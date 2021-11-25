The Table Block for the Editor.js. Finally improved.
Get the package
npm i --save @editorjs/table
or
yarn add @editorjs/table
Add a new Tool to the
tools property of the Editor.js initial config.
import Table from '@editorjs/table';
var editor = EditorJS({
tools: {
table: Table,
}
});
Or init the Table tool with additional settings
var editor = EditorJS({
tools: {
table: {
class: Table,
inlineToolbar: true,
config: {
rows: 2,
cols: 3,
},
},
},
});
|Field
|Type
|Description
rows
number
|initial number of rows.
2 by default
cols
number
|initial number of columns.
2 by default
This Tool returns
data in the following format
|Field
|Type
|Description
withHeadings
boolean
|Uses the first line as headings
content
string[][]
|two-dimensional array with table contents
{
"type" : "table",
"data" : {
"withHeadings": true,
"content" : [ [ "Kine", "Pigs", "Chicken" ], [ "1 pcs", "3 pcs", "12 pcs" ], [ "100$", "200$", "150$" ] ]
}
}
If you're using this tool and editor.js in your business, please consider supporting their maintenance and evolution.
http://opencollective.com/editorjs
CodeX is a team of digital specialists around the world interested in building high-quality open source products on a global market. We are open for young people who want to constantly improve their skills and grow professionally with experiments in leading technologies.
|🌐
|Join 👋
|codex.so
|codex.so/join
|@codex_team
|@codex_team