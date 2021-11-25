Provides Quote Blocks for the Editor.js.
Get the package
npm i --save-dev @editorjs/quote
Include module at your application
const Quote = require('@editorjs/quote');
dist from repository
dist/bundle.js file to your page.
You can load specific version of package from jsDelivr CDN.
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@editorjs/quote@latest
Then require this script on page with Editor.js.
<script src="..."></script>
Add a new Tool to the
tools property of the Editor.js initial config.
var editor = EditorJS({
...
tools: {
...
quote: Quote,
},
...
});
Or init Quote Tool with additional settings
var editor = EditorJS({
...
tools: {
...
quote: {
class: Quote,
inlineToolbar: true,
shortcut: 'CMD+SHIFT+O',
config: {
quotePlaceholder: 'Enter a quote',
captionPlaceholder: 'Quote\'s author',
},
},
},
...
});
|Field
|Type
|Description
|quotePlaceholder
string
|quote's placeholder string
|captionPlaceholder
string
|caption's placeholder string
You can choose alignment for the quote. It takes no effect while editing, but saved the «alignment» param.
|Field
|Type
|Description
|text
string
|quote's text
|caption
string
|caption or an author
|alignment
string
left or
center
{
"type" : "quote",
"data" : {
"text" : "The unexamined life is not worth living.",
"caption" : "Socrates",
"alignment" : "left"
}
}