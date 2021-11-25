openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@editorjs/quote

by editor-js
2.4.0 (see all)

Quote Tool for Editor.js 2.0

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.1K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Quote Tool

Provides Quote Blocks for the Editor.js.

Installation

Install via NPM

Get the package

npm i --save-dev @editorjs/quote

Include module at your application

const Quote = require('@editorjs/quote');

Download to your project's source dir

  1. Upload folder dist from repository
  2. Add dist/bundle.js file to your page.

Load from CDN

You can load specific version of package from jsDelivr CDN.

https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@editorjs/quote@latest

Then require this script on page with Editor.js.

<script src="..."></script>

Usage

Add a new Tool to the tools property of the Editor.js initial config.

var editor = EditorJS({
  ...
  
  tools: {
    ...
    quote: Quote,
  },
  
  ...
});

Or init Quote Tool with additional settings

var editor = EditorJS({
  ...
  
  tools: {
    ...
    quote: {
      class: Quote,
      inlineToolbar: true,
      shortcut: 'CMD+SHIFT+O',
      config: {
        quotePlaceholder: 'Enter a quote',
        captionPlaceholder: 'Quote\'s author',
      },
    },
  },
  
  ...
});

Config Params

FieldTypeDescription
quotePlaceholderstringquote's placeholder string
captionPlaceholderstringcaption's placeholder string

Tool's settings

You can choose alignment for the quote. It takes no effect while editing, but saved the «alignment» param.

Output data

FieldTypeDescription
textstringquote's text
captionstringcaption or an author
alignmentstringleft or center
{
    "type" : "quote",
    "data" : {
        "text" : "The unexamined life is not worth living.",
        "caption" : "Socrates",
        "alignment" : "left"
    }
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial