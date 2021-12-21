openbase logo
@editorjs/simple-image

by editor-js
1.4.1

Simple Image Tool for Editor.js 2.0

npm
GitHub
CDN

1Poor Documentation

Readme

Simple Image Tool

Provides Image Blocks for the Editor.js.

Works only with pasted image URLs and requires no server-side uploader.

Installation

Install via NPM

Get the package

npm i --save-dev @editorjs/simple-image

Include module at your application

const SimpleImage = require('@editorjs/simple-image');

Download to your project's source dir

  1. Upload folder dist from repository
  2. Add dist/bundle.js file to your page.

Load from CDN

You can load specific version of package from jsDelivr CDN.

https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@editorjs/simple-image@latest

Then require this script on page with Editor.js.

<script src="..."></script>

Usage

Add a new Tool to the tools property of the Editor.js initial config.

var editor = EditorJS({
  ...
  
  tools: {
    ...
    image: SimpleImage,
  }
  
  ...
});

Config Params

This Tool has no config params

Tool's settings

  1. Add border

  2. Stretch to full-width

  3. Add background

Output data

FieldTypeDescription
urlstringimage's url
captionstringimage's caption
withBorderbooleanadd border to image
withBackgroundbooleanneed to add background
stretchedbooleanstretch image to screen's width
{
    "type" : "image",
    "data" : {
        "url" : "https://www.tesla.com/tesla_theme/assets/img/_vehicle_redesign/roadster_and_semi/roadster/hero.jpg",
        "caption" : "Roadster // tesla.com",
        "withBorder" : false,
        "withBackground" : false,
        "stretched" : true
    }
}

