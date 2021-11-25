openbase logo
by editor-js
2.3.0

Raw HTML tool for Editor.js

Documentation
Readme

Raw HTML Tool for Editor.js

Raw Tool for the Editor.js allows to include raw HTML code in your articles.

Installation

Install via NPM

Get the package

npm i --save-dev @editorjs/raw

Include module at your application

const RawTool = require('@editorjs/raw');

Download to your project's source dir

  1. Upload folder dist from repository
  2. Add dist/bundle.js file to your page.

Load from CDN

You can load specific version of package from jsDelivr CDN.

https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@editorjs/raw

Require this script on a page with CodeX Editor.

<script src="..."></script>

Usage

Add a new Tool to the tools property of the CodeX Editor initial config.

var editor = CodexEditor({
  ...
  
  tools: {
    ...
    raw: RawTool,
  }
  
  ...
});

Config Params

FieldTypeDescription
placeholderstringRaw Tool's placeholder string

Output data

This Tool returns raw HTML code.

{
    "type" : "raw",
    "data" : {
        "html": "<div style=\"background: #000; color: #fff; font-size: 30px; padding: 50px;\">Any HTML code</div>",
    }
}

