno/docusaurus2-graphql-doc-generator
yarn add @edno/docusaurus2-graphql-doc-generator
Then you add it in your site's
docusaurus.config.js's plugins option:
module.exports = {
// ...
plugins: ["@edno/docusaurus2-graphql-doc-generator"],
};
You can define some or all of the plugin options directly at the plugin level in in the Docusaurus configuration file
docusaurus.config.js:
module.exports = {
// ...
plugins: [
[
'@edno/docusaurus2-graphql-doc-generator',,
{
schema: "./schema/swapi.graphql",
rootPath: "./docs", // docs will be generated under './docs/swapi' (rootPath/baseURL)
baseURL: "swapi",
homepage: "./docs/swapi.md",
},
],
],
};
Each option is described in the section Options.
Starting version
1.5.0,
docusaurus2-graphql-doc-generator only provides
graphql-file-loader document loader out-of-the-box.
Thus, by default, the
schema default loading expects a local GraphQL schema definition file (
*.graphql).
However, this behavior can be extended by installing additional GraphQL document loaders (see full list).
If you want to load a schema from a URL, you first need to install the package
@graphql-tools/url-loader into your Docusaurus project:
yarn add @graphql-tools/url-loader
Once done, you can declare the loader into
docusaurus2-graphql-doc-generator configuration:
plugins: [
[
'@edno/docusaurus2-graphql-doc-generator',
{
// ... other options
loaders: {
UrlLoader: "@graphql-tools/url-loader"
}
},
],
],
You can declare as many loaders as you need using the structure:
type className = string; // UrlLoader
type moduleName = string; // "@graphql-tools/url-loader"
type moduleOptions = { [option: string]: any };
type module = {
module: moduleName,
options: moduleOptions | undefined
}
type loaders = {
[className: className]: moduleName | module
}
You will also need to add a link to your documentation on your site. One way to do it is to add it to your site's navbar in
docusaurus.config.js:
module.exports = {
// ...
navbar: {
items: [
{
to: "/swapi/homepage", // adjust the location depending on your baseURL (see configuration)
label: "SWAPI Schema", // change the label with yours
position: "left",
},
],
},
};
For more details about navbar, please refer to Docusaurus 2 documentation.
A sidebar file
sidebar-schema.js will be generated for the documentation, you have them different options depending on your Docusaurus setup:
In this use case, you have a unique set of documentation, then you just need to add a reference to
sidebar-schema.js into the default
sidebar.js.
module.exports = {
docsSidebar: [
// ... your site's sidebar
],
...require("./docs/swapi/sidebar-schema.js"),
};
The sidebar path must be relative to the
sidebars.js location. By default, the plugin provides a relative path from the root folder of Docusaurus.
For example: if your
sidebars.jsis located under
./srcfolder, then you need to go one level up in the path:
./../docs/swapi/sidebar-schema
In this use case, you have multiple sets of documentation (a.k.a. Docs Multi-instance), then you need to add a reference to
sidebar-schema.js into the dedicated instance of
@docusaurus/plugin-content-docs:
plugins: [
[
'@docusaurus/plugin-content-docs',
{
id: 'api',
path: 'api',
routeBasePath: 'api',
sidebarPath: require.resolve('./api/sidebar-schema.js'),
// ... other options
},
],
],
If you decide to use your own home page for the GraphQL generated documentation, then set the page ID to
id: schema and the sidebar position to
sidebar_position: 1:
---
id: schema
slug: /schema
title: Schema Documentation
sidebar_position: 1
---
This documentation has been automatically generated from the GraphQL schema.
Trick
If you want to hide it from the sidebar (like in the demo), then set the front matter
sidebar_class_name (or
className depending on your Docusaurus version) to
navbar__toggle.
---
id: schema
slug: /schema
title: Schema Documentation
sidebar_position: 1
sidebar_class_name: navbar__toggle
---
The plugin adds a new command
graphql-to-doc to the Docusaurus CLI.
npx docusaurus graphql-to-doc
By default, the plugin will use the options as defined in the plugin's configuration, but they can be overridden by passing them with the command.
|Config File
|CLI Flag
|Default
|Description
baseURL
-b, --base <baseURL>
schema
|The base URL to be used by Docusaurus. It will also be used as folder name under
rootPath for the generated documentation.
diffMethod
-d, --diff <diffMethod>
SCHEMA-DIFF
|The method to be used for identifying changes in the schema for triggering the documentation generation. The possible values are:
-
SCHEMA-DIFF: use GraphQL Inspector for identifying changes in the schema (including description)
-
SCHEMA-HASH: use the schema SHA-256 hash for identifying changes in the schema (this method is sensitive to white spaces and invisible characters)
Any other value will disable the change detection.
groupByDirective
-gdb, --groupByDirective <@directive(field\|=fallback)>
|-
|Group documentation by directive (see below).
homepage
-h, --homepage <homepage>
generated.md
|The location of the landing page to be used for the documentation, relative to the current workspace. The file will be copied at the root folder of the generated documentation.
By default, the plugin provides a default page
assets/generated.md.
linkRoot
-l, --link <linkRoot>
/
|The root for links in documentation. It depends on the entry for the schema main page in the Docusaurus sidebar.
loaders
{GraphQLFileLoader: "@graphql-tools/graphql-file-loader"}
|GraphQL schema loader/s to be used (see Loaders).
pretty
--pretty
false
|Use
prettier to format generated files. The package
prettier has to be installed separately. If
prettier is not present, then the formatting will be always skipped.
rootPath
-r, --root <rootPath>
./docs
|The output root path for the generated documentation, relative to the current workspace. The final path will be
rootPath/baseURL.
schema
-s, --schema <schema>
./schema.graphql
|The schema location. It should be compatible with the GraphQL Tools schema loaders (see Loaders).
tmpDir
-t, --tmp <tmpDir>
|OS temp folder
|The folder used for storing schema copy and signature used by
diffMethod.
-f, --force
|-
|Force documentation generation (bypass diff).
diffMethod
The
diffMethod is only used for identifying if the schema has changed. If a change is detected since last documentation generation, then the full schema documentation will be generated.
groupByDirective
The
groupByDirective is used to add grouping to the documentation to provide for an easier user experience to navigate. This is accomplished by adding a directive to all the types you want to have grouped.
For example, we have two mutations called
addCourse and
dropCourse, and we want to group them together under a category called
Courses.
We can accomplish this by adding a directive called
doc with a field
category to each mutation. Also, we can add a fallback option called
Common which is for types that we don't explicitly add a directive to.
type Mutation{
AddCourse(input: String): String @doc(category: "Course")
}
type Mutation{
DropCourse(input: String): String @doc(category: "Course")
}
It can be set either with the command line flag
-gdb:
npx docusaurus graphql-to-doc -gdb "@doc(category|=Common)"
or the plugin configuration
groupByDirective:
plugins: [
[
'@edno/docusaurus2-graphql-doc-generator',
{
// ... other options
groupByDirective: {
directive: "doc",
field: "category",
fallback: "Common", // default is Miscellaneous
}
},
],
],
Duplicate "graphql" modules cannot be used at the same time
Add a
resolutions entry to your
package.json file:
"resolutions": {
"graphql": "15.5.2"
}
Unable to find any GraphQL type definitions
Try changing the temporary folder for the plugin by setting
tmpDir: "./.docusaurus" (see options section for more details).
You can also disable the schema diff feature by setting
diffMethod: "NONE".
Unable to find any GraphQL type definitions for the following pointers
This error may occur when upgrading to version
1.5.0or above.
Install and declare the missing GraphQL document loader package, see Loaders.
If the error persists, check that you have the correct class name in the configuration declaration.
Contributions, issues and feature requests are very welcome. If you are using this package and fixed a bug for yourself, please consider submitting a PR!
