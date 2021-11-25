Table tool

The Table Block for the Editor.js. Finally improved.

Installation

Get the package

npm i --save @editorjs/table

or

yarn add @editorjs/table

Usage

Add a new Tool to the tools property of the Editor.js initial config.

import Table from '@editorjs/table' ; var editor = EditorJS({ tools : { table : Table, } });

Or init the Table tool with additional settings

var editor = EditorJS({ tools : { table : { class : Table, inlineToolbar : true , config : { rows : 2 , cols : 3 , }, }, }, });

Config Params

Field Type Description rows number initial number of rows. 2 by default cols number initial number of columns. 2 by default

Output data

This Tool returns data in the following format

Field Type Description withHeadings boolean Uses the first line as headings content string[][] two-dimensional array with table contents

{ "type" : "table" , "data" : { "withHeadings" : true , "content" : [ [ "Kine" , "Pigs" , "Chicken" ], [ "1 pcs" , "3 pcs" , "12 pcs" ], [ "100$" , "200$" , "150$" ] ] } }

Support maintenance 🎖

If you're using this tool and editor.js in your business, please consider supporting their maintenance and evolution.

http://opencollective.com/editorjs

About CodeX

CodeX is a team of digital specialists around the world interested in building high-quality open source products on a global market. We are open for young people who want to constantly improve their skills and grow professionally with experiments in leading technologies.