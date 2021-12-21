Simple Image Tool

Provides Image Blocks for the Editor.js.

Works only with pasted image URLs and requires no server-side uploader.

Installation

Install via NPM

Get the package

npm i --save-dev @editorjs/simple-image

Include module at your application

const SimpleImage = require ( '@editorjs/simple-image' );

Download to your project's source dir

Upload folder dist from repository Add dist/bundle.js file to your page.

Load from CDN

You can load specific version of package from jsDelivr CDN.

https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@editorjs/simple-image@latest

Then require this script on page with Editor.js.

< script src = "..." > </ script >

Usage

Add a new Tool to the tools property of the Editor.js initial config.

var editor = EditorJS({ ... tools: { ... image: SimpleImage, } ... });

Config Params

This Tool has no config params

Add border Stretch to full-width Add background

Output data

Field Type Description url string image's url caption string image's caption withBorder boolean add border to image withBackground boolean need to add background stretched boolean stretch image to screen's width