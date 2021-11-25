Raw HTML Tool for Editor.js

Raw Tool for the Editor.js allows to include raw HTML code in your articles.

Installation

Install via NPM

Get the package

npm i --save-dev @editorjs/raw

Include module at your application

const RawTool = require ( '@editorjs/raw' );

Download to your project's source dir

Upload folder dist from repository Add dist/bundle.js file to your page.

Load from CDN

You can load specific version of package from jsDelivr CDN.

https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@editorjs/raw

Require this script on a page with CodeX Editor.

< script src = "..." > </ script >

Usage

Add a new Tool to the tools property of the CodeX Editor initial config.

var editor = CodexEditor({ ... tools: { ... raw: RawTool, } ... });

Config Params

Field Type Description placeholder string Raw Tool's placeholder string

Output data

This Tool returns raw HTML code.