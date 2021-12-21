Provides Image Blocks for the Editor.js.
Works only with pasted image URLs and requires no server-side uploader.
Get the package
npm i --save-dev @editorjs/simple-image
Include module at your application
const SimpleImage = require('@editorjs/simple-image');
dist from repository
dist/bundle.js file to your page.
You can load specific version of package from jsDelivr CDN.
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@editorjs/simple-image@latest
Then require this script on page with Editor.js.
<script src="..."></script>
Add a new Tool to the
tools property of the Editor.js initial config.
var editor = EditorJS({
...
tools: {
...
image: SimpleImage,
}
...
});
This Tool has no config params
Add border
Stretch to full-width
Add background
|Field
|Type
|Description
|url
string
|image's url
|caption
string
|image's caption
|withBorder
boolean
|add border to image
|withBackground
boolean
|need to add background
|stretched
boolean
|stretch image to screen's width
{
"type" : "image",
"data" : {
"url" : "https://www.tesla.com/tesla_theme/assets/img/_vehicle_redesign/roadster_and_semi/roadster/hero.jpg",
"caption" : "Roadster // tesla.com",
"withBorder" : false,
"withBackground" : false,
"stretched" : true
}
}