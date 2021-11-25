openbase logo
@editorjs/table

by editor-js
2.0.1 (see all)

Table constructor for Editor.js

Downloads/wk

8.8K

GitHub Stars

61

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Table tool

The Table Block for the Editor.js. Finally improved.

Installation

Get the package

npm i --save @editorjs/table

or

yarn add @editorjs/table

Usage

Add a new Tool to the tools property of the Editor.js initial config.

import Table from '@editorjs/table';

var editor = EditorJS({
  tools: {
    table: Table,
  }
});

Or init the Table tool with additional settings

var editor = EditorJS({
  tools: {
    table: {
      class: Table,
      inlineToolbar: true,
      config: {
        rows: 2,
        cols: 3,
      },
    },
  },
});

Config Params

FieldTypeDescription
rowsnumberinitial number of rows. 2 by default
colsnumberinitial number of columns. 2 by default

Output data

This Tool returns data in the following format

FieldTypeDescription
withHeadingsbooleanUses the first line as headings
contentstring[][]two-dimensional array with table contents
{
  "type" : "table",
  "data" : {
    "withHeadings": true,
    "content" : [ [ "Kine", "Pigs", "Chicken" ], [ "1 pcs", "3 pcs", "12 pcs" ], [ "100$", "200$", "150$" ] ]
  }
}

Support maintenance 🎖

If you're using this tool and editor.js in your business, please consider supporting their maintenance and evolution.

http://opencollective.com/editorjs

About CodeX

CodeX is a team of digital specialists around the world interested in building high-quality open source products on a global market. We are open for young people who want to constantly improve their skills and grow professionally with experiments in leading technologies.

