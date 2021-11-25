Quote Tool

Provides Quote Blocks for the Editor.js.

Installation

Install via NPM

Get the package

npm i --save-dev @editorjs/quote

Include module at your application

const Quote = require ( '@editorjs/quote' );

Download to your project's source dir

Upload folder dist from repository Add dist/bundle.js file to your page.

Load from CDN

You can load specific version of package from jsDelivr CDN.

https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@editorjs/quote@latest

Then require this script on page with Editor.js.

< script src = "..." > </ script >

Usage

Add a new Tool to the tools property of the Editor.js initial config.

var editor = EditorJS({ ... tools: { ... quote: Quote, }, ... });

Or init Quote Tool with additional settings

var editor = EditorJS({ ... tools: { ... quote: { class : Quote, inlineToolbar : true , shortcut : 'CMD+SHIFT+O' , config : { quotePlaceholder : 'Enter a quote' , captionPlaceholder : 'Quote\'s author' , }, }, }, ... });

Config Params

Field Type Description quotePlaceholder string quote's placeholder string captionPlaceholder string caption's placeholder string

You can choose alignment for the quote. It takes no effect while editing, but saved the «alignment» param.

Output data

Field Type Description text string quote's text caption string caption or an author alignment string left or center